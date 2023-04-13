IMD warning

The recent forecast on monsoon by the IMD holds warnings that could affect the agriculture sector and the economy as a whole. While a normal monsoon is expected to boost agricultural production and alleviate the distress of farmers, there are concerns about a skew in its spread that could impact the timing and distribution of rainfall. It is crucial to acknowledge that there is a need for a more holistic approach to agricultural planning that takes into account not just the monsoon but other factors such as soil health, crop diversity and water management. It is essential to recognise that a ‘normal’ monsoon may no longer be sufficient to ensure food security and economic stability. We must embrace innovation and collaboration to adapt to the new realities of climate change.

Khushi, Chandigarh

History curriculum

Apropos of ‘Curricula changes’; history is written as dictated by those in power during their period of governance. So we are never sure whether it tells us facts or only the victors’ version. Earlier, the Mughals were victors and then came the British. We had to learn about Mughal emperors and English kings and queens. There was little about our own Indian leaders. Then, we had Congress-dominated governments at the Centre and in states, when changes were also made in our history curriculum. Now that the BJP is in power, more deletions or changes are not surprising. When textbook revisions take place suggesting ‘new facts’ with every change of party in power, it can be bad for students. Interpretations change with time and with different social movements and political dispensations, not only in India, but also in other countries. But simply deleting facts relating to knowledge about history creates fractures.

MONA SINGH, by mail

Get tough with farmers

Apropos of the news report that school lands will not be given on lease to those farmers who had indulged in straw burning; it is no doubt an appreciable step. However, the government needs to go further. It should ensure that the land is used to grow crops other than wheat-rice, and preferably, millets or oil-seeds. Orchards or social forestry should also be considered. Not just school lands, it should also be applicable to all lands owned by the government or panchayats. To ensure that the farmers stay away from straw burning, there should be a provision that no incentive would be paid to such farmers.

Ravinder Mittal, Ludhiana

Time for reforms

Criticising the Taliban for banishing women from restaurants is futile (‘Taliban strike again’). They are doing exactly what the Islamic scriptures ask them to do. Whatever they are doing is backed by specific citations from the Quran and Hadith. Polygamy, triple talaq and burqa are an integral part of Islam. Intermingling of genders is against the basic tenets of Islam. Criticism by non-Muslims will hardly find any takers among Muslims in Iran, Afghanistan or even India, where donning burqa is described as ‘freedom to dress’. Indeed, the root cause of the beleaguered position of women in Afghanistan is due to the lack of internal opposition to the Taliban. The reforms have to come from within the Islamic community. Initiatives for reforms for women’s rights in the Hindu community (sati ban, widow remarriage, etc.,) came from within the community by people like Raja Ram Mohan Roy. Unless the Muslims themselves realise that 7th-century Sharia laws are not relevant in the 21st century, there is no hope for Muslim women.

Ajay Tyagi, Mumbai

Undertrials & bail bond

It is a matter of concern for India that among those in jail, no crime has been proved so far in 76 per cent cases. They are rotting in jail because of poverty as they are unable to pay the bond money even after getting bail. For this, the Union Home Ministry has announced a new scheme under which some amount will be given to the state governments with the intention of identifying and releasing the undertrials who have been languishing in jail for years due to the non-payment of bail bond. This scheme is commendable. The new scheme will help in getting such undertrials released. It is also necessary for the judiciary to consider the issue as to why a competent person, who is financially sound, cannot furnish surety-bond for more than one accused after being granted bail in the lower courts.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

Road connectivity

Apropos of ‘Jammu-Srinagar travel time’; the minister for road transport is doing a commendable job. Highways are developing swiftly, which is key to a robust economy. However, village roads are in a poor condition. After 75 years of Independence, some villages are still deprived of road connectivity. Potholes, encroachments, lack of parapets, etc., are issues that need to be addressed. Deep gorges are a pitfall of hilly terrain. Precious lives can be saved by installing crash barriers.

Mamta Thakur, Dharamsala

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]