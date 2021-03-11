Fixing healthcare

REFER to ‘Revamping health sector’; technology like biometrics should be used to ensure regular attendance at health centres. Regular monitoring and evaluation by a third party can bring out the real picture and identify gaps. The human resource shortfall can’t be filled overnight. Rationalisation of existing staff, multiskilling and redeployment of paramedical staff can be a temporary solution. If doctors, paramedics, health administrators and political class work in a mission mode, the public healthcare delivery system of Punjab can be fixed in six months.

AS Nagpal, by mail

Nehru erred, too

In reference to the article ‘Architect of modern India left incredible footprint’; while one agrees with the writer’s enumeration of Nehru’s enormous contributions, rulers historically have been critically analysed after their death and not in a purely eulogistic way as this article does. Therefore, any balanced appraisal should not be blind to Nehru’s monumental mistakes, namely, unresolved Kashmir problem, inserting Article 35A into the Constitution without parliamentary approval, refusing the offer of a UN permanent seat and the 1962 Indo-China war catastrophe.

Anil Gandhi, Faridabad

Probe role of IOs

Reference to the NCB admitting in its chargesheet that no drugs were found on Aryan Khan; the motive was clear to damage his reputation and creating public opinion against Aryan, which was unconstitutional and a violation of the right to be deemed innocent till proven guilty, right to a fair trial, right to reputation, and right to privacy. There should be a probe into the leaks by the investigating officers (IOs). It will also be a deterrent for other cops to try the same stunt. The approach of courts in the case was also under cloud. The NCB admitting now that Aryan wasn’t found with drugs was clear even then, but still, he was denied bail twice.

SANJAY CHOPRA, MOHALI

Aryan Khan innocent

Apropos of the news report ‘Clean chit to Aryan Khan’, does this not raise eyebrows on the working of the SIT or how influential people halt the judicious process? Accountability must be fixed by the appropriate authorities to respect the law of the land to repose the faith of the ordinary citizen in our constitutional system.

Parvinder Singh, by mail

NCB image dented

Reference to ‘Clean chit to Aryan Khan in drugs on cruise case’; Wankhede let his imagination run wild and set aside all procedural propriety to slap a very serious case against Aryan. The shoddy handling of the case by the Zonal Director has dented the reputation of the NCB. It lends credence to the belief that big cases involving humongous haul of drugs were soft-pedalled and a minor case with insignificant quantity of drugs was blown out of proportion to divert attention. Initiation of proceedings against Wankhede is the right step since his role in the whole episode is murky and based on mala fide intent prompted by some ulterior motive. He must be brought to book for misusing his powers.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Loot went unchecked

It is a shame that a chief minister who took oath to serve and protect the people of his state with honesty, commitment and dedication, would rather loot them with both hands. The enormous wealth was gotten by terrorising citizens through a regime of loot, extortion, and worse. It is sickening that the whole bureaucracy and the administration connived with the then chief minister, Om Prakash Chautala, and danced to his tunes. He and his cronies continued looting the state for six years and there was no one to stop them. This raises a question over the role of the state Governor. All this makes one thing very clear: Indian democracy is outdated. It is making things very hard for those who need it.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Seeking leniency

Thanks to the special CBI court, the right decision of awarding punishment to Om Prakash Chautala has been taken, strengthening people’s faith in the judiciary (‘Chautala gets 4-yr RI in DA case’). Instead of pleading for leniency from the court, Chautala should have first shown courage to accept his crime, and then, should have pleaded for a lenient view. How can he expect leniency when he enjoys the right to go to a higher court and plead ‘not guilty’ in the case?

DK WIG, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village a day after security cover curtailed

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aide Goldy Brar claims responsibility

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala had 2 security personnel, private bulletproof vehicle; he travelled without them: Punjab DGP Bhawra

4
Trending

Songs say story: Moosewala had an inkling

5
Punjab

Police suspect involvement of gangsters in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

6
Pollywood

From singing gangster rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

7
Nation

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked in Mumbai for hurting religious sentiments

8
Punjab

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

9
Diaspora

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP

10
Punjab

'Lost a talented artiste with mass connect': Netizens react with disbelief on Sidhu Moosewala's death

Don't Miss

View All
Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

India’s first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari
Punjab

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base
Pollywood

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base

Mansa: Musa village in mourning
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa in mourning

From singing gangter rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies
Pollywood

From singing gangster rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

Sidhu Moosewala injured in firing incident at Mansa village
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village a day after security cover curtailed

After being fed up of traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend’s car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable
Trending

After being fed up with traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend's car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable

Top News

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

Eight men armed with assault rifles attack singer; Waylaid n...

Nepal Army locates site where plane with 22 onboard crashed

Nepal Army locates site where plane with 22 onboard crashed

Canada-based gangster behind Moosewala’s killing, says DGP

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP

Different weapons used in incident | SIT set up to probe mur...

Security of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala pruned despite IB report

Security of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala pruned despite IB report

But Punjab DGP defends it

Sidhu Moosewala's death date and his songs 295 and The Last Ride, fans find uncanny coincidence between them

Sidhu Moosewala death date and his songs '295' and 'The Last Ride', fans still trying to wrap their heads around uncanny coincidence

Cities

View All

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Punjab AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur gets online threat

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Amritsar: Markets managed by government call for ramping up fire-safety infrastructure

Securing the border youth with skills their aim

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Realtor, forest officials trade charges over illegal farmhouses in Chandigarh's periphery

Cops announce reward for info on attack on former Additional Commissioner (IT) in Panchkula

Chandigarh: Retired Brigadier loses Rs 5.23 lakh to online fraud

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

Amid multiple claims, stringent pension rules for MPs, kin

Amid multiple claims, stringent pension rules for MPs, kin

Judge's wife found hanging at brother's flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Man uses Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana’s photo to threaten advocate on WhatsApp; FIR registered

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

DC orders FIRs against 99 colonisers

DC orders FIRs against 99 colonisers

600 cops swoop down on 'drug haven' near Phillaur

Diarrhoea outbreak: 22-year-old dies, many taken ill in Garhshankar

Two snatchers held, 3 mobiles recovered

Thieves target house of retired bank employee

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Private colony developed on common land in Giaspura

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Woman beats mother-in-law to death at Falaund village

Project to make Ludhiana rabies-free fails to take off

Ludhiana: Bathinda woman booked on extortion charges

SC finds doctor guilty of negligence, tells him to pay ~25L to deceased’s kin

SC finds doctor guilty of negligence, tells him to pay Rs 25L to deceased's kin

Work on recharging village ponds begins

All traffic signals to be replaced in Patiala by June-end: Civic body