Give EC more powers

Reference to ‘Curbing hate speech’; hate speech is like cancer which is eating away our country’s traditions of tolerance and mutual goodwill. Most riots and clashes in the world have been preceded by hate speech. Undeterred and blatant use of hate during elections creates an atmosphere of impunity. The Election Commission recently submitted in the Supreme Court that it has no power to derecognise a political party or disqualify its members if the party or members make hate speeches. Many television debates also seem to encourage hate speech to boost TRP. A comprehensive policy is needed to check this trend. The court should give directions on time-bound trial of hate speech cases. The Representation of the People Act needs to be amended for empowering the EC. Also, responsibility of the media needs to be fixed on the use of such speeches on its platforms.

Prateek Bansal, by mail

Toxic speech

Refer to ‘Curbing hate speech’; I felt impelled to pen down the following lines: Hate the hatred that eats into/ And hollows out the age-old bonds/ Through vicious voices and bully-taunts/ Emerging out of dark deep prejudice. Speak, if you must, not in toxic tongue/ Pray, speak out of loving, tonic lungs/ Endlessly creating goodwill all around/ Endlessly reverberating the humane sound/ Cooperating with the universal endeavours of Humanity’s fraternal affinity,/ breaking new ground. (The capital letters of the verse spell out HATE SPEECH.)

Amritlal Madan, Kaithal

Broker peace

Apropos of ‘Escalation in Ukraine’; it is not understood why the way out of the war should be ‘honourable’ for Russia and not-so- honourable for Ukraine? Russia is the aggressor, killing civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure and exposing the living to existential risks without energy and food. Ukrainians have made immense sacrifices and are reclaiming their lost territories inch by inch by launching successful counter attacks. Putin is now holding the world hostage to nuclear and energy blackmail. Even if ceasefire is agreed upon, Russia will use the opportunity to regroup and launch further attacks. The only honourable way out of the war is for both countries to return to the pre-February 24 positions. Any other option will only set a precedent for the powerful to grab the territory of the weak. Might cannot be right. The world must ostracise Putin and continue to support Ukraine.

Lt Col GS Bedi (Retd), Mohali

Put goodwill to use

Reference to ‘Escalation in Ukraine’; the missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities have caused a great loss in terms of life and destruction of buildings. The horrors of a conflict can be noticed for the first time on this scale since World War II. So far as India’s role is concerned, it should use its goodwill with both countries to make a strong call for an end to the war. The international community should also make serious efforts to find a peaceful solution to this problem.

Satish Sharma Majra, Kaithal

Subsidise power

Reference to ‘Groundwater crisis’; with the average annual rainfall and forest cover decreasing and the reality of global warming, it will only make the situation worse. With the availability of free power for tubewells, farmers at many places have filled up water channels (khals) to usurp whatever land was occupied by the khals. The priority of the government should be to install underground pipes to replace the khals. Farmers need to know that canal water is much more beneficial for crops. The share of river waters due to Punjab should be restored for agricultural use and power supply should be heavily subsidised, like fertilisers, insecticides and pesticides, rather than free, as it will preclude wastage of both water and electricity. Solar-run tubewells should be installed with 50 per cent subsidy. Rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharging, crop diversification and increasing forest cover should be a priority for both the people and the government. Apart from this, canal water should be stored during monsoon season when it is least needed and goes waste. Experts can reveal the ways and means for such conservation of water.

Bholla Singh SIDHU, AMRITSAR

Suspension of employees

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij recently suspended three Ambala Sadar MC employees for inefficiency. He often remains in news for his proactive approach in ensuring people's welfare and pulling up errant government functionaries. People earnestly desire to have accountable and honest government officials. Perhaps such suspensions should become the order of the day for emulation by other ministers as well to promote efficiency in service.

RS Khurb, Panchkula

