Letters to the Editor

G20 success

G20 success


The G20 summit hosted by India was a resounding success. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership received accolades from global leaders, highlighting India’s diplomatic prowess. Modi’s push for the expansion of the UN Security Council resonated with many, emphasising the need to adapt to the changing global landscape. His announcement of a virtual G20 session in November to review summit decisions displays India’s commitment to inclusive governance. The passing of the presidency gavel to Brazilian President Lula da Silva signifies a seamless transition. As India handed over the reins, we hope that Brazil will also foster global unity and prosperity.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Another feather in Modi’s cap

The G20 summit, which was held in New Delhi on September 9-10, added another feather in PM Modi’s cap. India under Modi has shown the world its organisational abilities, warm hospitality, diplomatic acumen, negotiating skills and leadership prowess. The Delhi Declaration acknowledges a defining moment in history and addresses political, economic and environmental challenges. Through this summit, India has shown a new path of global cooperation instead of conflict, ways of consent and consensus instead of contradictions, internationalism instead of nationalism and a holistic approach instead of parochialism. All members of the PM’s team deserve kudos.

Vinay Kumar Malhotra, Ambala Cantt

Big victory for AU

Refer to ‘African Union in G20’; granting the African Union membership of the G20 is a step that recognises the continent as a global power. It is a big victory for the continent’s democracy. Its inclusion is reflective of the growth of G20 in the changing world scenario. For Africa, which is home to a diverse group of nations with varying levels of economic development, having a seat at the G20 table can help represent the continent’s interests. The induction will give more financial heft to the continent.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Rahul’s outburst

Refer to ‘Nothing Hindu about what BJP does: Rahul’; it is nice to hear that Rahul is concerned about Hindus. However, he says that 20 million people feel insecure in India. Is it right to sow the seeds of hatred in the minds of the minority community? Does he know that emperor Akbar, along with Ashoka and Chhatrapati Shivaji, featured in the exhibition on democracy during the G20 meet? He laments that the leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha was not invited, forgetting that CMs of all states, including those ruled by the Opposition, got the invite. But Congress CMs chose not to attend. Rahul speaks ill of India whenever he goes abroad.

WG CDR CL Sehgal (Retd), Jalandhar

Dress code of armed forces

Apropos of ‘Decolonise armed forces, but with sensitivity’; the subject is complex and warrants deliberations by the armed forces’ stalwarts, including veterans. Who will benefit from the changes? In the past too, we changed the dress code of nurses — the skirt, blouse, waist belt and cap were replaced by salwar, shirt and dupatta. The cap’s original purpose was to keep the nurse’s hair neatly in place . Will the dupatta not be an impediment while attending to patients? Decisions related to the dress code for the armed forces carry significant historical, cultural and operational importance. Such decisions should be taken carefully.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

IIT Director’s views

Refer to ‘IIT Director draws flak over cruelty to animals remarks’; the IIT-Mandi Director has stirred a controversy after he asked students to take a pledge not to eat meat, while claiming that landslides and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh were happening because of cruelty to animals. Landslides and cloudbursts are recurring natural disasters in the state. According to experts, the prime reason for these calamities is extensive cutting of hill slopes for the construction and widening of roads. It’s shocking to know the views of an IIT Director which are contrary to Article 51A(h) of our Constitution, as per which it’s the fundamental duty of all citizens to develop scientific temper.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

