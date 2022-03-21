Govt formation

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s cabinet-forming exercise must leave a message of total break from the past. No MLA should appear to be sulking for having been left out and those getting cabinet berths must not overplay their jubilation. Cabinet formation in any of our states, unfortunately, appears akin to sharing of the booty. Political heavy-weights get plump portfolios and many of the sulking left-outs are accommodated by making them chiefs of various state boards or corporations. Since the AAP believes in zero-tolerance towards corruption, any post whatsoever must be seen as a specified responsibility, over and above, that which every elected MLA has towards the state and its people. Punjabis have been promised self-rule by the AAP. Now, it must ensure that all ministers and MLAs along with all bureaucrats become servants of the people and not their masters.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Official machinery

It is good to see that the newly elected AAP MLAs in Punjab are assuring proper office timings for the employees to facilitate the public. But this is not the optimum way to improve work efficiency. Until and unless the departmental structure is improved, the execution of work can’t be smooth. First, the distance of postings should be taken into account. The official concerned needs to be posted within home district or nearest possible station to be readily available. Secondly, contractual and outsourced employees need to be regularised. Lastly, there are various departments in which due to lack of recruitment, one official is given additional charges, that too at distant points, thus reducing efficiency. So recruiting regularly for the vacant posts and regular training of the officials for new technology is a must.

Harsimranvir Singh, Patiala

New govt in Punjab

Apropos of ‘As big as it gets in Punjab’, for the AAP in Punjab, implementation of Delhi model of education and health won’t be difficult. However, on the front of depoliticisation of the police, unquestionably, some hurdles may be there. The hard reality that in the Assembly, a majority of MLAs are first-timers, so it won’t be difficult for the CM to wean them away from interfering in police functioning. To give practicability to election promises, it will be pertinent to rope in capable bureaucrats. The new CM can then hope to show positive results.

vk anand, Chandigarh

Verdict on hijab

Reference to ‘Karnataka hijab verdict’; though the ban like the one on wearing hijab is denying the individual’s right to dress, but in schools and colleges, a uniformity in dress helps in the idea of parity of all. The High Court of Karnataka has rightly upheld the state government’s order mandating that prescribed uniforms by schools and colleges must be adhered to by all the students. The court has further clarified that wearing of hijab is not a religious practice under Islamic law and thereby a ban on its wearing in educational institutions is not an unreasonable restriction. The HC has also rejected the contention that right to freedom of expression by the hijab-wearing students is being violated. The court has held that a uniform didn’t discriminate between students and those in other qualified public places like schools, courts and defence camps etc; the freedom of individuals as of necessity, is curtailed consistent with their discipline and decorum and function. The verdict will help put public focus on political and communal perceptions of the issue.

PL Singh, by email

Role of social media

Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi has rightly pointed out that social media is not playing fair game in election time. It only helps in disinformation and it cannot be brushed aside as the Opposition has to bear the brunt of it. And it would be in the fitness of things if the social media mend its ways and plays a neutral role for betterment of democracy.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Surrendering pension

Before former CM Parkash Singh Badal, at the age of 94, publicly declared to surrender his pension as an ex-MLA/MP, few could imagine that the likes of him were getting over a whopping Rs 5 lakh every month. When pensions for long-serving employees are trending to be a contributory post-retirement benefit (slashed on re-employment), life-long hefty pension, multiple for every term of mere five years, speaks volumes of public-spirited law-makers robbing the public purse at their whims. Negating the legislation to provide free accommodation for life to ex-CMs, the Supreme Court held that they were common citizens once they demitted office. The whole gamut of handouts to holders — elected or nominated — of public offices needs a fair and equitable review and overhaul.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

