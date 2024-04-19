 Extortion in name of cow protection : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Letters
  • Extortion in name of cow protection

Extortion in name of cow protection



With reference to the editorial ‘Mob violence’; the rise in incidents of cow vigilantism is alarming. The killing of two Rajasthan residents, Nasir and Junaid, on the suspicion of cattle smuggling last year was symptomatic of the growing menace. As the cow is considered a sacred animal in Hinduism, Hindu nationalists often take it upon themselves to act as the protectors of the milch animal. But over the years, vigilantes in states like Haryana and Rajasthan have taken advantage of the cause and extorted money from cattle smugglers in exchange for letting them pass through their areas. States must work together to curb the menace. Also, members of the Muslim community must respect the sentiments of Hindus and desist from slaughtering cows.

Krishan Bhatia, Hansi

Naxalite shadow on polls

Apropos of the editorial ‘Bastar encounter’; the District Reserve Guard and Border Security Force personnel deserve kudos for the daring act of killing 29 Maoists, including history-sheeter Shankar Rao. The huge recovery of arms and ammunition from the area is concerning. There should be no compromise on security measures as the threat of Naxal activities persists. They are able to carry out major attacks because of their strong intelligence-gathering capacity and the support they receive from local residents. As India goes to the polls, the government must take steps to ensure the safety of voters and the smooth conduct of the electoral process, especially in regions prone to Naxalite violence.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Failure of healthcare system

Refer to the editorial ‘Ailing healthcare’; the harrowing incident at the Ludhiana Civil Hospital exposes a chilling reality of neglect and disregard for human dignity. The fact that a patient was forced to share a bed with a corpse is not just a failure of the healthcare system but a moral travesty. The lack of basic medical attention for days, coupled with bureaucratic apathy, highlights systemic inadequacies that cannot be excused. As the victim’s suffering persisted, administrative formalities took precedence over urgent medical care. The case serves as a distressing reminder of the dire state of our healthcare system, where individuals are reduced to mere numbers. Swift and decisive action must be taken to ensure that such egregious lapses never recur and that all patients receive the care and respect they deserve.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Public healthcare long neglected

With reference to the article ‘Reduce out-of-pocket expenditure to revitalise healthcare’; the author has rightly stressed the need for reducing such expenses. Public healthcare has long been neglected by successive governments. India has failed to address health problems like anaemia, malnutrition and obesity and issues like a lack of safe drinking water. Besides, it seems like insurance schemes are being used by the government as a medium to hand over public funds to the private sector. India needs to change its priorities to boost essential public services, such as health, education and infrastructure, and develop a system under which corporates and public institutions work together to ensure equitable growth.

Vitull K Gupta, Bathinda

Residents’ safety gone to the dogs

Apropos of the news report ‘Man mauled by stray dogs, third death in two months in Patiala district’; the menace of dog attacks is not confined to any particular region. Such cases are reported from time to time throughout the state. For how long will the authorities concerned let helpless residents be bitten or mauled by canines? The Punjab Government must come up with a solid action plan to eradicate the growing problem. Besides, there is a need to ensure the timely release of adequate compensation to the victims of dog attacks or their families.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

ED attaches Rs 98 crore worth assets of actor Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra

2
Punjab

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

3
India

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study

4
India

Telangana school attacked after students questioned 'saffron dress'

5
Delhi

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

6
Punjab

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

7
India

‘Everything can’t be suspected,’ says Supreme Court; reserves verdict on 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT

8
Haryana

Lok Sabha poll: Chautala bahus up against each other as INLD fields Sunaina Chautala from Hisar

9
World

UAE reels for a third day after record-breaking storm

10
Himachal

Solan-Kandaghat section of Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed due to flyover construction work

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins in 21 states for 102 seats in Phase 1

Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1

Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...

Lok Sabha elections, 1st Phase: 8 Union ministers, 2 former CMs, 1 ex-governor in fray

Lok Sabha elections, 1st Phase: 8 Union ministers, 2 former CMs, 1 ex-governor in fray

Iran fires air defence batteries in provinces as sound of explosions heard near Isfahan

Iran fires air defence batteries in provinces as sound of explosions heard near Isfahan

Diabetic Kejri having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

Diabetic Arvind Kejriwal having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

BJP faces litmus test in UP, Rajasthan Jatland

BJP faces litmus test in UP, Rajasthan Jatland

Fate of minister Balyan, other Jat leaders at stake


Cities

View All

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Amritsar: Several trains rescheduled, diverted due to farmers’ stir

Amritsar: 72 POs arrested ahead of Lok Sabha election, says DIG

Act on Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar

BJP, AAP have no faith in their workers, says Gurjit Singh Aujla after launching poll campaign

Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Congress rift comes to fore in Bathinda over ticket given to Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu

Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 15 acres for horizontal expansion

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 15 acres for horizontal expansion

CBI books three Chandigarh cops, former SP in two cases

Chandigarh Congress in charge Rajeev Shukla meets former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal

Chandigarh polling booths to have unique features

Police arrest 3 cyber cons from Faridabad

Diabetic Kejri having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

Diabetic Arvind Kejriwal having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

Court extends Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 26

Apex court extends interim bail of bizman in excise case

65-day campaign of ‘Bullet Queen’ concludes in Delhi

If elected, BJP will ‘abolish’ polls, reservations: MP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sampla called to Delhi after talks with SAD leadership

Vijay Sampla called to Delhi after talks with SAD leadership

Now, Amarjit Singh Samra opposes Jalandhar ticket to Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Vijay Sampla may throw his hat in the ring from Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar: Vikramjit Chaudhary continues tirade against Charanjit Channi, warns him of ‘outsider’ tag

Phagwara: Man nabbed, 2 others booked for preparing adulterated milk

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

Ludhiana woman gets death for burying alive neighbour’s 2-yr-old girl

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Corpse on patient’s bed in Ludhiana: Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Ludhiana: Man hit by Punjab Roadways bus dies

Infighting in Patiala Congress far from over

Infighting in Patiala Congress far from over

Patiala students shine in Class 10 exams

Patiala: Three deaths in two months, stray dog population sparks concerns

Bicycle rally organised for regenerative agriculture

Exhibition held at PLW on Heritage Day