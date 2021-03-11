Follow ‘raj dharma’

Arrogant rulers are indulging in a spree of imprudent demolitions. The government has donned the role of judge, jury and executioner to teach a lesson to minorities by obliterating their identity to achieve its cherished objective of Hindutva. Illegal and arbitrary processes were initiated in various states with a sense of vengeance. There was mischievous and deliberate delay in complying with the very timely orders of the Supreme Court to stop this wanton destruction. We must reflect on Vajpayee’s admonition of Modi in the aftermath of the 2002 Gujarat riots, exhorting him to practice ‘raj dharma’. There is need to cease this odious politics of polarisation to prevent undesirable radicalisation. In the larger national interest, the government must initiate sincere steps to bring the marginalised community into the mainstream. 

Bakhshi Gurprit Singh, Jalandhar

Bulldozer injustice

The use of bulldozers to raze alleged encroachments has caused enormous troubles. The authorities seem to have no qualms misusing laws. The Constitution too is being bulldozed. It is an injustice to families, even if they were related to the alleged rioters. If the structures are illegal, there is a due process to be followed. Those who faced demolition in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri and Madhya Pradesh got no time to appeal. The SC has rightly recognised the tendency of authorities to arbitrarily act under the cover of law. Using the bulldozer as a political tool for ‘instant justice’ has to be stopped. The courts must respond fast enough in such cases. 

EL SINGH, by mail

Faith in judiciary 

The cancellation of the bail of the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case by the Supreme Court and asking him to surrender within a week show that justice still prevails in India. The way attempts were being made by the state machinery to shield the minister’s son, ruination of justice was almost inexorable. But the apex court’s intervention and the verdict have proved that every Indian citizen is equal in the eyes of the law, be it a politically powerful person or an ordinary citizen. It has restored people’s faith in judiciary that the guilty will be brought to book.

Shivani Sharma, Panchkula

Kejriwal’s agenda 

The Ropar police were sent to Ghaziabad to arrest Kumar Vishwas and Congress leader Alka Lamba at the instance of Kejriwal in an alleged case of making inflammatory statements against the Delhi CM. It is a case of the pot calling the kettle black. Kejriwal has been eating a humble pie over his repeated apologies. Earlier, he apologised to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia for alleging that Majithia was involved in the drug trade, but apologised later. Kejriwal is misusing the police and the CM’s office for his personal agenda. If Bhagwant Mann’s government fails, it will be due to Kejriwal’s  involvement in Punjab’s affairs and an unfounded ambition to win Haryana by making statements on SYL Canal that the waters will reach every village of Haryana. It seems winning Punjab has gone to his head.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Mere lip service 

Amit Shah’s latest statement that every Indian is indebted to Guru Teg Bahadur lacks sincerity. Neither he nor his government has any intention of implementing the message of universal brotherhood and religious freedom of the Guru (‘Every Indian indebted to Guru Teg Bahadur: Shah’). The Guru’s message is apt in the turbulent times that India is witnessing. Sadly, the people have been late in seeing the true colours and agenda of the present Central government. It is following the time-tested British strategy of divide and rule. Let us not believe the words uttered by the present dispensation. It can lie, and does lie, even before the Supreme Court.

Amit Kumar, Mohali

Pak precondition 

With reference to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s condition for bilateral talks with India; Sharif claims that relations between India and Pakistan can improve if the Kashmir issue is resolved on priority. Pakistan’s obsession with Kashmir can never decrease. It must seize the opportunity to improve relations with India economically and politically rather than focusing on Kashmir.

Apoorv chawla, by mail

Farm fires  

Apropos of ‘Farm fires dip, farmers prefer selling off straw’, it appears that better sense has prevailed up-on farmers and they have decided to sell wheat straw in the market instead of burning it in fields. It has become possible due to the efforts of 75-year-old Doraha farmer Jasbir Singh. It is a fact that stubble-burning, apart from being illegal, has an adverse impact on the fertility of the soil. It pollutes air and is hazardous for those suffering from asthma.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Principal has sex with teacher in Chhattisgarh school; suspended after video gets leaked

2
Punjab

Punjab announces amnesty scheme for public transporters

3
Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring fined Rs 29,390 over illegal hoardings

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'unhappy' with transport dept decision to ban use of 'motorcycle rehri'

5
World

'Elon was not the founder of Tesla, he acquired it': Bengaluru man tweets, Musk clarifies story

6
Nation

2-year-old among 5 of family killed with sharp-edged weapons in UP’s Prayagraj

7
Himachal

At Kangra rally, Kejriwal sells his Delhi model, predicts early Assembly poll in Himachal

8
Punjab

Barnala villager sells ‘CM wali bakri’, says he is a relieved man now

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court collegium recommends 9 judicial officers for elevation

10
Nation

MP Navneet Rana, MLA-husband Ravi arrested after they drop plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Thackeray's residence

Don't Miss

View All
Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

Top News

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Most of the cash has also been recovered

Cities

View All

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today