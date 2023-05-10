Ethnic fault lines laid bare

Refer to ‘Decoding the Manipur crisis’; the divide between the Meiteis and other ethnic groups cuts sharply across political and geographic lines. While last week’s protests appear to have sparked the recent violence, tensions between the two groups have been simmering for years over a complex range of issues, including land rights and a crackdown on minority groups. Meiteis dominate positions within the state government and have made more economic and infrastructural advancement than other ethnic groups. As violence escalated, the Centre invoked Article 355 of the Constitution. The BJP is the ruling party in Manipur and the violence is the outcome of the people’s mistrust in the government. However, winning elections is more important for our political leaders than protecting the lives of people.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

IAF has no option but to fly MiG

Apropos of ‘Another MiG crash’; the mishap in which three civilians died is deeply unfortunate. It again brings to the fore the operational compulsion of the IAF to fly these 60-year-old, obsolescent aircraft whose shelf life is not more than 40 years. There can be many reasons for an aircraft crash — weather, human error and technical failure. The last one is generally the case with MiG crashes. The life-extending upgrade may be technically justifiable, but one needs to remember that the basic airframe is old and the upgrade is generally cosmetic in nature. The IAF, however, has no option but to keep flying these old machines in view of an acute shortage of squadrons.

GP CAPT JS BOPARAI (RETD), BHADSALI

Local support for terrorists

Apropos of ‘The challenge of deterring Pak is complex’; five soldiers lost their lives in a gunfight with militants in J&K’s Rajouri, days after the Poonch ambush in which five others were killed. It is a pity that these killings are taking place within civilian areas of the UT and not near the border, which clearly demonstrates that these militants have local support in addition to the aid from across the border. Pakistan continues to enjoy support from China. It’s time peace is given a chance and these unnecessary killings are stopped.

Deepak TAAK, Panchkula

Maritime board’s lapses

Apropos of ‘Kerala boat tragedy’; the Malappuram mishap, which claimed 22 lives, has revealed grave lapses on the part of the state maritime board. The lack of adequate safety equipment is unforgivable; it shows the authorities in a poor light. Despite innumerable instances in the past, the issue of safety is not being dealt with earnestly. Such nonchalance and carelessness will only lead to the loss of more lives.

Aanya Singhal, Noida

Water tourism rules flouted

Refer to ‘Kerala boat tragedy’; every time a boat mishap takes place in Kerala, a state famous for its inland cruise tourism, it is said that this was a tragedy in the making. The incident is a grim reminder of how due diligence in following rules and regulations is a rarity while undertaking risk-prone tourism activities. Boat tours hold tremendous potential in a state blessed with waterways, but to be able to reap dividends, the safety of passengers should be given top priority. The government should empower the state maritime board to strictly enforce rules and guidelines. This will ensure that all concerned, including the erring officials, are taken to task.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Wrestlers’ protest

The wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar has unfortunately been hijacked by politicians and their stooges. The country is governed by the rule of law and the Constitution, not by the whims and fancies of any particular community or section of society. As FIRs have been registered and an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment is underway, let the law take its course.

Sapna, Chandigarh

