Hold manufacturers accountable

Apropos of the editorial ‘Covid vaccine row’; UK-based pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca’s admission that its Covid-19 vaccine can cause a rare but serious side effect, thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), is appalling. A thorough probe needs to be conducted into the matter, and the maker should be held accountable. Addressing the risks associated with the vaccine is of paramount importance to allay the apprehensions of the Indian masses. In view of the reports of Covid vaccine recipients facing life-threatening complications, the government must ensure a speedy inquiry into such cases and share the findings with the public.

Amarjeet Mann, Una

Deaths due to Covid vaccine

Refer to the editorial ‘Covid vaccine row’; a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking compensation for vaccine injuries and the constitution of an expert panel to examine the side effects of the jab. AstraZeneca’s admission about its vaccine causing TTS is disturbing. Since the Covid-19 years, there has been an increase in the number of sudden deaths. There have been several reports of healthy people collapsing and dying of heart attacks. It is suspected that it is linked to the jab. There is a need to conduct a fresh inquiry into the alleged link between Covid vaccines and unexplained sudden deaths.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Set up panel to probe vax injuries

With reference to the news report ‘PIL seeks directions to study possible Covishield side effects’; the manufacturers rushed to deliver vaccines, unmindful of the potential side effects. It is alarming that a vast majority of Indians received the Covishield vaccine without even knowing the possible safety risks. Covishield recipients are right to feel betrayed. The setting up of a committee of medical experts to study the side effects of the jab is the need of the hour. The vaccination drive imperilled the lives of crores of people. The pharmaceutical firm’s admission about the side effect must prompt the Central Government to fix accountability and scrutinise the role of the regulatory authority.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

US students’ protests justified

Refer to the editorial ‘Pro-Palestine protests’; the police and administrative crackdown on university students in the US who are protesting against the American government’s financial, military and diplomatic support for Israel in its war against Hamas is totally unwarranted and unjustified. It brazenly undermines the democratic values enshrined in the US constitution and safeguarded by international law. Instead of stifling freedom of speech and dissent and shielding Israel from accountability, the US government should address the grievances of protesters. Displaying respect for human rights and ensuring justice for all will help the country’s international reputation as the leader of the democratic world.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Hypocrisy of the US

Apropos of the editorial ‘Pro-Palestine protests’; it is ironic that a country which often poses as a champion of human rights is facing global ire for crushing dialogue and dissent on its own soil. The actions of the US are always guided by its own interests; it has scant regard for the criticism of its steps by other countries. The US usually gives priority to its economic growth over everything else. It does not safeguard the right to free speech of its citizens.

DV Sharma, by mail

Pakistan must change its heart

The recent case of a Pakistani girl, Ayesha Rashan, undergoing a heart transplant surgery at MGM Healthcare, Chennai, is a beautiful story of humanity. The kind-hearted hospital authorities deserve kudos for raising money for the surgery. This is definitely not the first time that our doctors have helped patients from neighbouring countries. It is unfortunate that despite such kind gestures by our people, the rulers of Pakistan show no change of heart. Islamabad must understand that it could benefit immensely from cordial relations with India.

Karnail Singh, Kharar

