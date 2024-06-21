Fraying India-Canada ties

The commemoration of Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s death has cast a shadow over India-Canada relations. The Canadian Parliament’s moment of silence in honour of Nijjar underscores the gravity of the situation. However, it is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of the Nijjar case that raises serious concerns. His claim that Indian government agents were allegedly involved in Nijjar’s killing has strained bilateral ties. New Delhi’s demand for concrete evidence of an ‘Indian hand’ remains unaddressed, even as the Canadian police have apprehended four Indian nationals in connection with the crime. India’s Consulate General in Vancouver has unequivocally asserted its commitment to countering terrorism. The message to Canada is clear: pro-Khalistan elements must not find a platform to target India.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Break the nexus

Refer to the editorial ‘Drug crackdown’; it is encouraging to see the Punjab CM take the drug menace plaguing the state seriously. But mass transfers of low-ranking police officials may not be enough to stem the rot. The need of the hour is to improve coordination between the state police, members of civil society and Central agencies. Joint efforts can help tackle the menace, which has spread its tentacles across the length and breadth of the country. A coordinated national response is a must. The cross-border supply of narcotics needs to be reined in. Besides breaking the nexus between drug operatives and law enforcement officials, it is necessary to ensure that those involved receive stringent punishment.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Personnel rejig not enough

The transfer of nearly 10,000 Punjab Police personnel has been hailed as a bold move in the fight against the drug mafia. However, it is time to recognise that mere personnel reshuffling won’t suffice. We stand at a crossroads where deeper introspection is needed. The nexus between drug peddlers and the police remains intact despite the crackdown. The Chief Minister’s stern warnings are necessary, but they alone won’t dismantle this unholy alliance. The recent spate of drug overdose deaths underscores the urgency of the situation. The civil society’s role, too, has been lacklustre. We must bridge the gap between policy planning and community engagement. Attitudinal shifts among our officers are crucial. The fight against drugs transcends Punjab — it is a national crisis. It is time for political parties to rise above blame games and seek solutions to the menace together.

Sahibpreet Singh, by mail

Political will a must for change

Refer to the editorial ‘Drug crackdown’; the growing menace assumes greater proportions because of the nexus between peddlers and cops. Police officials who are hand in glove with the operatives also receive proceeds from the sale of drugs. Political will is a must to overhaul the system. Governing a state like Punjab demands a certain level of seriousness and commitment on the part of the political establishment and the ruling dispensation. Besides, it is important to ensure that the issue of drug abuse is not unnecessarily politicised.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Farm loan waivers of no help

Apropos of the article ‘Inequality, joblessness a drag on India’s economic growth’; concrete steps need to be taken to improve the quality of treatment and education being provided at government-run hospitals and schools, respectively. A range of measures have been proposed to address income and wealth inequalities, but none has been properly implemented. Further, farm loan waivers are not a solution for improving agricultural incomes and reducing inequality. Besides, there is a need to deliberate on the potential benefits of the three contentious (since repealed) farm laws introduced by the Modi government for the agriculture sector. The growth of food processing clusters in rural areas would have created a variety of jobs with different skill requirements.

Chander Shekhar Dogra, Jalandhar

