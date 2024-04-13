 Failure to ensure students’ safety : The Tribune India

Failure to ensure students’ safety



Apropos of the editorial ‘Safeguard students’; the fact that the incident occurred at an educational institution in Punjab is shameful and shocking. It brings forth the vulnerability of girls and women. Despite all the talk of women’s empowerment, girls are not even safe on the premises of an educational institution. It is a sad commentary on the collective failure of the institution, administration and society as a whole to check crimes against women. Besides, whenever such an untoward incident happens, instead of ensuring justice for the victims, school or college authorities rush to hush up the matter to protect the reputation of the institution. A zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment and exemplary punishment for the guilty must be ensured to curb such heinous crimes.

Priyanka, by mail

Enhance security at institutions

With reference to the editorial ‘Safeguard students’; it is not an isolated incident. Such cases point to a broader systemic failure that should be looked into. The absence of CCTV cameras and lax security arrangements that allow outsiders easy access to the premises demonstrate negligence on the part of the authorities. College authorities, local law enforcement officials and policymakers need to view this incident not merely as a crime but as a clear indicator of the system’s inadequacies. There is an urgent need to step up the security measures at all institutions. Much needs to be done to transform educational campuses into sanctuaries of learning and personal growth, not arenas of fear and crime. 

Amity Gumber, Abohar

Integrated theatre commands

Apropos of the article ‘The knotty issues delaying integrated theatre commands’; the delay in establishing integrated theatre commands is a disservice to our nation’s security. Leaders must address this matter on priority. The lack of coordination among our armed forces leaves us vulnerable to unforeseen threats. In an era of rapid global shifts, unity and efficiency are non-negotiable. Our military must evolve to meet contemporary challenges. The establishment of integrated theatre commands is not just a strategic necessity but a moral imperative to safeguard India’s sovereignty. Bureaucracy or red tape must not hinder progress.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Canadian clean chit to India

Refer to the report ‘No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air’; a Canadian panel has cleared India of interference claims. In a testimony before the panel, former Deputy Foreign Minister Marta Morgan clarified that there was no trace of Indian disinformation in the Canadian information ecosystem. Former Cabinet Secretary Janice Charette stated that the Indian Government did not meddle in the 2021 Canadian election. Ottawa should not have accused New Delhi of influencing its elections. PM Justin Trudeau must tender an unconditional apology to India.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Another road mishap

With reference to the news report ‘6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap’; private schools often use old buses for the transportation of children. Many such buses are operated without the necessary clearances, pollution certificates, valid documents or trained drivers. The tragedy is a grim reminder that nothing concrete has been done to prevent such accidents. The incident should be probed thoroughly. Financial assistance to the bereaved families is not enough. It is easy for most members of the public to move on from the tragedy until another mishap occurs. It is time that the authorities concerned are held accountable for it.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

A breath of fresh air

Refer to the article ‘Hope for a change of heart’; new NIA Director General Sadanand Date’s dedication to truth and justice is commendable. However, it is concerning that many of the nation’s bureaucrats place personal gains above constitutional integrity. This is why young voters lose faith in the system and the electoral process. The trend of the pardoning of sins of Opposition leaders who join the ruling party is a glaring violation of electoral ethics. The need of the hour is for our leaders and bureaucrats to heed the call of their conscience and perform their duties with honesty.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

