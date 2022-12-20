 Football legend : The Tribune India

Football legend



Reference to ‘Messi wins World Cup’; the chief architect of the victory was Messi who has carved a niche for himself in the annals of football legends such as Pele and Maradona. It was also a contest between 35-year-old Messi and young star Mbappe of France. Messi’s inspiring spirit to win, combined with his stamina, defied the age barrier by demonstrating an incredible performance for his country and millions of fans the world over. He can now retire in glory and continue to motivate the new generation of players throughout the world.

GURPREET SINGH, MOHALI

Messi’s done it

At the age of 11, Messi was diagnosed with hormone deficiency and he was shorter than children his age. He was told that he could never become a footballer. Today, we take his name in the same breath as the greatest footballers, Pele and Maradona. What an inspiring story! This was indeed football’s greatest World Cup final match, with the magic of both Messi and Mbappe on full display. But it seemed that even God wanted to help Messi have a dream end to his great career.

Bal Govind, Noida

Mediatory role

Refer to ‘Modi-Putin talks’; although India is on the side of peace, it hasn’t condemned Russian aggression on Ukraine unequivocally. On the other hand, Modi’s regular calls to Putin must be reassuring to Putin that he is not completely isolated. Continued procurement of oil by India reinforces this belief. The US has asked India to talk to the Ukrainian President as well, but India doesn’t have his ear. All this dents India’s potential for mediation, notwithstanding its G20 presidency. However, the significance of the talks lies in the fact that it took place in the wake of the India-China skirmish near Twang. Continued cooperation in various fields, including security, is reassuring. However, one wonders if Russia has any leverage over China in the present geo-strategic environment.

Lt Col GS Bedi (Retd), Mohali

One-man show

Apropos of ‘Who will take on Modi?’; in the days to come, we will see Bharat leading the world. How much time it will take is unknown, but we are moving in the right direction. At the same time, there are many challenges. How the Opposition converts them to its advantage in 2024 remains to be seen. Our democracy is becoming a one-man show, but collective efforts of the Opposition can bring about changes in the face of many public-oriented issues, like security, food for all and jobs. The charisma of a leader does work in the Indian political tradition, but hollow slogans will harm the masses.

Jasvinder S Humsafar, by mail

Pressure on students

Refer to the article ‘Pressure to perform taking a toll on students’; in a highly competitive world, pressure and stress cannot be avoided. Parents do not want their children to lead the kind of lives they did, and see the education of their children as a passport to a better quality of life. Parents often tend to take an exaggerated view of their children’s intellectual capacities when they perform well at school. At higher levels, the students realise the folly of their decisions, but it is too late to back out and some take the convenient way out. Blaming coaching centres is not correct. As long as there is demand, such centres will exist in one form or another.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

Foreign campuses

The write up ‘Strengthen our institutions to curb students’ exodus’ reveals startling statistics of the number of students migrating to foreign universities and the huge expenditure involved. The government is contemplating to rope in foreign universities of repute for establishment of their campuses on Indian soil. Two pertinent questions arise. Firstly, will our Indian universities be able to compete with these foreign centres of excellence; and secondly, why does the Indian Government, with foreign consultancy, not qualitatively strengthen reputed Indian universities that have due to varied factors started shrivelling?

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Hostile neighbours

India is facing its two hostile neighbours Pakistan and China, who are sheltering and protecting terrorists. Pakistan is the hub of most-wanted international terrorists while China is protecting these dreaded terrorists hiding in Pakistan at the United Nations by using its veto power. Both are also engaged in anti-India activities. While Pakistan is breeding terrorism in Kashmir, China is eyeing the territories of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. One is supplying arms and ammunition and the other is using them for cross-border terrorism in Kashmir.

RK Arora, Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

India's expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM's personal attack against Modi

India’s expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM’s personal attack against Modi

On Friday, MEA described Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's remarks as...

'Pitai' word should not be used for our jawans; Jaishankar objects to Rahul Gandhi's remark

'Pitai' word should not be used for our jawans; Jaishankar objects to Rahul Gandhi's remark

Asserted that Indian soldiers have stood their ground in Yan...

Nine-year-old boy beaten to death by teacher in Karnataka school

Nine-year-old boy beaten to death by teacher in Karnataka school

As child ran to his mother, also a teacher in same school, t...

'Sure, you won't run away from Amethi,' Smriti Irani asks Rahul Gandhi

After 'latka, jhatka' remarks, Smriti Irani asks Rahul Gandhi whether he was serious about contesting from Amethi

Union minister reacts after Congress leader Ajay Rai's misog...

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder's ex-adviser BIS Chahal

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

The VB has started a formal inquiry against Chahal in a disp...


Armed men snatch Rs 18 lakh from cash van outside PNB branch in Amritsar

Armed men snatch Rs 18 lakh from cash van outside PNB branch in Amritsar

3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

Year on, identity of man killed over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple unknown

Fraud worth crores detected at hospital in Tarn Taran

Attacked by husband, woman succumbs to injuries at Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Punjab govt opens first sales centre for sand, gravel in Mohali

Punjab govt opens first sales centre for sand, gravel in Mohali

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Chandigarh: Redevelopment tender awarded, world-class railway station in offing

7 years on, work set to start on 2nd PGI multi-level parking in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Sector 2 residents to move High Court over road through green belt

Mukherjee Nagar's tea seller posing as IPS officer dupes over 50 people, held

Tea seller posing as IPS officer dupes over 50 people in Delhi, held

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of Delhi because of farmer body's protest

AIIMS-Delhi server attack case: Move to seek Interpol help on IP addresses of emails from China

Heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, six nabbed

Delhi BJP headed for revamp

Latifpura residents reject govt's rehab offer

Jalandhar: Latifpura residents reject govt's rehab offer

Sheds set up at site to shelter the voiceless

5,000 km & counting, cycle of world peace reaches city

Open House: Do you agree with the state government's claim of keeping strict check on corruption?

Five years on, no end to issues facing Jalandhar residents, projects hang fire

'Illegal' buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

'Illegal' buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

DGP announces reward for cops

Talwar takes over as DCC chief

No stopping city players from making big at global level; better infra is all they need

Open House: What should be done to curb rising pollution levels and make air cleaner in the city?

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder's ex-adviser BIS Chahal

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers protest in Patiala

700 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Patiala, 2 held

Three run over by train in Rajpura