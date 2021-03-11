Fixing healthcare

REFER to ‘Revamping health sector’; technology like biometrics should be used to ensure regular attendance at health centres. Regular monitoring and evaluation by a third party can bring out the real picture and identify gaps. The human resource shortfall can’t be filled overnight. Rationalisation of existing staff, multiskilling and redeployment of paramedical staff can be a temporary solution. If doctors, paramedics, health administrators and political class work in a mission mode, the public healthcare delivery system of Punjab can be fixed in six months.

AS Nagpal, by mail

Nehru erred, too

In reference to the article ‘Architect of modern India left incredible footprint’; while one agrees with the writer’s enumeration of Nehru’s enormous contributions, rulers historically have been critically analysed after their death and not in a purely eulogistic way as this article does. Therefore, any balanced appraisal should not be blind to Nehru’s monumental mistakes, namely, unresolved Kashmir problem, inserting Article 35A into the Constitution without parliamentary approval, refusing the offer of a UN permanent seat and the 1962 Indo-China war catastrophe.

Anil Gandhi, Faridabad

Probe role of IOs

Reference to the NCB admitting in its chargesheet that no drugs were found on Aryan Khan; the motive was clear to damage his reputation and creating public opinion against Aryan, which was unconstitutional and a violation of the right to be deemed innocent till proven guilty, right to a fair trial, right to reputation, and right to privacy. There should be a probe into the leaks by the investigating officers (IOs). It will also be a deterrent for other cops to try the same stunt. The approach of courts in the case was also under cloud. The NCB admitting now that Aryan wasn’t found with drugs was clear even then, but still, he was denied bail twice.

SANJAY CHOPRA, MOHALI

Aryan Khan innocent

Apropos of the news report ‘Clean chit to Aryan Khan’, does this not raise eyebrows on the working of the SIT or how influential people halt the judicious process? Accountability must be fixed by the appropriate authorities to respect the law of the land to repose the faith of the ordinary citizen in our constitutional system.

Parvinder Singh, by mail

NCB image dented

Reference to ‘Clean chit to Aryan Khan in drugs on cruise case’; Wankhede let his imagination run wild and set aside all procedural propriety to slap a very serious case against Aryan. The shoddy handling of the case by the Zonal Director has dented the reputation of the NCB. It lends credence to the belief that big cases involving humongous haul of drugs were soft-pedalled and a minor case with insignificant quantity of drugs was blown out of proportion to divert attention. Initiation of proceedings against Wankhede is the right step since his role in the whole episode is murky and based on mala fide intent prompted by some ulterior motive. He must be brought to book for misusing his powers.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Loot went unchecked

It is a shame that a chief minister who took oath to serve and protect the people of his state with honesty, commitment and dedication, would rather loot them with both hands. The enormous wealth was gotten by terrorising citizens through a regime of loot, extortion, and worse. It is sickening that the whole bureaucracy and the administration connived with the then chief minister, Om Prakash Chautala, and danced to his tunes. He and his cronies continued looting the state for six years and there was no one to stop them. This raises a question over the role of the state Governor. All this makes one thing very clear: Indian democracy is outdated. It is making things very hard for those who need it.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Seeking leniency

Thanks to the special CBI court, the right decision of awarding punishment to Om Prakash Chautala has been taken, strengthening people’s faith in the judiciary (‘Chautala gets 4-yr RI in DA case’). Instead of pleading for leniency from the court, Chautala should have first shown courage to accept his crime, and then, should have pleaded for a lenient view. How can he expect leniency when he enjoys the right to go to a higher court and plead ‘not guilty’ in the case?

DK WIG, by mail

