Generate employment

Refer to ‘Rising unemployment’; it has been a challenging issue for the state and Central governments. This trend may lead to unequal distribution of wealth. The rich are going to become more rich and the graph of the poor is going to fall further. The government has already extended free ration distribution for 80 crore citizens, which means about 57% of the population. With such a dismal state of poverty, the country cannot sustain the fastest-growing economy tag. Sometimes, it feels that the figures shown for growth have been incorrect. Job creation and business startups have not been taken seriously by the successive governments. Freebies have further worsened the situation. People have started enjoying free food, free power and subsidised items. Nothing can improve the system till the freebies are stopped completely.

Wg Cdr Jasbir S Minhas (retd), Mohali

Job-oriented plans

Apropos of ‘Rising unemployment’; unemployment has become a chronic problem in India. Urban and rural unemployment rate is increasing. Leave the educated youth, even rural labourers don’t get an opportunity to earn their livelihood. The posts of judge, principal and schoolteacher are lying vacant. The authorities concerned are not bothered about the worsening condition of the millions of people. Competitive examinations are getting complicated day by day. It is difficult for rural students to get through these examinations and get jobs. Consequently, they remain unemployed. Job-oriented plans must be chalked out to tackle the problem of unemployment.

RK Pawar, by mail

Curb population growth

Apropos of ‘Rising unemployment’; to tackle unemployment, we should check population growth. As an immediate measure, people should be provided money and trained to open their own businesses to reduce job search. To curb the problem of unemployment in villages, small and medium industries should be promoted. Adequate training facilities should be arranged in this regard. The government should guarantee the purchase of finished goods at a reasonable price. This work can be done with the help of cooperative institutions. As a long-term solution to end unemployment, we have to make radical changes in the education system.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Punish guilty

Refer to ‘Sultanpuri horror’; it is beyond comprehension as to why the Delhi police could not spot and intercept the car on the 12-km-long stretch. According to the victim’s friend, the car occupants knew that the victim was stuck in their car, but they chose to drive continuously. No word of criticism is enough to describe their horrific act. Home Minister Amit Shah must intervene and seek a transparent probe into the incident without any delay. All those guilty should be punished to set a strong example. It is yet another blot on the national capital’s image.

Bal Govind, Noida

Dereliction of duty

Refer to ‘Statement by minister cannot be attributed to govt, rules SC’; the apex court has always taken cognisance of hate speeches. It is an open secret that some political parties use hate speeches to woo voters. No government or political party will acknowledge that hate speech is the consecrated strategy to seek votes. It is through ministers alone that such a sinister strategy is pursued. The court has refused to impose any further restrictions on the freedom of speech of public functionaries. It implies that it is not easy to take stringent action against a minister for spewing venom through intemperate utterances. Inflammatory speeches made by ministers must be treated as dereliction of duty. The minister concerned should be punishable both by the law and the government he is associated with.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Curious about future

Reference to the middle ‘What the stars hold for us’; among the many methods of foretelling the future, there was a belief among the old Romans that the future could be interpreted by soothsayers from the recently slain innards of a bird! We may now well laugh, but in those days wars and other important events were decided on the basis of the insides of a dead bird. The late author Khushwant Singh, as the editor of The Illustrated Weekly, admitted that he made up the fortnightly forecast columns in the magazine that were believed by thousands. Moreover, it’s one thing to have the young people agonising over their fortunes, but another when those in their sixties and seventies want to know their future!

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

