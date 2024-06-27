Glad tidings for Afghanistan

Refer to ‘Afghan glory’; just a few months after the Afghans prevailed over Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup, they have scripted history by making it to the T20 semifinals for the first time. It is commendable that Rashid Khan’s men managed to triumph over Bangladesh and send Australia home. The team’s magical march to the knockout stage brings glad tidings to the citizens of Afghanistan, which has been mired in economic turmoil and political instability since the Taliban takeover. The Afghans’ meteoric rise in the world of cricket is an inspirational story that should be celebrated.

Bal Govind, Noida

India on cusp of major growth

India stands on the cusp of remarkable growth. But its global aspirations must be balanced with awareness of regional challenges. The new government faces itself in a complex geopolitical landscape where agility and skilled diplomacy are crucial. While the country’s economic trajectory has been promising, sustaining the momentum requires shifting from a business-friendly to a market-friendly approach, enabling broad-based growth. In foreign policy, strategic re-engagement with neighbours like China and Pakistan is essential. Additionally, India’s role in alliances like Quad must be reassessed amid the evolving global dynamics. To maintain its stability and leverage on the world stage, India must stay ahead of the curve by addressing vulnerabilities with foresight and strategic planning.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

India’s engagement with China

Apropos of ‘India must remain ahead of the curve’; the article underscores the need for India to deftly traverse the complex geopolitical landscape. Amid escalating global conflicts and shifting alliances, India must leverage its economic growth and stability to bolster its global standing. Addressing controversies like the alleged assassination plot involving Indian agencies, which could strain its relations with the West, is crucial. As longtime rivals like the US and China seek rapprochement, India’s strategic re-engagement with China and Pakistan becomes even more vital for regional stability. Balancing global aspirations with an acute awareness of immediate regional challenges is the need of the hour.

Amarjeet Mann, Una

NTA’s role under the scanner

Irregularities and paper leaks roiling premier examinations in the country have hit the credibility of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the centralised system of examinations and admissions. The row has prompted the government to show the NTA chief the door. A key takeaway from the raging controversy is that there are flaws in the functioning of the NTA that should be looked into. Fixing the system is the first major challenge for the newly formed NDA government. Notably, this is not the first time that a nationwide entrance exam has sparked controversy. Even in NEET 2022, the CBI had to intervene over allegations of impersonation. The move to set up a high-powered committee to examine the NTA’s functioning is welcome.

SK SINGH, by mail

Punjab’s fight against drugs

The transfer of thousands of police personnel in Punjab is a step towards eradicating the drug menace that has plagued the state for over a decade. It seems the debacle in the recent General Election has nudged the AAP-led state government to take a serious note of the rumblings of anger on the ground about the easy availability of drugs. The latest data released by the Narcotics Control Bureau shows that Punjab recorded the highest number of drug overdose deaths in the country last year. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has rightly warned that if any police official is found to be hand in glove with drug dealers, he will be dismissed from service.

LJ Singh, by mail

