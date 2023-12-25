Ensure parliamentary debate

Refer to ‘Temple of democracy needs its deity back’ (Nous Indica); the suspension of 146 Opposition MPs by the government reflects its autocratic functioning. Without debates, discussions and the exchange of ideas between the ruling and Opposition MPs, Parliament is akin to a temple without its deity. However, Parliament can function smoothly only when it is safe and secure. The recent security breach is worrisome. While ensuring foolproof security of Parliament, the government must encourage robust parliamentary debate, which is the quintessence of a vibrant democracy.

Chanchal S Mann, by mail

Democracy undermined

Apropos of ‘Temple of democracy needs its deity back’; the concept of ‘a government of the people, by the people and for the people’ seems to have lost its relevance in this country. The BJP-led government appears to believe that might is right, regardless of what the Constitution says. This government’s earlier slogan was ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’, and now it’s virtually ‘Opposition-mukt Parliament’. The suspension of 146 Opposition MPs is nothing but a mockery of democracy. Parliament has been reduced to a theatrical institution. Important laws are passed without debate and unfavourable Supreme Court verdicts are nullified through ordinances.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Suspension of Opposition MPs

The almost en masse suspension of Opposition MPs in Parliament suggests that the ruling dispensation finds it more convenient to eject Opposition lawmakers from the House than to counter their questions with cogent answers. This situation brings to mind the popular Hindi proverb, ‘Na rahega baans, na bajegi bansuri’ (If there’s no bamboo, the question of making a flute and playing it does not arise). Is the largest democracy in the world being sabotaged by none other than those who are in the majority? The BJP often refers to the ‘dark days’ of the Emergency imposed by then PM Indira Gandhi. Are we witnessing a return to those ‘dark days’, albeit under BJP rule?

Avinash Godboley, Dewas (MP)

WFI election fallout

Refer to ‘WFI poll charade’; the new team of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has close ties with the outgoing dispensation led by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. This suggests that this WFI election was influenced by him, making it a charade rather than a fair poll. The outcome of the WFI election prompted Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik to quit the sport in despair, and another prominent protester, Bajrang Punia, has returned the Padma Shri. This raises a troubling question: Will the existing WFI power structure ever inspire enough confidence in women, including those who have brought glory to our country? Brij Bhushan’s stamp of approval on the new WFI team sums up the unprofessional manner in which sports federations are run in India.

Mona Singh, by mail

Big achievement for SC

It is an achievement for the Supreme Court to have disposed of 52,191 cases against 49,191 filed in 2023. The saying ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ has long characterised the Indian legal system. Thus, this accomplishment is significant for the Supreme Court and a relief for the common man who relies on the courts for justice. This feat has been achieved through the right approach, coupled with the use of technological advancements and much-needed reforms in the listing of cases. The practice of delivering fast-paced justice must now be continued and adopted by the lower courts.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Patriarchy is rampant

Refer to the debate on curbing crime against women; laws are enacted with all necessary provisions to punish the culprits, but unfortunately, they often fail during the implementation stage, perhaps due to political interference or corruption. As a result, victims bear the brunt. Today, the sobering reality is a significant rise in crimes against women, representing an arduous battle to make the country a safe place for them. Patriarchy is rampant in households, perpetuating cruelty, abuse and subordination on women.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

