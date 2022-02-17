Faulty ways of Congress

After the unceremonious ouster of Capt Amarinder Singh from the Congress, now veteran leader and former Union minister Ashwani Kumar has quit, describing the present state of party affairs in Punjab as laughable (‘Congress changed for the worse, Ashwani quits’). It is a matter of concern as it will erode the base of the party. Many other senior leaders are on the fence and are repeatedly alerting the party high command to rethink its macro-level strategies to enthuse the cadre. A few leaders at the regional level are keeping the party afloat with their local touch and popularity. All these happenings are a warning signal to the oldest party to mend its functioning. A large population of the nation is attached to the party and wishes to see its revival.

GS Mann, Naya Nangal

Party all-powerful

It is the lament of every politician when the party finds that the person concerned has lost relevance in its scheme of things. It is the fate of every politician who fails to realise that s/he is for the party, and not the other way round. The ongoing electoral scenario is a grim reminder that no one is perennially indispensable. Every party has good and bad times, but fair-weather politicians have no patience to stand together in times of need. Ticket is the sole criterion for loyalty.

Party-hopping is the norm of the day.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Deceptive manifesto

Believing inducements to be true, ignorant voters cast their vote in favour of a party that makes the most promises and make it win elections. However, after coming to power, the party concerned conveniently forgets its pre-poll promises. Government machinery, its funds and revenues are frittered away for self-enrichment or for the betterment of the party and its leaders, so as to consolidate political hold. To end this wrong practice, it is imperative to give a legal shape to the manifestos. It should be made mandatory for every party to get its manifesto duly registered before the filing of nominations by its candidates. Moreover, each candidate should be made to file an affidavit, confirming to abide by the promises made in the manifesto, along with nomination papers, so that he or she could be held equally responsible for acts of commission and omission of the consequent government. If the government fails to fulfil its promises, the voter should be entitled to haul up the CM and Cabinet ministers in court.

SS Chahal, by mail

Tolerant of intolerance

Let us all be warned against accepting religious intolerance. Politicians who seek to divide Indians by promoting religious intolerance and garner votes for their parties should be shunned. Those who fought for the freedom of the country were Indians, not Hindus, Sikhs or Muslims. We have grown up with the idea of a united India. Let the youth, to whom the future belongs, keep in mind that the people who are promoting hatred will all be gone in a few years, leaving them in a country full of hatred and enmity. Fight unitedly against the nefarious designs of the divisive forces by voting right. In unity lies our strength.

Aswant Kaur, Tarn Taran

Cement pricing

Apropos of ‘Spot inspection of cement plants’, with multifold increase in construction activities, cement prices should be within the reach of a common citizen. Eco-friendly operation of cement plants must be ensured, as it concerns environment and the health of the plant’s workforce. With several big cement companies operating in Himachal Pradesh, they must replace coal tar with better concrete technology under their Corporate Social Responsibility.

RS Kishtwaria, Palampur

In government debt

Refer to ‘Gurugram builder booked for culpable homicide’; it is shocking that 321 top builders owe Rs 15,585 crore to Haryana. Similarly, mobile companies owe hundreds of crores to MCs. House taxes in crores have not been paid/ collected by MCs for many years. Popular governments are toothless against defaulters. Tax non-payers have been made fat and government a begging institution. Such governments are making the public corrupt. Further, defaulters are being offered rebates to collect past taxes, instead of penalising them. It proves that the government does not govern.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Counselling of children

The creation of ‘Happiness zones’ to help kids beat Covid stress is praiseworthy. It has almost been two years since the education of school-going kids was disrupted. They are not able to adjust between online and offline education. Post Covid, many emotional and behavioural changes in children are evident. Also, there are many family issues which are an outcome of the Covid situation. There is a dire need for counselling of such children.

Bir Devinder S Bedi, Sangrur

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Girl with Deep Sidhu in SUV tells police truck driver ahead was 'speeding rashly' and applied sudden breaks

2
Ludhiana

Deep Sidhu cremated amid pro-Khalistan slogans in Ludhiana; people attend last rites in large numbers

3
Haryana

321 top builders owe Rs 15,585 crore to Haryana; list of top 10 defaulters inside

4
Haryana

Gurugram's 'Green view society' declared unsafe, residents asked to vacate by March 1

5
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

6
Punjab

Deep Sidhu's accident: Head injury main cause of death, airbag burst due to collision

7
Diaspora

Don’t conflate Swastika with Hakenkreuz: US-based Hindu group to Canadian PM Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh

8
Entertainment

Should child imitate sex worker? Kangana Ranaut hits at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi viral video, drags former Prime Minister in Instagram story

9
Punjab

AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab

10
Punjab Election punjab polls

Priyanka by his side, Channi says ‘won’t let UP, Bihar, Delhi ‘de bhaiye’ enter Punjab’; row erupts

Don't Miss

View All
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Trending

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

Top Stories

PM: Congress failed to keep Kartarpur during Partition

PM Modi: Congress failed to keep Kartarpur during Partition

Aam Aadmi Party a photocopy of Congress

AAP will end ‘inspector raj’ in Punjab if voted to power, vows Kejriwal

AAP will end 'inspector raj' in Punjab if voted to power, vows Arvind Kejriwal

I’m actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

I’m actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

Govt mulls more flights to bring students

Govt mulls more flights to bring students

Cities

View All

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu joins AAP in presence of Kejriwal

Amritsar West: Voters seek access to better roads, sewerage and jobs

Now, Air India's Amritsar-London flight thrice a week

Amritsar: Won’t vanish after winning seat, promises Talbir Singh Gill

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab's future secure in NDA's hands: JP Nadda

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Chandigarh’s bicycle project catches parliamentary panel’s fancy

Mani Majra Man duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by Facebook ‘friend’

PGI's Gastro Department doctors bring laurels

Chandigarh cops turn blind eye to parking on cycle track

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Supreme Court questions govt over OROP implementation

Delhi government school students to get free coaching for NEET, JEE entrance exams

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

No end to Congress vs Congress battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

Where is anti-corruption Bill, Ajay Maken asks AAP

Jalandhar: Shobha yatra taken out on eve of Ravidas Jayanti

Jalandhar north: Congress, BJP in direct contest here

Nakodar: A fight among doctor, engineer, cop, farmers

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP will provide free quality education, healthcare: Manish Sisodia

2 dead, 30 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Ravidassias remove AAP hoardings, posters from 'shobha yatra' route

Deep Sidhu cremated amid pro-Khalistan slogans in Ludhiana; people attend last rites in large numbers

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Sukhbir Singh Badal promises more social welfare schemes

Punjab needs industry’s revival to get rid of huge debt: Minister

BJP Nabha face Gurpreet Singh Shahpur accused of hiding facts in affidavit

Resume primary classes as well, demand teachers, parents in Patiala