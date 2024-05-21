 Ensure safety of Valley residents : The Tribune India

  Letters
  Ensure safety of Valley residents

Ensure safety of Valley residents



Apropos of the editorial ‘Terror attacks in Valley’; the recent attack on a tourist couple in Kashmir amid the fervour of elections is a stark reminder of the challenges that persist in the region. The incident not only shatters the semblance of normalcy but also raises questions about the effectiveness of the security measures. As India strides towards the final phases of its electoral marathon, such acts of violence undermine the democratic spirit. It is imperative that the authorities concerned reassess their approach to ensure the safety of both locals and visitors. The courage shown by voters in Srinagar, who turned out in significant numbers, must be matched by the authorities’ resolve to protect them and uphold the values of our republic.

Sahibpreet Singh, by mail

A distraction from real issues

With reference to the editorial ‘Phase V poll’; with every phase, the campaigning is touching a new low. Electioneering must not end up dividing the masses on the basis of their caste or background. Politics is sadly diverting the attention of the public from real issues like the unavailability of quality or affordable education and healthcare facilities, unemployment, inflation, corruption and a lack of access to basic amenities. And the constant media coverage of a toxic election cycle makes it even worse.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Modi’s Hindu-Muslim politics

Refer to the article ‘Hindu-Muslim binary looms large’; we can’t go along with PM Narendra Modi’s assertion that he would not be fit for public life if he starts doing Hindu-Muslim politics. He has explicitly spewed venom against Muslims in speech after speech. He has caused polarisation in society for the sake of deriving political mileage out of it by painting the Opposition as pro-minority and anti-Hindu. In his campaign speeches, he pours scorn on Muslims to woo Hindu voters. The Citizenship Amendment Act is a political ploy to demonstrate that he is pro-Hindu. Modi’s claim that the Congress would have the Ram Temple razed if elected reeks of his divisive style of politics.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Bogey of minority persecution

Refer to the article ‘Use the power of the ballot to bail out democracy’; the author has regurgitated the oft-repeated claims of democracy being in danger, rising majoritarianism and autocracy and the bogey of minority persecution to target the ruling BJP. All that the Opposition offers is crass casteism by kleptocratic dynasties. Leftist intellectuals, with their ossified thinking, refuse to accept that the Indian electorate chose to give two successive terms to the Modi government. To the discomfort of those with visceral hatred for Modi, a third term for his government is more than likely. Contrary to what the writer believes, Modi is a popular PM not because of his charismatic personality but because of a decade of clean governance and a uniform implementation of poverty alleviation programmes.

Ajay Tyagi, Mumbai

Leave no voter behind

With reference to the report ‘Home comfort for stalwarts’; the initiative of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to provide the home voting facility to elderly voters and persons with disabilities contributes to the strengthening of the Indian democracy by making the electoral process a success. It is encouraging to know that former Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari, ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh, former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and erstwhile Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi cast their votes using the home voting facility. It shows their commitment to taking part in democracy. The ECI’s initiative would encourage more people to vote in the polls.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Heatwave shouldn’t hit polling

With a severe heatwave gripping north India amid the General Election, it is important that the authorities concerned take steps to make sure that the rising temperature does not adversely affect the voter turnout. The scorching heat may prompt voters to stay home, discouraging them from exercising their franchise. All poll booths must have proper arrangements for drinking water. Ensuring a shade at the polling station is also important to give the voters some relief from the unbearable heat. More and more people should be encouraged to cast their votes.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

