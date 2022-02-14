Identity markers

Refer to ‘Majoritarian vote block’ (Nous Indica); appeasement of the populace to gain power has become a grave fault line in our political scheme of things, where religion and caste identity markers inevitably come to the fore, relegating democracy, health, education, infrastructure, economy or job-related issues to the sidelines. All parties indulge in this unfair practice of politics, and the public at large, the bureaucracy and the Election Commission keep their eyes shut to the undermining of the ideals of secularism. Besides freebies and money-muscle power, caste-and-religious equations and power games are so intricately dovetailed into Indian politics that the concept of secularism enshrined in the Constitution and the model code of conduct become casualties.

Abhimanyu Malik, Jind

Vote-block politics

It is clear that majoritarian vote-block politics emerged as a sequel to appeasement policies practised by various political parties with ulterior motives to be in power over the decades (‘Majoritarian vote block’, Nous Indica). Negation of the fundamental constitutional guarantee of equality and equal opportunities to all citizens has been camouflaged on one pretext or the other. A rigid common civil and election code can stem the rot. Modernity demands us to not only shun identity markers but also understand that any political dispensation in power at any time is not the State itself.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Strange justice system

It is unfortunate that Ashish Mishra has been released on bail. Bail could easily be obtained within four months, despite all the evidence provided by the court-appointed SIT and ongoing videos of farmers being trampled to death under Mishra's car on social media. Is not an unparalleled example of contempt of court itself? All this reflects the stature of Mishra's father in the BJP Cabinet, despite his guilt. On the other hand, the so-called accused in the politically motivated Bhim Koregaon case are still longing for bail. My country has a very strange system of justice.

Ashok Singh Bagrian, Chandigarh

Dirty game

Refer to the hijab row; were students told at the time of admission that they could not wear hijabs? What about other religious markers like kadas, tilaks and turbans? Are Sikh students banned from wearing turbans, so why is a girl wearing a hijab forced to remove it? Rather than teaching youth about ethics of unity and empowerment, society is instigating them on the basis of religion and the political parties have again started playing their dirty games vis a vis Hindus and Muslims.

Karnika Rana, by mail

Like a turban

I read with interest Julio Ribeiro’s article about the hijab controversy in Karnataka (‘Muslim girls and the hijab’). He has a progressive outlook on society, but I was dismayed to read that he associates hijab with covering women’s faces, which is a fallacy being perpetrated in the media for political reasons. Hijab involves the covering of the head, and in some cases, the shoulders as well. It is not very different from Sikh men and women wearing turbans.

Jagdeep Khahra, UK

Same rules for all

The Prime Minister spoke positively about the BJP in a recent media interview. At a time, when the Prime Minister was counting the merits of the party, a Muslim girl was being made a victim of religious hatred in Karnataka by his saffron-clad followers. If it is wrong for Muslim girls to wear hijab, it should also be wrong for BJP supporters to wear saffron cloth around their neck, women to wear sindoor, mangal sutra etc. Religious fanaticism by extremists is spreading chaos in society and making students studying in educational institutions riotous. It is ridiculous for the Prime Minister to say that the party speaks in favour of all religions.

Jaswant Rai, Chandigarh

Mental health

Mental health issues have been rising rapidly during the pandemic. A survey conducted by NIMHANS Bangalore and published as National Mental Health Survey of India 2015-16 showed that nearly 1% of the population is suffering with mental disorders such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and 10% of the population is suffering from common mental disorders. In Punjab, the figures were higher and stood at 13.4%. But it’s unfortunate that nobody is talking about the issue. Union and state budgets hardly keep a component for mental health. How long will mental health be missing from the agendas and booklets of ‘development’?

Gurpreet Singh Saroud, Chandigarh

