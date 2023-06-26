 Equal partnership a must : The Tribune India

Equal partnership a must



Refer to ‘Giant leap of faith in India-US ties’(Nous Indica); the author has examined the India-US relationship vis-à-vis PM Modi’s state visit to the US. Rather than going overboard on the India-US defence partnership and transfer of technology, India needs to understand that at heart, the US is a ‘businessman’ and will never strike a bad bargain. In 2005, the India-US civil nuclear deal opened the floodgates for US companies to make huge profits; India got little in return. Instead of kowtowing to the US, India must insist on equality in all areas of the partnership, while keeping cordiality with its all-time friend Russia intact.

CS Mann, Una

India-US ties

Refer to ‘Giant leap of faith in India-US ties’; this is not a new-found love between the two countries. The roots of the Indo-American ties are deep. Political and economic exigencies of the present times have only helped cement the ties because the democratic aspirations of both nations hold the key to a peaceful and prosperous world. Some irritants cannot undermine the deep-rooted trust in India-America relations.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

US not a reliable ally

Big Tech companies of the US have reaped huge profits by dominating the Indian digital business spectrum, and various American companies have exploited the vast Indian market to the hilt (Nous Indica). Besides, the US had stood by Pakistan during the 1971 war, and has always been critical of India over ‘atrocities’ against minorities. With such a backdrop, one wonders how PM Modi’s visit has been a game-changer. We should always remember that Americans do nothing that doesn’t further their national interests. It is a partnership between two unequal powers. The US has never been a reliable friend in the past and only time will tell whether it will be so in future.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Will enhance job opportunities

Refer to ‘Chip deal’; US chipmaker Micron Technology has announced to invest $825 million in Gujarat to set up a semiconductor assembly and test facility. This investment will play a key role in making India a semiconductor hub. It will speed up the testing of indigenously manufactured silicon products. It will also enhance employment opportunities in the semiconductor industry. It will strengthen relations between the US and India. While the two countries have had strained relations at times, they have gradually moved towards becoming close partners. With this deal, India’s dependency on China for silicon products will be reduced. The decision will also encourage investments from other countries.

Asha Rani, Yamunanagar

Rape cases increasing

Refer to ‘Man arrested for raping teenager’; it is unfortunate that a rape case is reported every other day in our country. Urgent and effective action is required to ensure justice to the victims and curb crimes against women. Sexual violence is a cause for concern. India continues to face challenges in effectively tackling such crimes even over 75 years after Independence. The 2012 Delhi rape-murder jolted India, forcing the government to take stringent steps. However, lax law enforcement, shoddy investigation and tardy trial are the major stumbling blocks.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Dams are the nation’s pride

Apropos of ‘Homage to our dams, the modern temples’; dams play a significant role in a country’s all-round progress, providing various benefits that contribute to economic, social and environmental development. The vision and leadership of our first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, played a significant role in the development of major dams in the country, including the Bhakra Dam. He recognised the importance of harnessing water resources for agricultural development and the overall progress of India. India definitely needs more such modern ‘temples’ to rein in floodwaters and harness natural resources for people’s benefit. These dams are India’s pride.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

