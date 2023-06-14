Immigration system at fault

Refer to ‘Respite for students’; the Canadian immigration system is at fault. Canadian embassy officials should have checked the authenticity of the admission offer letters from the universities/colleges concerned before granting visas to students. Astonishingly, the Canadian government initiated action against Indian students, but has not taken to task its own officials. Indians have not only been filling the coffers of Canada, but also fulfilling the latter’s low-cost labour requirement. Migration to foreign countries has become a status symbol in Punjab. Lack of jobs, poor quality of education and easy availability of loans drive students overseas. The government has not made any roadmap to stop this trend. Punjab is fast losing its youth to this lure of migration.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Private jobs insecure

Refer to ‘Retaining talent’; it is undoubtedly a matter of concern that IIT and IIM passouts, instead of pursuing their technical profession, chase jobs not related to their courses. It may be due to lack of opportunities in their particular field or insecurity. Private sector jobs are now more insecure with contractual appointments and hire-and-fire provisions. The number of engineering graduates taking the UPSC exams is increasing year by year. Our society glorifies an IAS officer more than a technical professional as power and influence are associated with the bureaucracy. In a way, the UPSC itself lures scientific talent by adding technical subjects to the list of optional ones offered for the civil services examinations.

KR Bharti, Shimla

Kohinoor’s repatriation

Refer to ‘Working on getting Kohinoor back: Govt’; it is highly laudable that the government has not given up its claim on the Kohinoor even though the chances of its repatriation are remote. It adorns the crown of the country’s longest reigning monarch — the late Queen Elizabeth II. Legend has it that the precious stone should only be worn by a woman; to a man who dares wear it, it will only bring bad luck. But it is said that the one who owns the Kohinoor will own the world and, so, for centuries, kings have fought over its possession. Perhaps, UK PM Rishi Sunak can persuade King Charles to return the Kohinoor to its rightful owner.

Gian P Kansal, Ambala

Elect men of letters

Apropos of ‘Beyond facade of new Parliament House’; our new Parliament House should be an epitome of democratic functioning rather than autocratic governance. Let’s hope that only MPs of an impeccable character get elected, not the likes of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing wrestlers who brought name and fame to the country. All political parties should honour their commitment of not allotting ticket to candidates with criminal antecedents. Let’s hope that the MPs will take part in constructive discussions rather than boycotting Parliament sessions.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Manipur mayhem

Refer to ‘Denial of justice at the core of Manipur mayhem’; violence, which erupted after a court order, has reflected the state’s sharp geographical divide. Ethnic unrest was brewing for some time in Manipur. When a group consistently feels that its rights are being disregarded, grievances not addressed and it is being denied equal treatment, this can engender a sense of exclusion and marginalisation. This alienation can have significant consequences, including violence. The faultlines have become sharper than ever with both communities (Kukis and Meiteis) expressing mistrust, anger and hate against each other.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Promote gender equality

Refer to ‘A bicycle for the bridegroom’; it is crucial to continue challenging the perception of dowry and promote gender equality and education and economic empowerment of women. When women are economically independent, they are less likely to be subjected to dowry demands. We must eradicate the practice of dowry and ensure a more equitable and just society. Eliminating this menace requires sustained efforts over time. It involves changing deeply entrenched social norms and attitudes.

Ekta Khosla, Batala

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]