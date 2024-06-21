 Fraying India-Canada ties : The Tribune India

Fraying India-Canada ties



The commemoration of Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s death has cast a shadow over India-Canada relations. The Canadian Parliament’s moment of silence in honour of Nijjar underscores the gravity of the situation. However, it is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of the Nijjar case that raises serious concerns. His claim that Indian government agents were allegedly involved in Nijjar’s killing has strained bilateral ties. New Delhi’s demand for concrete evidence of an ‘Indian hand’ remains unaddressed, even as the Canadian police have apprehended four Indian nationals in connection with the crime. India’s Consulate General in Vancouver has unequivocally asserted its commitment to countering terrorism. The message to Canada is clear: pro-Khalistan elements must not find a platform to target India.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Break the nexus

Refer to the editorial ‘Drug crackdown’; it is encouraging to see the Punjab CM take the drug menace plaguing the state seriously. But mass transfers of low-ranking police officials may not be enough to stem the rot. The need of the hour is to improve coordination between the state police, members of civil society and Central agencies. Joint efforts can help tackle the menace, which has spread its tentacles across the length and breadth of the country. A coordinated national response is a must. The cross-border supply of narcotics needs to be reined in. Besides breaking the nexus between drug operatives and law enforcement officials, it is necessary to ensure that those involved receive stringent punishment.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Personnel rejig not enough

The transfer of nearly 10,000 Punjab Police personnel has been hailed as a bold move in the fight against the drug mafia. However, it is time to recognise that mere personnel reshuffling won’t suffice. We stand at a crossroads where deeper introspection is needed. The nexus between drug peddlers and the police remains intact despite the crackdown. The Chief Minister’s stern warnings are necessary, but they alone won’t dismantle this unholy alliance. The recent spate of drug overdose deaths underscores the urgency of the situation. The civil society’s role, too, has been lacklustre. We must bridge the gap between policy planning and community engagement. Attitudinal shifts among our officers are crucial. The fight against drugs transcends Punjab — it is a national crisis. It is time for political parties to rise above blame games and seek solutions to the menace together.

Sahibpreet Singh, by mail

Political will a must for change

Refer to the editorial ‘Drug crackdown’; the growing menace assumes greater proportions because of the nexus between peddlers and cops. Police officials who are hand in glove with the operatives also receive proceeds from the sale of drugs. Political will is a must to overhaul the system. Governing a state like Punjab demands a certain level of seriousness and commitment on the part of the political establishment and the ruling dispensation. Besides, it is important to ensure that the issue of drug abuse is not unnecessarily politicised.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Farm loan waivers of no help

Apropos of the article ‘Inequality, joblessness a drag on India’s economic growth’; concrete steps need to be taken to improve the quality of treatment and education being provided at government-run hospitals and schools, respectively. A range of measures have been proposed to address income and wealth inequalities, but none has been properly implemented. Further, farm loan waivers are not a solution for improving agricultural incomes and reducing inequality. Besides, there is a need to deliberate on the potential benefits of the three contentious (since repealed) farm laws introduced by the Modi government for the agriculture sector. The growth of food processing clusters in rural areas would have created a variety of jobs with different skill requirements.

Chander Shekhar Dogra, Jalandhar

1
Delhi

Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

2
Punjab

Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis

3
Chandigarh

30-year-old mother of toddler ‘stabbed’ to death by partner in Mohali hotel

4
Trending

Did Babar Azam get luxury car, houses abroad in return for Pakistan’s bad show in T20 World Cup?

5
Sports

Former India pacer David Johnson dies after falling from 4th-floor apartment; police probe on

6
Punjab

2-time councillor Surjit Kaur is SAD's pick for Jalandhar West bypoll

7
India

Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight

8
J & K

Day is not far when people of J-K will elect its own local government, says PM Modi; also warns terrorists

9
India

Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 per cent to 65 per cent quota hike

10
Punjab

NIA arrests key operative linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Kejriwal gets bail

Kejriwal gets bail

May be freed today | ED to file appeal | Victory of truth: A...

Paid ~32L for NEET paper, 4 Bihar students tell police

Paid Rs 32L for NEET paper, 4 Bihar students tell police

2 accused too confess to crime | Burnt papers found

‘Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pak ISI behind menace’

‘Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pak ISI behind menace’

Gaurav Yadav, Punjab DG

Komal’s brother fired at me too: Husband

Komal’s brother fired at me too: Husband

Says this wasn’t how love story was supposed to end

Seven-term MP Mahtab picked Pro tem Speaker

Seven-term MP Mahtab picked Pro tem Speaker


Mass transfers in Police Dept routine affair: DIG

Mass transfers in Police Dept routine affair: DIG

BSF recovers two China-made drones in Punjab

Protest over frequent thefts in Tarn Taran

4 booked for duping five youth of Rs 34L on pretext of arranging job in Police Dept

Rs 5L fine recovered from 962 train passengers travelling sans tickets in Ferozepur division

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

30-year-old mother of toddler ‘stabbed’ to death by partner in Mohali hotel

30-year-old mother of toddler ‘stabbed’ to death by partner in Mohali hotel

PU, PGI continue to be among top property tax defaulters

Two top Chandigarh posts fall vacant

Power cuts wreak havoc in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: Now BJP seeks scrapping of Rs 7 cr plan to revamp cremation ground

Kejriwal gets bail

Kejriwal gets bail

Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

Burger King murder: Woman created fake social media handle to make contact with victim

Chilling murder inside Delhi's Burger King captured on CCTV; hitmen walked in as customers, fired at least 38 rounds

Delhi sees 22 heat-related deaths in 24 hours

SAD fields Surjit Kaur for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

2-time councillor Surjit Kaur is SAD's pick for Jalandhar West bypoll

Jalandhar West bypoll to witness triangular contest

Political activities to pick up pace

Channi meets Congress councillors to weigh byelection prospects

AAP protests irregularities in NEET exam

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Industry peeved over enhancement notices

Strengthen Sutlej embankments before rains, Moga DC appeals to Ludhiana counterpart

Jagraon farmer shuns paddy cultivation, incentivises diversification

Act tough against gangsters, drug smugglers: CP to officials

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day at law institute