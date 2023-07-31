 Govt busy saving its image : The Tribune India

Govt busy saving its image



Refer to ‘Let Biren Singh go for governance’s sake’ (Nous India); it is essential for the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers to provide governance to all citizens without any bias. They might have their own ideology and political affiliation, but when it comes to governance, they must put aside biases and adhere to the principles of fairness, inclusivity and equal representation of all citizens. What is happening in Manipur has put the entire nation to shame. Rather than providing justice to the victims, the government has been busy saving its own skin. When political interests take precedence over finding equitable and just solutions, a crisis can deepen.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Manipur CM must resign

Apropos of ‘Let Biren Singh go for governance’s sake’ (Nous India); the Manipur Government has not been able to stop the mayhem in the state even after almost three months; this proves that those who have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution have destroyed its basic structure. The video clip that violated the rights and dignity of women reflects the failure of the state government. When the state is unable to maintain law and order and protect its citizens from unruly mobs, questions are raised about the effectiveness of its institutions, governance and commitment to upholding the rule of law. It is time for Manipur CM Biren Singh to resign.

Lajwant Singh, by mail

Take moral responsibility

The situation in Manipur has gone out of the hands of the state government (Nous India). Chief Minister N Biren Singh should accept moral responsibility for the situation and resign. Inept handling of the conflict has brought embarrassment to the country in general and the BJP in particular. It is the government’s responsibility to address important issues affecting the state, including violence and law and order. It’s about time the Central Government intervened and took corrective action promptly. Timely intervention can stop communal hatred from spreading to other regions of the country.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Flood fury in Patiala

People living in Patiala district are not only facing floods, but also significant health risks due to the polluted Ghaggar. The river, which is often termed as the ‘river of sorrow’, has caused havoc in many villages of Patran and Shutrana blocks, where it has breached its banks and submerged fields and houses. Floodwater, which is contaminated with industrial effluents, sewage and carcasses, poses a serious threat to the health and hygiene of residents. Many people have reported skin infections, diarrhoea, fever and other ailments due to exposure to contaminated water. The state government should take immediate steps to plug the breaches, evacuate the affected people, provide them with relief material and medical aid, and restore normalcy.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

Strengthen border surveillance

Refer to ‘Drones from Pak’; it is indeed shocking that a senior official of the Pakistan Government has admitted that Pakistani smugglers are using drones to smuggle heroin into Indian territory. Continuing aerial incursion into India’s airspace, Pakistani smugglers are using the best commercial-class drones with an advanced encryption system for smuggling drugs. The drones can be used for spying, besides dropping drugs and other contraband. Apart from exposing Pakistan on international platforms, India should strengthen border surveillance and deploy advanced monitoring technologies such as a radar system and drone detection system to check suspicious activities.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Increase forest cover

The continuous decrease in the number of forest trees in the Kotgarh area of Shimla is a matter of serious concern. The dwindling number of trees has led to soil erosion, resulting in a Joshimath-like situation. Flashfloods have wreaked havoc on apple orchards and many houses have been washed away. The HP Forest Department should initiate efforts to increase the forest cover as soon as the situation is under control. A proper drainage system should be developed to minimise the impact of heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

Divyansh Shyam, Kotgarh

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

2
J & K

Army jawan on leave goes missing from J-K's Kulgam, massive search operation launched

3
World

44 killed in suicide blast at Islamic party's meeting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

4
Nation

Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants

5
Punjab

Punjab: Go for alternative crops if paddy re-transplantation not possible by August first week, suggest experts

6
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen stabbed, robbed on his birthday in Australia

8
Nation

Indian woman Anju gifted money and land for embracing Islam in Pakistan

9
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

10
Nation

Govt failed to control Manipur ethnic strife; PM Modi shows 'brazen indifference': INDIA bloc MPs

Don't Miss

View All
Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Top News

4 persons on board train from Jaipur to Mumbai shot dead by Railway Protection Force jawan

Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogi...

No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Oppn

No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition

Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’

Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector

Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector

The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...

Monsoon fury: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams

Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams

Market, houses in Rampur village extensively damaged due to ...

Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture

Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture

Deputy PM Wong said this while addressing the 75th anniversa...


Cities

View All

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Complete girdawari by August 15, minister tells Revenue Dept

AAP minister, Congress MP share dais for development project

Arjun Ram Meghwal tunes in to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ along with BJP workers

Knotty affair: Set up on Guru Hargobind Sahib's order, historic bazaar turns a mess

15 injured as 5 cars collide on highway

15 injured as 5 cars collide on highway

Of 10K listed vendors of city, only 2K in business, lowest in country

Of 10K listed vendors of Chandigarh, only 2K in business, lowest in country

Punjab ASI’s son held for supplying drugs

Tipsy driver crashes into power pole, parked car at Sector 46, Chandigarh

Covid-19 on mind, PGI mulls course in infectious diseases

125 eye flu cases daily in Mohali

20 years after FIR, court acquits two men charged with using fake passports

20 years after FIR, court acquits two men charged with using fake passports

Violence at Muharram processions, 3 cases filed

Three boys feared drowned in Yamuna

Fire breaks out at Delhi shoe factory, no casualty

‘Van Mahotsav’ at sanctuary, free saplings distributed

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Give possession of flat or return money, consumer panel tells JIT

Tireless teamwork to aid of flood-hit Jalandhar villages

Punjab Agriculture Department aims to replant saplings on 2 lakh acres

Education takes back seat in Jalandhar's Dhakka Basti

Smart City Mission deadline extended

Smart City Mission deadline extended

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Ludhiana sees increase in conjunctivitis cases

Thief beaten to death, 9 migrant workers booked

Car snatcher arrested within hours after crime

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

Punjabi University, Patiala, archers bag medals in China

Flood fury: Patiala's urban area residents seek compensation, too

Students plant trees in Patiala, vow to nurture them

Patiala: Undue pressure by Education Department over student enrolment, allege teachers