Ensure stability in J&K

The terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir are a stark reminder of the persistent threats to India’s sovereignty. With nine civilians and a CRPF jawan killed, the violence in Reasi, Kathua and Doda is a deliberate attempt to destabilise the region. PM Narendra Modi’s directive to officials to utilise the ‘full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities’ is a necessary and urgent response. The reinstatement of Ajit Doval as the National Security Adviser underscores India’s commitment to a decisive stance against terror. Pakistan’s continued support for militancy through local agents must be met with unwavering resolve. The promising turnout in the recent Lok Sabha elections reflects the people’s faith in democracy, which terrorists seek to undermine. India’s military and diplomatic response must be firm and forceful, ensuring that stability is restored in J&K.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Biannual admissions welcome

Refer to ‘Biannual admissions’; the UGC’s decision to permit admissions to higher educational institutions twice a year is welcome. Students who appear for supplementary examinations but do not get admission because of a delayed announcement of their results will no longer have to waste a whole academic year. Besides, if biannual admissions are carried out smoothly, it will attract more international students to India. However, it is imperative for universities to improve the infrastructure and recruit more teaching staff to maintain the quality of education.

Ravinder Kwatra, by mail

Don’t target communities

India is a diverse country. From Kashmir to Kanniyakumari, people — regardless of their caste, creed, colour and faith — live together. There is no doubt that CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur’s assault on newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is highly condemnable. No security personnel or civilian has the right to take the law into his or her own hands. The CISF staffer must be dealt with strictly for overstepping her boundaries. However, at the same time, it was irresponsible of Kangana to make sweeping statements about the state of affairs in Punjab. She is no longer just an actor. She is an MP now. An entire community cannot be tarred with the same brush for the actions of a few.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Don’t glorify violence

The incident at the Chandigarh airport was unfortunate. The case is reminiscent of the slaying of PM Indira Gandhi by her guards. Whether it is a bullet or a slap, a person in uniform must not take the law into his or her hands. It is condemnable that members of the farming community have hailed Kulwinder Kaur as a hero and tried to glorify what she did. Since the incident occurred merely a couple of days after the election of two radicals in Punjab, speculation is rife about the CISF staffer possibly capitalising on the controversy to make her way to the Assembly or Parliament. Utmost restraint from all quarters is the need of the hour.

Krishan Bhatia, Hansi

Delhi being run from jail

The Delhi Government is currently being run from jail. CM Arvind Kejriwal — an accused in a money laundering case related to an alleged excise scam — has been lodged in Tihar jail. The fact that he is still at the helm of affairs in the Capital makes a mockery of Indian democracy. Without a working CM, the Delhi Government is like a rudderless ship. Who will be taking important decisions on day-to-day affairs? Administrative powers must be accorded to the L-G so that the government can run smoothly. The acute water crisis is one of the many issues in the national capital that needs immediate resolution. Delhi residents must not be made to suffer at any cost.

Karnail Singh, Kharar

Misuse of a draconian law

With reference to the news report ‘Delhi L-G nod to prosecute Arundhati Roy under UAPA’; the grant of sanction by Delhi L-G VK Saxena to prosecute the author, a known critic of the ruling dispensation, is shocking to say the least. One does not need to admire her literary works or approve of her political opinions or outbursts to know that the prosecution of a writer under a draconian law over a speech delivered in 2010 is ludicrous. It seems that the BJP has not learnt any lesson from the decline in its tally in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Arun Hastir, Gurdaspur

