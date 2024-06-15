Ensure safety of Indians abroad

Refer to ‘Kuwait tragedy’; the death of over 50 people, mostly Indians, in a blaze in Kuwait is extremely tragic and shocking. While Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah has blamed the mishap on the greed of real estate owners, the government cannot shirk responsibility for the tragedy. It is not the first time that a migrant worker from India has perished in a foreign land. India needs to address the issue of non-payment of salaries to Indian nationals working abroad, the poor sanitary conditions of their accommodation and a lack of measures to ensure their safety. More importantly, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries must do more to protect the workers who sweat and toil to build their cities.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Lack of firefighting measures

Apropos of the article ‘Draw lessons from Kuwait blaze to protect workers’; it is shocking that a building housing about 200 foreigners lacked arrangements for firefighting, including a fire alarm. How can the authorities concerned have such a casual attitude toward the safety of workers or residents? A fire NOC must be mandatory for all high-rises. And it is important to ensure that only buildings with adequate firefighting equipment and measures to prevent a blaze in place get the nod.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Need a change in attitude

With reference to the editorial ‘Gender gap’; it should come as no surprise that India has been ranked 129th out of 146 countries on the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap index. To plug the gap, there has to be a change in attitude towards women in Indian society. It is unfortunate that women in India earn Rs 39.8 for every Rs 100 that men earn on average. All the talk about ‘nari shakti’ is merely a ruse to keep women from demanding their fair share in the economic prosperity.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Find sustainable energy solutions

Apropos of the report ‘Heat, paddy season push power demand in Punjab to season’s high’; the unprecedented surge in Punjab’s power demand — reaching a staggering 15,379 MW — is a stark reminder of the pressing need for sustainable energy solutions. This peak, driven by extreme summer heat and the paddy transplantation season, exposes the fragility of our energy infrastructure, which is heavily reliant on grid withdrawals and thermal supply. With projections indicating a demand spike to 16,500 MW, the situation is alarming. It is imperative for policymakers to accelerate the transition to renewable energy sources and invest in modernising the grid. Efficient irrigation techniques and crop diversification must be promoted to alleviate the agricultural sector’s strain on power resources. Addressing these challenges requires a collective effort to ensure energy security and environmental sustainability for Punjab’s future.

Sewa Singh, Amritsar

Wipe out support for separatists

The article ‘The PM has his work cut out’ is replete with some incisive and insightful observations. The belief that PM Narendra Modi is going to change his style of governance for the coalition government that he is heading this time does not inspire much optimism. Though he has admitted that there has to be consensus on critical decisions, his entrenched intolerance to dissent gives rise to little hope that he will walk the talk. A wolf in sheep’s clothing is still a wolf. The formation of the new Cabinet bears the stamp of his absolute authority. Further, the victory of some separatists in the recent Lok Sabha elections is a matter of serious concern. The only way to wipe out terrorism is to erode the support terrorists receive from their communities.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Hold dialogue with separatists

With reference to ‘The PM has his work cut out’; the election of separatist leaders in the Lok Sabha elections reveals growing discontent among voters with the government’s hardline stance on separatist movements. To avoid a repeat of the turbulent phase of the 1980s in Punjab, the government must choose dialogue over stringent measures to rein in such elements. Integrating dissenting voices into the parliamentary process can defuse tensions. Instead of adopting despotic tactics, the new regime must resolve issues through dialogue, debate and discussion to strengthen our democracy.

Amarjeet Mann, Una

