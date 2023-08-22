 Expel culprits to curb ragging : The Tribune India

  Expel culprits to curb ragging
Expel culprits to curb ragging

Expel culprits to curb ragging


Apropos of ‘Scourge of ragging’; the death of a first-year student of Jadavpur University has triggered a wave of anger. Despite efforts to root out this menace through laws and regulations, ragging persists in some educational institutions. This not only poses a threat to the physical and mental well-being of new students but also sends a disturbing message to pupils, parents and society. The trauma and stress caused by ragging lead to depression and other mental health issues. Separate accommodation for first-year students and increased security measures in hostels can help curb ragging. Expelling the culprits from educational institutions and pursuing legal action are other measures that can help deter bullies.

Roop Singh Negi, solan

Tragedies in Himachal Pradesh

Refer to ‘Need to learn lessons from Summer Hill tragedy’; monsoon-related disasters such as landslides, floods and cloudbursts lead to a loss of lives and property. Floods and landslides aren’t new to the Himalayan region; they have been occurring for centuries. The young mountains are geologically active due to the ongoing tectonic processes and the region has a long history of downslope movement of rocks and boulders. No doubt short but intense bursts of rainfall have become frequent in HP, but ecologically insensitive development practices have compromised HP’s ability to withstand inclement weather.

LJ Singh, by mail

Regulate number of visitors

In the 1970s, not many people used to visit Shimla for vacationing. Over the past few decades, there has been a noticeable trend of people from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana flocking to Shimla and other hill stations. Tricity residents rush to nearby places such as Kasauli, Chail, Solan and even Shimla during weekends. While the influx of tourists to hill stations can benefit local economies, it also raises concerns about sustainability. This trend must be curtailed, if not stopped. To address these challenges, a balanced approach is needed. This includes promoting responsible tourism practices, regulating the number of visitors and developing sustainable infrastructure.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Celebrity lawmakers

Apropos of ‘6 of 20 MPs from Punjab mark 100% attendance, Sunny Deol zero’; political parties field celebrity candidates with the expectation that their popularity will lead to electoral success. However, it is never realised that actors-turned-politicians rarely perform well as lawmakers. Parties are more concerned about the number of elected representatives rather than their active participation in legislative proceedings. Such politicians fail to address the concerns of the people of their area. To cut these fake leaders down to size, they must be paid in proportion to their attendance in Parliament. Serve or quit must be the sole motto. Winnability shouldn’t be the only criterion for selecting candidates.

Karnail Singh, Kharar

Onion prices

Refer to ‘Govt raises onion buffer, to sell in retail at reduced rates’; the government is making efforts to stabilise the onion prices and ensure affordability. This isn’t the only instance of government intervention in the food sector in recent times; it has also banned the export of wheat and rice. Persistently high food inflation can lead to economic instability, impacting consumer spending patterns and business profitability. Managing supply-side inflation shocks requires skilful economic management. Liberalising imports is an effective strategy to mitigate the impact of supply disruptions.

PL Singh, by mail

Nuh riots stage-managed

Refer to ‘Appeal for peace’; the write-up has rightly flagged the agenda behind the disruption of peace and tranquility in Nuh. Haryana’s population is predominately Hindu, except in Nuh and parts of Yamunanagar. It is hard to believe that these riots were not stage-managed as the Brij Chaurasi Kos Parikrama is being undertaken peacefully by the people of the region since time immemorial. A few perpetrators chose Nuh to push the region into a communal cauldron. Khaps and farm unions have come together to counter hatred and violence.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra

