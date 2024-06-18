Galwan shadow on India-China ties

As we mark four years of the Galwan clash, the chasm of trust between India and China deepens, casting long shadows over bilateral relations. The loss of Indian soldiers and disputed Chinese casualties underscore unresolved border tensions that challenge diplomatic efforts. Despite numerous talks, the military standoff persists, with both nations fortifying their borders, signalling a new normal of heightened vigilance. India’s unwavering stance demands a return to pre-April 2020 conditions for normalcy, while China’s rhetoric remains unyielding. The impasse hinders dialogue on pressing regional and global matters, leaving India to bolster its defences, curtail Chinese imports and safeguard digital sovereignty. The appointment of China’s ambassador to New Delhi hints at a potential thaw. Yet, history cautions India against complacency.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Ensure safety of passengers

Multiple people were killed and several others were injured as an express train collided with a goods one in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Monday morning. This is not the first major rail mishap in recent years, which gives people the impression that the government has not done enough to prevent such tragedies. The announcement of ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased or those who sustained injuries is not a solution. It is high time that the powers that be took steps to ensure the safety and security of the passengers.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Drug menace plagues Punjab

Apropos of the report ‘Alarming: Opposition jabs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over 14 drug abuse deaths’; every loss of life due to the consumption of drugs is tragic. But such issues must not be politicised. The Congress state president has called out the ruling party in the state for not having a roadmap to save the Punjabi youth. But when the grand old party was in power in Punjab, did it ever come up with a roadmap to tackle the issue? Over the years, the government has remained focused on disrupting the supply of drugs. The need of the hour is to educate the youth about the harms of taking drugs.

Lt Col Pradeep Jawanda (retd), by mail

Don’t let terrorism hinder polls

With reference to the article ‘Go ahead with J&K Assembly polls despite terror attacks’; it was a thought-provoking read. The encouraging turnout in the recently held Lok Sabha polls in the state-turned-UT must pave the way for a smooth conduct of Assembly elections. In line with the Supreme Court’s direction, the polls must be held before September 30. It is good to know that the process for undertaking the electoral process has been initiated. Some anti-national elements will continue to create unrest in the region. But it must not deter the Election Commission of India from holding the polls, which are due in three months.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Future of NEET aspirants at stake

NEET has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. But this is not an isolated incident of paper leak. Such malpractices have long been common in states like UP and Bihar. Paper leaks threaten the academic and professional prospects of deserving candidates. The failure of the authorities concerned to prevent the use of unfair means is to blame for the fiasco. The government must accord the matter the seriousness it deserves, and those behind the leak must be brought to book. The future of lakhs of students is at stake.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

Role of Opposition in democracy

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has rightly recognised the significance of the Opposition, stressing, “It (the Opposition) should not be seen as an adversary. The Opposition presents an alternative perspective. Their views must also be acknowledged.” Opposition leaders, regardless of their views, must be respected, as they represent a certain section of Indian opinion. The moot question here is: Will the newly formed PM Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre listen to the Opposition and strive for consensus? Besides, aggressive Hindutva must not take precedence over the everyday problems facing the country.

Haridasan Rajan, Kozhikode (Kerala)

