Give exemplary penalty

Apropos of ‘Why Morbi bridge collapsed’;preliminary investigations indicate that the reckless behaviour of the company concerned is responsible for the collapse of the bridge. So many questions remain unanswered. Proximity of the company to the powers that be seems to have been exploited to the hilt. Why the contract was given to a company known for clock-making with no experience in building or repairing bridges is a question that needs a convincing explanation. To prevent the recurrence of such tragedies, this incident merits fast-track prosecution and disposal of the case with exemplary punishment to those who have devastated so many families.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Citizens’ security priority

Refer to ‘Why Morbi bridge collapsed’; the tragedy could have been easily avoided if regular maintenance schedules were carried out sincerely. It is unfortunate that politics is penetrating all spheres, including the criminal justice system. In the good old days, mediapersons used to function as the eyes and ears of the society and brought to light malpractices in the administration with their investigative skills. This aspect seems to have declined. All structures must be critically inspected once a year by experts before the scheduled maintenance so that the defects observed can be rectified. I hope that no such disaster happens in future and remedial measures are strictly undertaken wherever applicable. The safety of the citizens must be the priority of the state and Central governments.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

No scope for leniency

Apropos of ‘Exhibition of freedom on parole deplorable’; the parole to dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh may be legally correct, but there is no scope for leniency and mercy as he has been convicted for the serious crimes of rape and murder. That he should be conducting satsangs and flaunting power as usual is traumatic and outrageous. The unravelling of his criminal activities, of him amassing huge unaccounted for wealth and other shady deals followed by violence and disrespect to law and order on his arrest is still fresh in public memory. The condoning and soft approach of the powers that be towards this category of convicts reveals falling ethical and moral standards.

Gp Capt JS Boparai (Retd), Bhadsali

Plant more trees

No government has made any effort to control pollution and rejuvenate the endangered environment. The BJP government at the Centre blames the farmers of Punjab and Haryana. The affect of stubble burning on the pollution in the NCR is only 2 per cent; 98 per cent pollution is caused by industries, vehicles, power generators and brick-kilns. Stubble is burnt only in the harvesting season, but other sources of pollution harm the environment throughout the year. Can any politician, President, PM or Chief Minister tell how many trees they have planted in Delhi? Governments waste crores of rupees on advertising their achievements, but ignore the protection of environment and plantation of trees. To check vehicle pollution, make employees work from home at least three days a week. Builders must keep some area for planting trees rather making amusement parks.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Counter hate speech

The Delhi Government and various other state governments banned fire crackers this Diwali, stating that firecrackers lead to air pollution, thus spreading various types of ailments. Those who violated the norms were punished. The government’s move is indeed correct but nobody is concerned about ‘hate-speech crackers’ that create communal disharmony. Electronic media are always on the top in bursting ‘crackers of fake news’, without any proof, and merely to target the opposition parties, thereby spreading an atmosphere of hate pollution between religious communities. Can any Diwali cracker cause so much damage to our society as hate speeches?

Gurpreet S Malhotra, via mail

Provide jobs, not freebies

The political parties, at the time of elections, offer all kinds of freebies to the people to get votes: free ration, free electricity, free water, free bus travel, free books, free stationery and monthly pensions. But no party talks about giving employment. The parties are converting hardworking people into beggars who are always looking for freebies. The freebie schemes have put a lot of burden on the economy of the states. No money is left for development after paying for these freebies. The government has to borrow money for the day-to-day expenditures. Instead of giving freebies, the government should provide employment to all by investing money on infrastructure, education, health and giving incentives to the private sector.

BL Gohal, Nabha

