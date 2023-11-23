Halt human intrusion

Refer to ‘Tunnel cave-in’; the authorities should address the root cause of the problem which they have ignored until now. Encroaching upon eco-sensitive zones prone to landslides and subsidence leads to man-made calamities. The Uttarakhand government should learn from past incidents in Kedarnath and Joshimath. Construction work should be avoided at all costs at places located in ecologically fragile areas. Tourism is adversely affecting the ecology of Uttarakhand, and those in power should take measures to halt the unprecedented human intrusion into the natural ecosystem.

Harshita, Jammu

Mend ties with China too

Refer to ‘India-Australia ties’; in the backdrop of global conflicts, the India-Australia 2+2 dialogue signifies the strengthening of strategic ties in defence, security and maritime domains. However, Australia’s failure to rein in anti-India elements on its soil raises concerns. While maintaining rapport with Australia, India must draw a lesson from the US-China talks and persuade China to address the border issue as a priority, fostering stronger ties between the two neighbours. Such a diplomatic approach can ensure stability and peace in the region.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Praiseworthy initiative

Apropos of ‘Gurdaspur admn honours farmers staying away from fires’; the initiative taken by the Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner is praiseworthy, especially at a time when farmers are often presumed to be villains in the eyes of the public. If this welcome step is also initiated by other Deputy Commissioners, it could significantly address the problem. Moreover, there is a key difference between being blamed for a crisis and being honoured for making efforts to end it. The officer’s initiative will not only make the people happy but also contribute to environmental protection. However, besides stubble burning, there are other major factors that contribute to pollution.

Gurnam Singh Rathore, Chandigarh

Air pollution

Apropos of ‘Don’t make farmer the villain, but stop MSP to check fires: SC’; the fact that air pollution claims over a million lives annually in India and has severe implications for climate change is not being highlighted amid the current uproar. The recurring criticism of farmers benefits the pollution control authorities in several ways — it deflects attention from more significant sources of air pollution and allows those who should be scrutinised and held accountable to evade responsibility. Air pollution extends beyond stubble burning, encompassing industrial and vehicular emissions as well as construction dust.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Manipur conflict

Despite a double-engine government in Manipur, the conflict between the Meiteis and the Kukis-Zomis remains unresolved due to the studied indifference of the Central and state governments. They have not yet brought the warring factions to the negotiating table to find a solution. The prevailing anarchy in the state can be attributed to the cynical political expediency of the ruling dispensation. The PM has not visited the state after the outbreak of violence, and except during his speech on the no-confidence motion in Parliament, he has generally made no statements concerning Manipur.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Fix time limit for assent

Refer to ‘Bills hanging fire: SC notice to Centre, Kerala Guv’s office’; earlier, a similar notice was issued on the plea of the Tamil Nadu government. The SC has rightly expressed concern over the Bills pending before the Governors for long. Is there any time limit laid down in the Constitution for giving assent? If not, this is a loophole that needs to be addressed. The SC should establish a reasonable timeline, either independently or by urging the Centre to do so. With no prescribed time limit, how can states claim that Governors are delaying Bills? Moreover, Bills passed hastily without a discussion will evade scrutiny if Governors simply sign on the dotted line.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), Jalandhar

