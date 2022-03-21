Govt formation

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s cabinet-forming exercise must leave a message of total break from the past. No MLA should appear to be sulking for having been left out and those getting cabinet berths must not overplay their jubilation. Cabinet formation in any of our states, unfortunately, appears akin to sharing of the booty. Political heavy-weights get plump portfolios and many of the sulking left-outs are accommodated by making them chiefs of various state boards or corporations. Since the AAP believes in zero-tolerance towards corruption, any post whatsoever must be seen as a specified responsibility, over and above, that which every elected MLA has towards the state and its people. Punjabis have been promised self-rule by the AAP. Now, it must ensure that all ministers and MLAs along with all bureaucrats become servants of the people and not their masters.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Official machinery

It is good to see that the newly elected AAP MLAs in Punjab are assuring proper office timings for the employees to facilitate the public. But this is not the optimum way to improve work efficiency. Until and unless the departmental structure is improved, the execution of work can’t be smooth. First, the distance of postings should be taken into account. The official concerned needs to be posted within home district or nearest possible station to be readily available. Secondly, contractual and outsourced employees need to be regularised. Lastly, there are various departments in which due to lack of recruitment, one official is given additional charges, that too at distant points, thus reducing efficiency. So recruiting regularly for the vacant posts and regular training of the officials for new technology is a must.

Harsimranvir Singh, Patiala

New govt in Punjab

Apropos of ‘As big as it gets in Punjab’, for the AAP in Punjab, implementation of Delhi model of education and health won’t be difficult. However, on the front of depoliticisation of the police, unquestionably, some hurdles may be there. The hard reality that in the Assembly, a majority of MLAs are first-timers, so it won’t be difficult for the CM to wean them away from interfering in police functioning. To give practicability to election promises, it will be pertinent to rope in capable bureaucrats. The new CM can then hope to show positive results.

vk anand, Chandigarh

Verdict on hijab

Reference to ‘Karnataka hijab verdict’; though the ban like the one on wearing hijab is denying the individual’s right to dress, but in schools and colleges, a uniformity in dress helps in the idea of parity of all. The High Court of Karnataka has rightly upheld the state government’s order mandating that prescribed uniforms by schools and colleges must be adhered to by all the students. The court has further clarified that wearing of hijab is not a religious practice under Islamic law and thereby a ban on its wearing in educational institutions is not an unreasonable restriction. The HC has also rejected the contention that right to freedom of expression by the hijab-wearing students is being violated. The court has held that a uniform didn’t discriminate between students and those in other qualified public places like schools, courts and defence camps etc; the freedom of individuals as of necessity, is curtailed consistent with their discipline and decorum and function. The verdict will help put public focus on political and communal perceptions of the issue.

PL Singh, by email

Role of social media

Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi has rightly pointed out that social media is not playing fair game in election time. It only helps in disinformation and it cannot be brushed aside as the Opposition has to bear the brunt of it. And it would be in the fitness of things if the social media mend its ways and plays a neutral role for betterment of democracy.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Surrendering pension

Before former CM Parkash Singh Badal, at the age of 94, publicly declared to surrender his pension as an ex-MLA/MP, few could imagine that the likes of him were getting over a whopping Rs 5 lakh every month. When pensions for long-serving employees are trending to be a contributory post-retirement benefit (slashed on re-employment), life-long hefty pension, multiple for every term of mere five years, speaks volumes of public-spirited law-makers robbing the public purse at their whims. Negating the legislation to provide free accommodation for life to ex-CMs, the Supreme Court held that they were common citizens once they demitted office. The whole gamut of handouts to holders — elected or nominated — of public offices needs a fair and equitable review and overhaul.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

2
Punjab

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

3
World

Group of Russian elite plans to assassinate Putin by poison, claims Ukraine intelligence

4
Punjab

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

5
Punjab

Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann coming of age much to chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi: Sunil Jhakar

7
Punjab Election

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh

8
Punjab Election

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

9
Trending

Salman Khan declines Rs 20 Crore offer for cameo in Chiranjeevi's Godfather; here’s why

10
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy presses Israel for missile defence help, fighting rages in Mariupol

Don't Miss

View All
‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Top Stories

Arvind Kejriwal asks MLAs to perform

Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab MLAs to perform

Says people are watching you | SIT probing Bikram Majithia c...

‘One MLA, one pension’ in the works

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

Govt may do away with pension for every term

AAP may pick Prof Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh

Justice Jora Singh, Jagmohan Singh Kang are also reportedly ...

IG Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Majithia case

IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Bikram Majithia case

Four-member team will be headed by AIG Dr Rahul S | Other te...

Soon, lodging facility for tourists at Madhogarh, Mahendragarh forts

Soon, lodging facility for tourists at Madhogarh, Mahendragarh forts

Work on hotel at Madhogarh Fort in final stage | Rooms in Ma...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Muchchal villagers in Amritsar district take it upon themselves to curb drug menace

Infamous for addicts, spotlight back on Maqboolpura locality in Amritsar

Minor girl kidnapped, thrown in fields by uncle to teach her father a lesson

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up in Bathinda

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Mercury soars, relief unlikely soon: Met

Mercury soars in Chandigarh, relief unlikely soon: Met dept

No written orders, but VIP lane introduced at Chandigarh railway station

Slow uptake of Corbevax, Chandigarh to limit number of jab centres

Record turnout at Chandigarh Golf Club election

Chandigarh: Health Secretary seeks info on transfer policy

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Teachers welcome AAP's declaration of 25,000 jobs

Jalandhar Central: 'Construction of roads, providing clean water, overall development my priority'

Three brothers booked for abetting suicide

300-kg dry waste collected in special drive in Jalandhar

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Rural police to hold cycle rally to Hussainiwala on March 22, 23

NGO members click selfies with garbage dump, send them to MC chief, MLAs, CM

9 farmer unions make appeal for unity in SKM

Three fresh Covid cases in district

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Play Talak highlights working woman's sacrifices

Councillor levels graft charges against Patiala MC, Local Govt officials

Two held for raping minor in Samana