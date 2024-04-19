Extortion in name of cow protection

With reference to the editorial ‘Mob violence’; the rise in incidents of cow vigilantism is alarming. The killing of two Rajasthan residents, Nasir and Junaid, on the suspicion of cattle smuggling last year was symptomatic of the growing menace. As the cow is considered a sacred animal in Hinduism, Hindu nationalists often take it upon themselves to act as the protectors of the milch animal. But over the years, vigilantes in states like Haryana and Rajasthan have taken advantage of the cause and extorted money from cattle smugglers in exchange for letting them pass through their areas. States must work together to curb the menace. Also, members of the Muslim community must respect the sentiments of Hindus and desist from slaughtering cows.

Krishan Bhatia, Hansi

Naxalite shadow on polls

Apropos of the editorial ‘Bastar encounter’; the District Reserve Guard and Border Security Force personnel deserve kudos for the daring act of killing 29 Maoists, including history-sheeter Shankar Rao. The huge recovery of arms and ammunition from the area is concerning. There should be no compromise on security measures as the threat of Naxal activities persists. They are able to carry out major attacks because of their strong intelligence-gathering capacity and the support they receive from local residents. As India goes to the polls, the government must take steps to ensure the safety of voters and the smooth conduct of the electoral process, especially in regions prone to Naxalite violence.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Failure of healthcare system

Refer to the editorial ‘Ailing healthcare’; the harrowing incident at the Ludhiana Civil Hospital exposes a chilling reality of neglect and disregard for human dignity. The fact that a patient was forced to share a bed with a corpse is not just a failure of the healthcare system but a moral travesty. The lack of basic medical attention for days, coupled with bureaucratic apathy, highlights systemic inadequacies that cannot be excused. As the victim’s suffering persisted, administrative formalities took precedence over urgent medical care. The case serves as a distressing reminder of the dire state of our healthcare system, where individuals are reduced to mere numbers. Swift and decisive action must be taken to ensure that such egregious lapses never recur and that all patients receive the care and respect they deserve.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Public healthcare long neglected

With reference to the article ‘Reduce out-of-pocket expenditure to revitalise healthcare’; the author has rightly stressed the need for reducing such expenses. Public healthcare has long been neglected by successive governments. India has failed to address health problems like anaemia, malnutrition and obesity and issues like a lack of safe drinking water. Besides, it seems like insurance schemes are being used by the government as a medium to hand over public funds to the private sector. India needs to change its priorities to boost essential public services, such as health, education and infrastructure, and develop a system under which corporates and public institutions work together to ensure equitable growth.

Vitull K Gupta, Bathinda

Residents’ safety gone to the dogs

Apropos of the news report ‘Man mauled by stray dogs, third death in two months in Patiala district’; the menace of dog attacks is not confined to any particular region. Such cases are reported from time to time throughout the state. For how long will the authorities concerned let helpless residents be bitten or mauled by canines? The Punjab Government must come up with a solid action plan to eradicate the growing problem. Besides, there is a need to ensure the timely release of adequate compensation to the victims of dog attacks or their families.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

