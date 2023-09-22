Refer to ‘Women’s reservation’; the near unanimity in the passage of the quota Bill must pave the way for giving women their due at the earliest by delinking it from the Census and delimitation exercises. Where there’s a will, there’s a way. The earmarking of constituencies to be reserved for women doesn’t need an assessment of parameters such as concentration, which is imperative in the case of SC/ST seats. Every third constituency listed in the alphabetical order can be reserved for women. Their reservation needs to be implemented in all impending elections to the assemblies and Parliament without an indefinite wait.

Richa Sharma, Zirakpur

Quota Bill in limbo

Apropos of ‘454 vs 2: LS passes women’s Bill; Shah says to be effective post 2029’; the timeline can even go beyond that due to several reasons. Census and delimitation are time-consuming exercises. The latter is tied to the amendment to Article 82 and redrawing of constituencies that will involve the approval of all states. The Bill should be implemented in the General Election next year. Otherwise, governments can change and unexpected new dimensions can delay the Bill indefinitely. Things are already becoming complicated due to the demands for OBC and Muslim sub-quotas.

O PRASADA RAO, HYDERABAD

Travel advisory by India

Refer to ‘Exercise caution: MEA to Indians on Canada travel’; the relations between the two nations have deteriorated to such an extent that India had to issue a travel advisory. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau talked of “credible allegations” and not “credible information”. The two are different. Allegations may not be authentic, but information that emerges after a probe can be credible. The US ambassador, while asking India to cooperate in the probe, said the investigation had to be completed before any conclusion could be drawn. The Canadian PM seems to have jumped the gun. He may be unable to ignore the pressure from those whose support he needs to stay in power, but he should know that this is affecting bilateral relations.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Hidden agenda

The recent public outburst of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against the Indian Government has laid bare his hidden agenda. In recent years, if not decades, Canada has openly allowed its land to be used for anti-India propaganda by Khalistani forces. India has been demanding curbs on such activities, but for reasons best known to the Canadian authorities, no action has been taken. While there are no voices in favour of Khalistan in India, we continue to hear something or the other from ‘activists’ living in Canada. Without the support of the local government, this is unimaginable. The doublespeak of the Canadian Government is pretty obvious.

Deepak TAAK, Panchkula

Immunity to lawmakers

Apropos of ‘SC to revisit verdict on immunity to lawmakers’; politicians who ought to be role models for the public should not be allowed to devise ways to circumvent the law of the land. Morality cannot be legislated, but those in public life ought to be above board both tangibly and intangibly. Procedural wrangles and the guile of legal eagles may lead to miscarriage of justice, but it is never too late for the law to catch up with the violators. Constitutional courts are vested with powers to curb any mala fides by politicians while framing laws.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Pseudoscience a menace

Refer to ‘The rise of pseudoscience and the dangers of supporting it’; science always fascinates us, but the interference of myths in scientific research often creates trouble. Science is at the core of India’s education system and this has been well established by our forefathers. Pseudoscience is a threat to the young minds that aspire to excel in the field of science. Why do policy-makers issue statements that cause confusion among the people? The country’s progress depends largely on nurturing a scientific temperament.

Jasvinder Singh Humsafar, Maloudh

