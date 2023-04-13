 IMD warning : The Tribune India

IMD warning



The recent forecast on monsoon by the IMD holds warnings that could affect the agriculture sector and the economy as a whole. While a normal monsoon is expected to boost agricultural production and alleviate the distress of farmers, there are concerns about a skew in its spread that could impact the timing and distribution of rainfall. It is crucial to acknowledge that there is a need for a more holistic approach to agricultural planning that takes into account not just the monsoon but other factors such as soil health, crop diversity and water management. It is essential to recognise that a ‘normal’ monsoon may no longer be sufficient to ensure food security and economic stability. We must embrace innovation and collaboration to adapt to the new realities of climate change.

Khushi, Chandigarh

History curriculum

Apropos of ‘Curricula changes’; history is written as dictated by those in power during their period of governance. So we are never sure whether it tells us facts or only the victors’ version. Earlier, the Mughals were victors and then came the British. We had to learn about Mughal emperors and English kings and queens. There was little about our own Indian leaders. Then, we had Congress-dominated governments at the Centre and in states, when changes were also made in our history curriculum. Now that the BJP is in power, more deletions or changes are not surprising. When textbook revisions take place suggesting ‘new facts’ with every change of party in power, it can be bad for students. Interpretations change with time and with different social movements and political dispensations, not only in India, but also in other countries. But simply deleting facts relating to knowledge about history creates fractures.

MONA SINGH, by mail

Get tough with farmers

Apropos of the news report that school lands will not be given on lease to those farmers who had indulged in straw burning; it is no doubt an appreciable step. However, the government needs to go further. It should ensure that the land is used to grow crops other than wheat-rice, and preferably, millets or oil-seeds. Orchards or social forestry should also be considered. Not just school lands, it should also be applicable to all lands owned by the government or panchayats. To ensure that the farmers stay away from straw burning, there should be a provision that no incentive would be paid to such farmers.

Ravinder Mittal, Ludhiana

Time for reforms

Criticising the Taliban for banishing women from restaurants is futile (‘Taliban strike again’). They are doing exactly what the Islamic scriptures ask them to do. Whatever they are doing is backed by specific citations from the Quran and Hadith. Polygamy, triple talaq and burqa are an integral part of Islam. Intermingling of genders is against the basic tenets of Islam. Criticism by non-Muslims will hardly find any takers among Muslims in Iran, Afghanistan or even India, where donning burqa is described as ‘freedom to dress’. Indeed, the root cause of the beleaguered position of women in Afghanistan is due to the lack of internal opposition to the Taliban. The reforms have to come from within the Islamic community. Initiatives for reforms for women’s rights in the Hindu community (sati ban, widow remarriage, etc.,) came from within the community by people like Raja Ram Mohan Roy. Unless the Muslims themselves realise that 7th-century Sharia laws are not relevant in the 21st century, there is no hope for Muslim women.

Ajay Tyagi, Mumbai

Undertrials & bail bond

It is a matter of concern for India that among those in jail, no crime has been proved so far in 76 per cent cases. They are rotting in jail because of poverty as they are unable to pay the bond money even after getting bail. For this, the Union Home Ministry has announced a new scheme under which some amount will be given to the state governments with the intention of identifying and releasing the undertrials who have been languishing in jail for years due to the non-payment of bail bond. This scheme is commendable. The new scheme will help in getting such undertrials released. It is also necessary for the judiciary to consider the issue as to why a competent person, who is financially sound, cannot furnish surety-bond for more than one accused after being granted bail in the lower courts.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

Road connectivity

Apropos of ‘Jammu-Srinagar travel time’; the minister for road transport is doing a commendable job. Highways are developing swiftly, which is key to a robust economy. However, village roads are in a poor condition. After 75 years of Independence, some villages are still deprived of road connectivity. Potholes, encroachments, lack of parapets, etc., are issues that need to be addressed. Deep gorges are a pitfall of hilly terrain. Precious lives can be saved by installing crash barriers.

Mamta Thakur, Dharamsala

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana traffic policeman dragged on car’s bonnet for over 1 km; video goes viral

2
Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Prince Tewatia murdered inside Delhi's Tihar jail

3
Nation

CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in excise policy case on Sunday

4
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi quizzed for 7 hours by Vigilance Bureau in DA case; says the probe is ‘totally political’

5
Haryana

Mercury soars to 40°C; alert in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

6
Delhi

Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

7
J & K

40 injured as footbridge collapses during Baisakhi celebrations in J-K's Udhampur

8
Nation

Delhi Police nab ‘super thief’ who inspired Bollywood movie

9
Punjab

All sections living in peace and brotherhood, says Akal Takht Jathedar in his Baisakhi day address

10
Haryana

No funds, work on approach road to Faridabad-Noida bridge comes to halt

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country’s High Court

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court

The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...

Japanese PM unhurt after smoke bomb thrown during speech

Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech

News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Poonawala

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Wheat procurement begins at Jandiala Guru

Akal Takht Jathedar condemns police deployment on Baisakhi

City-based political leaders pitch in to boost prospects of their party candidates

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

11,000 bite cases last year, yet MC clueless about dog count

Hours after bookies’ arrest, 3 UT cops suspended for misconduct

GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal only leader speaking against corruption, his voice being stifled: Atishi on CBI summons

‘Persecution on course’: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI to interrogate Kejriwal in Delhi excise 'scam' on Sunday

Supreme Court recommends three judicial officers as Judges of Delhi High Court

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Khuralgarh mishaps

Karamjit Kaur slams CM over Channi’s quizzing

VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Car driver tries to run over traffic cop in Ludhiana

Smuggler arrested with 4.5-kg opium in Ludhiana

List of cop’s properties finalised, Vigilance Department to pitch in

Jilted lover kills woman, nabbed in Ludhiana

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Renovated emergency ward opens at Rajindra

Crop loss compensation: Rs 38.35L credited to accounts of farmers

District sees 23 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali