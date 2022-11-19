Refer to ‘Bharat Ratna for martyrs’; the Punjab CM’s demand to confer the long-overdue Bharat Ratna on Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Lala Lajpat Rai and other freedom fighters is highly commendable. The Centre has done the right thing by naming the Chandigarh-Mohali airport after Bhagat Singh during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Now, to truly complete the commemoration of 75 years of Independence, the Centre must confer the Bharat Ratna on these lions, who ungrudgingly laid down their lives for the freedom of their motherland. This alone will be a fitting tribute to these ever-inspiring heroes.

CS Mann, Una

Can’t repay their debt

Laying down your life for your country is the ultimate sacrifice and the country can never repay this debt. Even if the government does not confer the Bharat Ratna on our freedom fighters, their contribution to our freedom will not become any less significant. But, it is the least the government can do to send a positive message to their families that their sacrifices meant everything for the country and its people. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must be applauded for this suggestion.

Bal Govind, Noida

Bharat Ratna too small

Reference to editorial ‘Bharat Ratna for martyrs’; the names of freedom fighters suggested for the Bharat Ratna are icons and every Indian is indebted to their sacrifices. The Bharat Ratna is too small for their stature. A large number of patriots were hanged and many more imprisoned. Sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Khudiram Bose, Lokmanya Tilak, Ram Prasad Bismil and Gopal Krishna Gokhale can’t be forgotten. Many sacrificed their lives, but there is no mention of them in history books. Giving the Bharat Ratna to a few would open the Pandora’s box. There are better ways to show indebtedness to these great souls who sacrificed everything without any greed.

Yoginder Singhal, by mail

App-based cabs

Refer to ‘Chandigarh: Cab surge price can’t exceed 1.5 times base fare’; it was interesting to learn that the UT administration has implemented the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines-2020 to regulate fares of app-based cabs. While the report reveals that the taxis’ fare indexed by the wholesale price index for the current year will be the base cost chargeable to customers availing of the aggregator service, one also wishes that the exact quantum of base fare, as also other relevant details, were simultaneously put in the ‘public domain’ so as to avoid any confusion at any stage.

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Collegium system

Reference to ‘SC agrees to list petition against Collegium system’; if the Collegium system is without corruption, why the same has not been justified in selections for all other services in the country, including IAS, PCS, military personnel, engineers, doctors etc? Pending court cases have increased from 3 to 4 crores in the past 10 years. There is never any advertisement for judiciary departments in the media for the lowest to the highest posts. The judiciary has not become independent for the public despite 75 years of India’s Independence.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Raking up the past

Refer to ‘Savarkar helped British, claims Rahul; BJP hits back, targets Nehru’; Nehru is being denigrated by the BJP for political gains only. The fact is that the Congress led by Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Patel and a host of other leaders were in the forefront of the freedom movement and built the nation from scratch. On the other hand, there were some people who had no contribution towards the freedom struggle and had no history of nationalism, but might have worked for the interest of the British. There is no denying the fact that the people of India — across all religions — fought and made sacrifices for the nation’s freedom. It is meaningless to dig the graves of departed souls.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

G20 opportunity

With the baton of G20 presidency passing over to India, the group of 19 countries plus the European Union has shown overwhelming acceptance of the Indian theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. For India, the G20 grouping is not merely a platform for discussions on the economies of the member-nations, but also it is an opportunity to rein in the growing conflicts. For India, G20 presidency is a chance to explore extradition treaties to bring perpetrators back to the Indian justice system. The economy of G20 nations cannot grow amid terrorism. Member-nations must mull extradition treaties for handing over economic fugitives and terrorists operating from their shores, as all are equally affected by the growth of terrorism.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

