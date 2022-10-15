Hijab issue

Reference to ‘Let modernity prevail’; if only the SC had delivered a unanimous verdict on this highly emotive issue. Since the appeals will now be decided by a larger Bench to be constituted by the CJI, one hopes that the BJP doesn’t play its communal and votebank card. At the same time, Muslim clergy should take a liberal view. The ongoing protests by Iranian women against the hijab should also show the mirror to all concerned in India. Let us hope that wiser counsel will prevail upon all stakeholders till the matter is finally decided by the Supreme Court.

Vinayak G, bymail

Communal fallout

Apropos of ‘Let modernity prevail’, why do such issues, like the hijab row, leading to a communal fallout, crop up only in BJP-ruled states? The issue seems to be more of a conflict between leaders of two communities to let down the other with the intent to derive political mileage. This issue, resolved either way, is bound to cause a sense of hurt, humiliation and antagonism in the mind of the ‘losing’ community. Another disturbing ramification of such issues is that the verdict is likely to be influenced by the personal predilections of judges. Religious harmony is imperilled when such issues are raised. Unless our political class changes its mindset, these issues will continue to affect communal harmony, slowly pushing us towards the recurrence of the horrors witnessed at the time of the Partition. Sectarian and divisive forces must be quelled in the larger interests of the country.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Wasting time, resources

What a pity that government resources and the judiciary’s precious time is being wasted on non-issues like hijab, especially when the country is facing multiple hardships, such as record unemployment, slow growth of economy and record inflation. If the government and the media spent some time on these issues, it would be better for the country. Raising non-issues comes in the way of real progress.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

Rendered meaningless

Refer to ‘RTI Act at 17’; unfortunately, this cherished Act has proved to be a toothless tiger, having lost its credibility due to political appointments of state and Central Information Commissioners, mainly superannuated ‘crafty’ bureaucrats who have nothing at stake. Since inception, I have been using this Act to expose maladministration in our universities and colleges, but to no effect. Most of the Public Information Officers (mainly superintendents on the verge of retirement) and first appellate authorities have no sound knowledge of law and pass the buck on flimsy grounds to other public authorities. The Information Commissions hardly initiate any penal action against apathetic and delinquent PIOs, thereby emboldening them to perpetuate mismanagement to the detriment of aggrieved RTI applicants. The attitude of majority of Information Commissioners is arrogant and autocratic discouraging information seekers. The Act can be effective only when the authorities act in accordance with law by providing accurate information as per rules.

Anil Bhatia, Hisar

Undermining women

Apropos of the news report ‘Beauty contest raises residents’ hackles’, it is strange that some unknown persons are going to hold a beauty contest in Bathinda, in which the ‘general caste’ winner will get a chance to marry a person having a Canadian PR! Such a contest not only undermines the female fraternity but also is an attempt to divide society on the basis of caste. It is also unfortunate that the organisers dragged the name of a hotel without the consent of its owner and are evading phone calls to verify the veracity of the event. The police should contact the owner of the printing press to get a clue about the organisers.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

NRI racket

Reference to ‘Sunder ladkiyon ka mukabla’, where the winner will get a chance to marry a person having a Canadian PR; this is a new ‘revolution’ in the matrimonial industry. The hotel has denied any booking for such an event and there is no information regarding the organisers, though their contact number was given on the posters pasted on walls in Bathinda. This racket is going on and hundreds of innocent women have been cheated by fake NRIs. The police must catch these culprits.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

