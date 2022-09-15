 Healthcare funds : The Tribune India

Healthcare funds

IN reference to ‘India’s healthcare spending’, the healthcare sector needs attention in the current socio-economic scenario of rural India. State governments have been providing healthcare services according to their resources, but it is a matter of concern that fund allocation has been decreasing. Big private hospitals are out of the reach of the common man. Primary health centres in rural areas lack sufficient staff. The Centre has started many schemes for the lower strata of society without achieving the desired objectives. Every citizen should be covered under health insurance by creating a mechanism with suitable funds in the budget. Every employee, whether in the private or public sector, should contribute towards mandatory insurance. Rest of the citizens may be covered by the government. Private hospitals should not be allowed to charge very high fees. At the same time, funds and infrastructure equipped with doctors, ANMs and staff should be managed on priority to check the erosion of health services.

Dilwar Ali Meerak, TOHANA

Poor bill of health

Refer to ‘India’s healthcare spending’; though the government has opened PHCs and CHCs, the service in villages is far from satisfactory. At some health centres, there are no doctors. At other centres, where a doctor is available, he has to look after two or three centres at different locations on rotation. Also, there are no diagnostic facilities there. In the name of treatment, some paramedics can be seen dispensing medicines to patients as per their limited knowledge. Serious patients have to rush to hospitals in cities and many die on the way.

CS Mann, Una

Medical education

The medical education network has come a long way in terms of quantity. Currently, there are nearly 600 medical colleges or institutions where MBBS courses are being conducted, producing about 92,000 doctors a year. In addition, hundreds of aspirants go abroad for medical studies. But we should not lose focus on the quality of the courses otherwise it may lead to a huge numbers of qualified doctors with no jobs. At the same time, seats in specialisation courses must be enhanced so that specialists are available in all branches of medical education.

Ravi Bhushan, Kurukshetra

Cheaper drugs

It is heartening that the Centre has awakened to the sky-rocketing prices of some essential medicines used in routine, especially in the treatment of malignancies (‘Cancer drugs to get cheaper’). Certain other drugs, like zolgensma injection used in spinal muscular atrophy, are also very expensive and beyond the reach of even the rich. A single shot of this injection costs nearly Rs 16 crore. The government should offer highly expensive medicines free of cost, at least to the poor and middle-class people.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

No price relief

In response to the article ‘Fuelling the oil war’, the global crude prices are down, but there is no relief for the common man. Due to geopolitical reasons, there has been a continuous drop in crude prices for months, but the government has not taken any steps to give relief to the masses. There has been no revision in retail petrol and diesel prices. The basket of crude oil that India imports averaged $88 per barrel on September 8. It averaged $102 in April before rising to $116 in June 2022. Consequent to this fall in price, and filling of the coffers of the government — at the cost of the masses — the government should share the savings with the public.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Another jolt for AAP

Apropos of ‘Just two months into Cabinet, leaked audio puts Sarari in fix’, it is evident that the AAP did not learn any lesson from a rap by Anna Hazare after the liquor scam surfaced in Delhi. Perhaps ministers in the Bhagwant Mann Cabinet are not sure about their continuance for long. Therefore, they are trying to make a quick buck. After the recent sacking of the state health minister, Fauja Singh Sarari is now embroiled in a controversy.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Furniture scam

Reference to ‘Rs 13-cr furniture scam rocks health dept, top officials under scanner’; it is unfortunate that the ghost of corruption continues to haunt the Bhagwant Mann Cabinet during its short period of existence. First, it was health minister Vijay Singla who was sacked for corruption. Now Sarari is facing charges. After the mask and sanitiser scam, this Rs 13-crore scam related to the procurement of hospital furniture has surfaced. In spite of the tall claims of clean administration, members of the Mann government are indulging in corrupt practices.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Embarrassment for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as BMW Group denies setting up plant in state

2
Punjab

Audio tapes row:  'Friends-turned-foes' Punjab Horticulture Minister Sarari, his former aide hold closed-door meeting in Chandigarh

3
Punjab

BJP tried to buy 11 Punjab AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each, even issued death threat to one, claims Harpal Cheema; names MLAs

4
Punjab

Taliban restricts ferrying of Sikh scriptures out of Afghanistan; SGPC condemns move

5
Trending

Man eats food with plate under scooter amid heavy rain; heartbreaking video moves Internet to tears

6
Nation

6 Pakistani nationals held off Gujarat coast; heroin worth Rs 200 crore seized; drug was to be transported to Punjab

7
Ludhiana

Punjabi singer G Khan booked for hurting religious sentiments

8
Nation

8 of 11 Congress MLAs in Goa join BJP

9
Business

BharatPe ropes in ex-RBI Dy Governor, Zomato chairman

10
Trending

Twitter user’s augury of Queen Elizabeth’s death proves precise, he forecasts queen’s successor King Charles death too

Don't Miss

View All
Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam
Jalandhar

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Top News

8 of 11 Cong MLAs join BJP in Goa

8 of 11 Congress MLAs join BJP in Goa

Defectors include ex-CM Digambar Kamat | BJP’s strength in 4...

130 Indian-Americans appointed on key positions in US President Biden’s admin

130 Indian-Americans appointed on key positions in US President Biden’s admin

~200 cr drug haul in Guj; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi

6 Pakistani crew members and 2 Delhi residents who were supp...

HC to Punjab: Court nod must for mining tenders

HC to Punjab: Court nod must for mining tenders

Petitioner contends auction notices issued in ‘illegal, arbi...

Key cases not getting adequate time: SC Bench on CJI’s new listing system

Key cases not getting adequate time: Supreme Court Bench on CJI's new listing system


Cities

View All

Property tax not paid, 8 shops sealed in Amritsar

Property tax not paid, 8 shops sealed in Amritsar

Culprits will be nabbed soon: ADGP Arpit Shukla

Gang of bike thieves busted, 4 held in Amritsar

Agitation over electricity theft cases in Jhabal enters Day 2

Protest against delay in relief

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Give three months to frame policy, Ministry of Home Affairs urges apex court

Give three months to frame policy, Ministry of Home Affairs urges apex court

Rs 413-crore loan pact inked for 24x7 water supply in Chandigarh

At PGI, parking leaves lot to be desired

Now, PGI doctors to list details of conferences outside institute

Will examine feasibility of STP upgrade: Touring councillors

~200 cr drug haul in Guj; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Phagwara administration, cops lock horns in Trust office case

‘Peach king’ Didar Singh Bains passes away in US

Jalandhar MC seals Heritage Empire

Interstate gang of drug peddlers busted; 2 held with 10-kg opium in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr: Labourer’s son clears JEE Advanced exam

Private workers handling parking lots despite end of agreement

Private workers handling parking lots despite end of agreement

Firecrackers worth Rs 7lakh seized, wholesaler booked

Man’s body recovered from well; wife, paramour held

Couple arrested with heroin, ‘ice’

Man nabbed for killing 2-yr-old son

Covid testing hit as employees shut lab in Patiala

Covid testing hit as employees shut lab in Patiala

A first: Assistant professors as HoDs at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala Civic body's new traffic light project comes under Vigilance Bureau lens

Punjab out to revive sports culture, but where are coaches?

MP Preneet Kaur dedicates Rs 85 lakh park to Patiala residents