Focus on safety, instead

Reference to ‘Mask policing’; the DGCA diktat is unreasonable, harsh, hard to implement and tantamount to panic-mongering. The airline industry is bleeding. The order will do a disservice to the industry. Given that the majority of population is doubly vaccinated, many wear mask of their own volition. There are other areas where the watchdog ought to be more hawkish — safety of planes, as recently there has been a report of near-miss accidents. The air-conditioning system of planes doesn’t always function, forget about the availability of sanitisers and masks. It shall be prudent for the DGCA to refrain from taking piecemeal measures.

Deepak Singhal, Noida

Can they be trusted?

Our democracy has become a farce. Keeping MLAs ‘captive’ in hotels and resorts so they may not vote for rival party candidates is a mockery. Resorting to jamming of the Internet, so they can’t be tempted to cross-vote shows these elected representatives lack trust and loyalty. What good can they do for people when their own loyalty is doubtful? If they are not trustworthy, why should they not be removed? Media is conducting hate debates and the government is supporting them. Our democracy is made untrustworthy by these unethical politicians.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

CDS selection

The MoD notification on the eligibility for the CDS post appears to be unbaked and directionless, smacking of politics. Such an ambiguous position has never been heard since 1947. For promotion, the three serving Chiefs should be considered, and not a three-star General or a retired officer. Can the Chief Justice of India be selected like that? The morale of the defence forces, capable of fighting the enemy even with inferior equipment, would perhaps be the first casualty. The policy would add to confusion. Delay in having a CDS is not in our national interest.

Babu Ram Dhiman, Pinjore

Chinese buildup

Refer to the Chinese infra buildup; it is surprising that a visiting US General had to draw India’s attention to the buildup of military infrastructure along the LAC. It is hoped that the Indian Army is not caught napping. China is rapidly building border infrastructure, like troop shelters and helipads, in disputed areas along the border. With Chinese President Xi Jinping looking to secure his third term at the CCP Congress, he is not likely to compromise on his aggressive posture. The only way India can counter this is by developing its own border infrastructure. But given that Beijing outguns India in terms of resources, New Delhi needs to simultaneously engage in tactical collaboration with the US and other countries which are concerned about Chinese belligerence.

PL SINGH, by mail

Patent waiver

Refer to ‘Vaccine patent waiver challenge for WTO’; the intent behind the push is to remove any bottlenecks due to intellectual property protections and ramp up the production and distribution of these vaccines in the rest of the world. If the Big Pharma waives their IP and patent rights for not only the coronavirus vaccines, but also other life-saving vaccines, it will be a big gain for universal vaccine momentum. It will create a risk-free environment for other manufacturers from countries like India who can attempt to reverse engineer vaccines. Additionally, if the manufacturers can get support with technology transfer and critical raw materials, it will speed up the process of large-scale vaccine delivery.

HN Ramakrishna, Bengaluru

AAP goes off track

The AAP has announced a new liquor policy for Punjab to bring down liquor prices by at least 30-40%. This contradicts its commitment to abolish the drug menace in ‘Udta Punjab’ by rehabilitating addicts and bringing them back into the mainstream by providing them jobs in newly established industries. The state will see a rise in the crime graph. The new policy will encourage people to purchase more and create a nuisance on roads. Their families will wait for longer at night for their safe return. Are the party’s basic promises to bring down unemployment and inflation, and prevent brain drain becoming a distant dream?

Puneet Mehta, Patiala

Not for SGPC to decide

Apropos of ‘SGPC objects to non-Sikh as Punjab & Sind Bank MD’, it does not behove the SGPC to offer its comments on the secular character of public sector banks. It is the prerogative of the government to appoint bank executives. The SGPC should confine itself to religious affairs only.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

