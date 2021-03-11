Follow ‘raj dharma’

Arrogant rulers are indulging in a spree of imprudent demolitions. The government has donned the role of judge, jury and executioner to teach a lesson to minorities by obliterating their identity to achieve its cherished objective of Hindutva. Illegal and arbitrary processes were initiated in various states with a sense of vengeance. There was mischievous and deliberate delay in complying with the very timely orders of the Supreme Court to stop this wanton destruction. We must reflect on Vajpayee’s admonition of Modi in the aftermath of the 2002 Gujarat riots, exhorting him to practice ‘raj dharma’. There is need to cease this odious politics of polarisation to prevent undesirable radicalisation. In the larger national interest, the government must initiate sincere steps to bring the marginalised community into the mainstream.

Bakhshi Gurprit Singh, Jalandhar

Bulldozer injustice

The use of bulldozers to raze alleged encroachments has caused enormous troubles. The authorities seem to have no qualms misusing laws. The Constitution too is being bulldozed. It is an injustice to families, even if they were related to the alleged rioters. If the structures are illegal, there is a due process to be followed. Those who faced demolition in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri and Madhya Pradesh got no time to appeal. The SC has rightly recognised the tendency of authorities to arbitrarily act under the cover of law. Using the bulldozer as a political tool for ‘instant justice’ has to be stopped. The courts must respond fast enough in such cases.

EL SINGH, by mail

Faith in judiciary

The cancellation of the bail of the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case by the Supreme Court and asking him to surrender within a week show that justice still prevails in India. The way attempts were being made by the state machinery to shield the minister’s son, ruination of justice was almost inexorable. But the apex court’s intervention and the verdict have proved that every Indian citizen is equal in the eyes of the law, be it a politically powerful person or an ordinary citizen. It has restored people’s faith in judiciary that the guilty will be brought to book.

Shivani Sharma, Panchkula

Kejriwal’s agenda

The Ropar police were sent to Ghaziabad to arrest Kumar Vishwas and Congress leader Alka Lamba at the instance of Kejriwal in an alleged case of making inflammatory statements against the Delhi CM. It is a case of the pot calling the kettle black. Kejriwal has been eating a humble pie over his repeated apologies. Earlier, he apologised to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia for alleging that Majithia was involved in the drug trade, but apologised later. Kejriwal is misusing the police and the CM’s office for his personal agenda. If Bhagwant Mann’s government fails, it will be due to Kejriwal’s involvement in Punjab’s affairs and an unfounded ambition to win Haryana by making statements on SYL Canal that the waters will reach every village of Haryana. It seems winning Punjab has gone to his head.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Mere lip service

Amit Shah’s latest statement that every Indian is indebted to Guru Teg Bahadur lacks sincerity. Neither he nor his government has any intention of implementing the message of universal brotherhood and religious freedom of the Guru (‘Every Indian indebted to Guru Teg Bahadur: Shah’). The Guru’s message is apt in the turbulent times that India is witnessing. Sadly, the people have been late in seeing the true colours and agenda of the present Central government. It is following the time-tested British strategy of divide and rule. Let us not believe the words uttered by the present dispensation. It can lie, and does lie, even before the Supreme Court.

Amit Kumar, Mohali

Pak precondition

With reference to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s condition for bilateral talks with India; Sharif claims that relations between India and Pakistan can improve if the Kashmir issue is resolved on priority. Pakistan’s obsession with Kashmir can never decrease. It must seize the opportunity to improve relations with India economically and politically rather than focusing on Kashmir.

Apoorv chawla, by mail

Farm fires

Apropos of ‘Farm fires dip, farmers prefer selling off straw’, it appears that better sense has prevailed up-on farmers and they have decided to sell wheat straw in the market instead of burning it in fields. It has become possible due to the efforts of 75-year-old Doraha farmer Jasbir Singh. It is a fact that stubble-burning, apart from being illegal, has an adverse impact on the fertility of the soil. It pollutes air and is hazardous for those suffering from asthma.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

