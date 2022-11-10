Explain revenue source

Refer to ‘Wooing Himachal voters’; political parties for the purpose of garnering votes make promises that can strain the state’s economy. They should explain how they would fulfil their promises and publicise the explanation on social media and other platforms. As this trend of making lofty announcements is increasing, the Election Commission should form an independent body to examine these claims. While India is a welfare state and some welfare measures enshrined in the directive principles of the state policy are needed, it must be ensured that these schemes do not have ramifications for the economy in the long term.

Prateek Bansal, by mail

Affordable education

The SC has quashed the seven-fold hike in MBBS fee announced by the Andhra Pradesh Government a few years ago. The fee for professional courses should be affordable. To help society progress and prosper, education and health are essential elements. Exorbitant fee for medical education is bound to make healthcare beyond the reach of most of the people in India. Already, corporatisation of the healthcare system has led to a steep increase in costs. In a similar vein, the Haryana bond policy for medical education in government colleges is irrational. When jobs for doctors are not guaranteed, why such a policy? It should be withdrawn by the Haryana Government and be replaced by a national bond policy framed in consultation with all stakeholders.

Prem Singh Dahiya, Rohtak

Squeezing taxpayers

The proposal by the Chairman, Economic Advisory Council, to the PM regarding elimination of tax exemptions is irrational and insensitive. It will be demotivating for a small section of direct taxpayers — mostly employees - who shell out more than one-third of their income as taxes, whereas a humongous section of those working as professionals, business people, traders, unorganised sector operators, etc., whose incomes escape proper computation, would be let off the hook. Instead of wringing the necks of honest taxpayers to expand government coffer, the tax base needs to be widened by correctly identifying a large number of economic players generating substantial incomes without corresponding tax contribution. Bibek Debroy himself has written on corruption in India. Let him identify the reprobates in the system, particularly in the tax collection machinery, and winch up tax revenue collection by penalising such unscrupulous elements.

Vikram Chadha, Amritsar

Lower income criterion

Reference to ‘3-2 verdict, SC upholds 10% EWS quota law’; the limit of Rs 8 lakh per annum is much higher than the per capita income of Rs1.5 lakh per annum and the national median salary of Rs 28,400 per month. The limit needs to be reduced to benefit the real poor. Families having Rs 8 lakh per annum income come under middle class and are better educated than poor people, and so have more chances of getting jobs under the EWS quota. Total income of all members in a family should be considered for EWS reservation. Many poor are self-employed or work in unorganised sectors. Who will give them income certificate? Caste-based reservation system being followed for decades has improved the socio-economic status of many families, but they continue to enjoy reservation, depriving the really needy people. Hence, the creamy layer among them needs to be excluded from reservation benefit.

O PRASADA RAO, HYDERABAD

Modify policy

Since reservation was envisaged for a limited period, there is a dire need for redefining it in accordance with the current social realities. Allowing reservation on the basis of caste, creed and community to perpetuate is not justifiable. We need to address the problems of those people under the reserved category whose plight has remained the same. Requisite modifications in reservation policy can also go a long way in overcoming the problem of brain drain, as brilliant youths from the general category will get jobs on merit.

Vimal Sethi, Kapurthala

EWS quota

The Supreme Court’s judgment on the constitutional validity of the103rd Amendment, excluding SCs/STs/OBCs from the EWS category, may be juristically correct, but for a layperson, it is discriminatory to the excluded sections. The financially better-off in these castes enjoy the benefits of reservation, but others remain where they were decades ago. I remember when an average General Category candidate was selected over a brilliant SC candidate, who happened to be the son of a poor farmer, for the post of a lecturer in DU. The argument given was that he could avail of his quota seat. This logic makes social mobility impossible for these communities, and for all practical purposes, ‘reserves’ 50 per cent seats for ‘forward’ castes!

Kusum Chadda, Mohali

