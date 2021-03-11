Hindu-Sikh amity

Refer to ‘Curfew in Patiala as groups clash, leaving 4 injured’; it is unfortunate that communal clashes have taken place in Patiala. Those involved in the melee should know that the relationship between Hindus and Sikhs is seamless. Sikhs originated from a Hindu background and many Hindus still have the tradition of making their firstborn a Sikh. There are countless cases of marriages between these communities. Instead of indulging in a blame game, all political parties should help people maintain communal harmony, which is the hallmark of Punjab.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Measure of peace

The move by the Centre is in the right direction in view of the improving law and order and insurgency situation in NE areas (‘Time’s up for AFSPA’). The decision, however, should be solely guided by national interest and the actual ground situation rather than any emotional or political pressure. All agencies having a stake in ensuring peace in the disturbed areas should be party to this major peace initiative which has the potential to go down well with the local populace clamouring for it for long. The onus will then shift to the people to honour their word and seek solutions to their problems and fulfilment of their aspirations through democratic and peaceful means within the Constitution. Strong-arm tactics, violence and arbitrariness don’t pay any dividends.

GP CAPT JS BOPARAI (RETD), BHADSALI

Pawar’s doublespeak

Refer to ‘Sedition law’; it was interesting to learn that NCP chief Sharad Pawar has added his name to the long list of those seeking repeal of the sedition law. Constitutional validity of Section 124A of the IPC is to be taken up for final hearing by the Supreme Court next week. He also holds the view that the UAPA is sufficient for protecting national integrity. But how is it that the NCP chief did not think it wise to prevent Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray from invoking such dreaded provisions in case of the Rana couple, who threatened to protest and recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of Uddhav’s residence? Pawar should speak up on that sensitive matter too.

Kumar Gupt, New Delhi

Global warming warning

Generally only financial aspects of environmental degradation are discussed, but financial loss is collateral damage compared to more dangerous repercussions of climate change (‘Crippling heatwave’). Governments should rise above political narratives. We will not be able to save ourselves if the ozone layer is allowed to be gnawed by the hour. We will not be able to drain water from low-lying waterlogged countries if the Arctic region starts melting due to continuously rising temperatures. Many crops will disappear. We may be able to keep zoonotic virus at bay, but will not be able to reverse environmental degradation. The Environment Ministry should not only devise policies, but also implement them sternly.

Rajesh Goyal, by mail

Early summer break

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s decision to start summer vacation in government schools early from May 15 is a welcome decision. The sudden heatwave engulfing the North is detrimental to the health of schoolchildren as it puts them at a risk of dehydration and heat stroke. The government should also consider the well-being of students who will be taking their board exams in this sweltering heat.

Simran Saini, Patiala

Groundwater quality

Apropos of ‘Groundwater harder than canal water in Karnal: Report’, to the groundwater quality experts, there is nothing shocking in this report. Canal water is always better than groundwater vis-à-vis their chemical quality. The Western Yamuna Canal and Bhakra Canal receive water from glaciers and flow long distances to reach Haryana and Punjab. On the other hand, groundwater acquires salt contents from the soil. About two-third of the geographical area of Haryana is underlain by marginal to saline groundwater. However, the Karnal area is better than that located in the saline water belt areas of Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hisar, etc. Proper management of groundwater, with respect to quantity and quality, is a necessity.

NK Rana, Kurukshetra

Turning to India

Reference to ‘Strategic shift in Europe’s ties with India’; India sincerely wants the Russia-Ukraine conflict to end with immediate effect. The killing of innocent people should be stopped without any delay. The recent inclination of the UK and Europe towards India is with a purpose. They want to fill up their trade gap due to the war and curbs on Russia. India should not miss this opportunity. At the same time, it should make them realise that just as the Ukraine conflict is deplorable, China’s hostility and Pakistan’s proxy war should be equally unacceptable.

Surinder Kumar Mahna, Karnal

