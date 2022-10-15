 Hijab issue : The Tribune India

Hijab issue



Reference to ‘Let modernity prevail’; if only the SC had delivered a unanimous verdict on this highly emotive issue. Since the appeals will now be decided by a larger Bench to be constituted by the CJI, one hopes that the BJP doesn’t play its communal and votebank card. At the same time, Muslim clergy should take a liberal view. The ongoing protests by Iranian women against the hijab should also show the mirror to all concerned in India. Let us hope that wiser counsel will prevail upon all stakeholders till the matter is finally decided by the Supreme Court.

Vinayak G, bymail

Communal fallout

Apropos of ‘Let modernity prevail’, why do such issues, like the hijab row, leading to a communal fallout, crop up only in BJP-ruled states? The issue seems to be more of a conflict between leaders of two communities to let down the other with the intent to derive political mileage. This issue, resolved either way, is bound to cause a sense of hurt, humiliation and antagonism in the mind of the ‘losing’ community. Another disturbing ramification of such issues is that the verdict is likely to be influenced by the personal predilections of judges. Religious harmony is imperilled when such issues are raised. Unless our political class changes its mindset, these issues will continue to affect communal harmony, slowly pushing us towards the recurrence of the horrors witnessed at the time of the Partition. Sectarian and divisive forces must be quelled in the larger interests of the country.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Wasting time, resources

What a pity that government resources and the judiciary’s precious time is being wasted on non-issues like hijab, especially when the country is facing multiple hardships, such as record unemployment, slow growth of economy and record inflation. If the government and the media spent some time on these issues, it would be better for the country. Raising non-issues comes in the way of real progress.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

Rendered meaningless

Refer to ‘RTI Act at 17’; unfortunately, this cherished Act has proved to be a toothless tiger, having lost its credibility due to political appointments of state and Central Information Commissioners, mainly superannuated ‘crafty’ bureaucrats who have nothing at stake. Since inception, I have been using this Act to expose maladministration in our universities and colleges, but to no effect. Most of the Public Information Officers (mainly superintendents on the verge of retirement) and first appellate authorities have no sound knowledge of law and pass the buck on flimsy grounds to other public authorities. The Information Commissions hardly initiate any penal action against apathetic and delinquent PIOs, thereby emboldening them to perpetuate mismanagement to the detriment of aggrieved RTI applicants. The attitude of majority of Information Commissioners is arrogant and autocratic discouraging information seekers. The Act can be effective only when the authorities act in accordance with law by providing accurate information as per rules.

Anil Bhatia, Hisar

Undermining women

Apropos of the news report ‘Beauty contest raises residents’ hackles’, it is strange that some unknown persons are going to hold a beauty contest in Bathinda, in which the ‘general caste’ winner will get a chance to marry a person having a Canadian PR! Such a contest not only undermines the female fraternity but also is an attempt to divide society on the basis of caste. It is also unfortunate that the organisers dragged the name of a hotel without the consent of its owner and are evading phone calls to verify the veracity of the event. The police should contact the owner of the printing press to get a clue about the organisers.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

NRI racket

Reference to ‘Sunder ladkiyon ka mukabla’, where the winner will get a chance to marry a person having a Canadian PR; this is a new ‘revolution’ in the matrimonial industry. The hotel has denied any booking for such an event and there is no information regarding the organisers, though their contact number was given on the posters pasted on walls in Bathinda. This racket is going on and hundreds of innocent women have been cheated by fake NRIs. The police must catch these culprits.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

2
Amritsar

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

3
Nation

BJP banking on Congress 'chaos', AAP 'self-goal' in Gujarat poll

4
Haryana

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

5
World

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

6
Nation

India serves demarche on Ottawa over ‘referendum’

7
Health

Certain types of dietary fibre cause inflammatory response in some patients: Study

8
Trending

1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

9
Trending

#ArrestKohli trends on Twitter after Virat fan kills his friend who supported Rohit Sharma

10
Haryana

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...

'One of the most dangerous nations in world...' US President Biden's candid comment on Pakistan

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

Bowlers help India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Women’s Asia Cup final

India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...

Video: Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole, Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim tells followers to 'do as directed'

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'


Cities

View All

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Minister Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement in mandis

Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Young farmers innovate to manage paddy straw in dist

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

Punjab: Verka to raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

UIET campaigning hotspot

24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre

AFWWA sets Guinness World Records for largest display of knitted woollen caps

Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

AAP MLA alleges threat from Amritpal’s supporter

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Staff shortage, lack of equipment ail fire station: Phillaur MLA

Looters’ gang busted

Looters' gang busted

Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Woman loses purse to snatcher

MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Power essential service, not commodity: Expert

Caught paying below minimum wages, PESCO directed to give arrears

Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season