Govt busy saving its image

Refer to ‘Let Biren Singh go for governance’s sake’ (Nous India); it is essential for the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers to provide governance to all citizens without any bias. They might have their own ideology and political affiliation, but when it comes to governance, they must put aside biases and adhere to the principles of fairness, inclusivity and equal representation of all citizens. What is happening in Manipur has put the entire nation to shame. Rather than providing justice to the victims, the government has been busy saving its own skin. When political interests take precedence over finding equitable and just solutions, a crisis can deepen.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Manipur CM must resign

Apropos of ‘Let Biren Singh go for governance’s sake’ (Nous India); the Manipur Government has not been able to stop the mayhem in the state even after almost three months; this proves that those who have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution have destroyed its basic structure. The video clip that violated the rights and dignity of women reflects the failure of the state government. When the state is unable to maintain law and order and protect its citizens from unruly mobs, questions are raised about the effectiveness of its institutions, governance and commitment to upholding the rule of law. It is time for Manipur CM Biren Singh to resign.

Lajwant Singh, by mail

Take moral responsibility

The situation in Manipur has gone out of the hands of the state government (Nous India). Chief Minister N Biren Singh should accept moral responsibility for the situation and resign. Inept handling of the conflict has brought embarrassment to the country in general and the BJP in particular. It is the government’s responsibility to address important issues affecting the state, including violence and law and order. It’s about time the Central Government intervened and took corrective action promptly. Timely intervention can stop communal hatred from spreading to other regions of the country.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Flood fury in Patiala

People living in Patiala district are not only facing floods, but also significant health risks due to the polluted Ghaggar. The river, which is often termed as the ‘river of sorrow’, has caused havoc in many villages of Patran and Shutrana blocks, where it has breached its banks and submerged fields and houses. Floodwater, which is contaminated with industrial effluents, sewage and carcasses, poses a serious threat to the health and hygiene of residents. Many people have reported skin infections, diarrhoea, fever and other ailments due to exposure to contaminated water. The state government should take immediate steps to plug the breaches, evacuate the affected people, provide them with relief material and medical aid, and restore normalcy.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

Strengthen border surveillance

Refer to ‘Drones from Pak’; it is indeed shocking that a senior official of the Pakistan Government has admitted that Pakistani smugglers are using drones to smuggle heroin into Indian territory. Continuing aerial incursion into India’s airspace, Pakistani smugglers are using the best commercial-class drones with an advanced encryption system for smuggling drugs. The drones can be used for spying, besides dropping drugs and other contraband. Apart from exposing Pakistan on international platforms, India should strengthen border surveillance and deploy advanced monitoring technologies such as a radar system and drone detection system to check suspicious activities.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Increase forest cover

The continuous decrease in the number of forest trees in the Kotgarh area of Shimla is a matter of serious concern. The dwindling number of trees has led to soil erosion, resulting in a Joshimath-like situation. Flashfloods have wreaked havoc on apple orchards and many houses have been washed away. The HP Forest Department should initiate efforts to increase the forest cover as soon as the situation is under control. A proper drainage system should be developed to minimise the impact of heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

Divyansh Shyam, Kotgarh

