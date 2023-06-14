 Immigration system at fault : The Tribune India

Immigration system at fault



Refer to ‘Respite for students’; the Canadian immigration system is at fault. Canadian embassy officials should have checked the authenticity of the admission offer letters from the universities/colleges concerned before granting visas to students. Astonishingly, the Canadian government initiated action against Indian students, but has not taken to task its own officials. Indians have not only been filling the coffers of Canada, but also fulfilling the latter’s low-cost labour requirement. Migration to foreign countries has become a status symbol in Punjab. Lack of jobs, poor quality of education and easy availability of loans drive students overseas. The government has not made any roadmap to stop this trend. Punjab is fast losing its youth to this lure of migration.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Private jobs insecure

Refer to ‘Retaining talent’; it is undoubtedly a matter of concern that IIT and IIM passouts, instead of pursuing their technical profession, chase jobs not related to their courses. It may be due to lack of opportunities in their particular field or insecurity. Private sector jobs are now more insecure with contractual appointments and hire-and-fire provisions. The number of engineering graduates taking the UPSC exams is increasing year by year. Our society glorifies an IAS officer more than a technical professional as power and influence are associated with the bureaucracy. In a way, the UPSC itself lures scientific talent by adding technical subjects to the list of optional ones offered for the civil services examinations.

KR Bharti, Shimla

Kohinoor’s repatriation

Refer to ‘Working on getting Kohinoor back: Govt’; it is highly laudable that the government has not given up its claim on the Kohinoor even though the chances of its repatriation are remote. It adorns the crown of the country’s longest reigning monarch — the late Queen Elizabeth II. Legend has it that the precious stone should only be worn by a woman; to a man who dares wear it, it will only bring bad luck. But it is said that the one who owns the Kohinoor will own the world and, so, for centuries, kings have fought over its possession. Perhaps, UK PM Rishi Sunak can persuade King Charles to return the Kohinoor to its rightful owner.

Gian P Kansal, Ambala

Elect men of letters

Apropos of ‘Beyond facade of new Parliament House’; our new Parliament House should be an epitome of democratic functioning rather than autocratic governance. Let’s hope that only MPs of an impeccable character get elected, not the likes of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing wrestlers who brought name and fame to the country. All political parties should honour their commitment of not allotting ticket to candidates with criminal antecedents. Let’s hope that the MPs will take part in constructive discussions rather than boycotting Parliament sessions.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Manipur mayhem

Refer to ‘Denial of justice at the core of Manipur mayhem’; violence, which erupted after a court order, has reflected the state’s sharp geographical divide. Ethnic unrest was brewing for some time in Manipur. When a group consistently feels that its rights are being disregarded, grievances not addressed and it is being denied equal treatment, this can engender a sense of exclusion and marginalisation. This alienation can have significant consequences, including violence. The faultlines have become sharper than ever with both communities (Kukis and Meiteis) expressing mistrust, anger and hate against each other.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Promote gender equality

Refer to ‘A bicycle for the bridegroom’; it is crucial to continue challenging the perception of dowry and promote gender equality and education and economic empowerment of women. When women are economically independent, they are less likely to be subjected to dowry demands. We must eradicate the practice of dowry and ensure a more equitable and just society. Eliminating this menace requires sustained efforts over time. It involves changing deeply entrenched social norms and attitudes.

Ekta Khosla, Batala

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Which route should commuters from Chandigarh to Delhi take to avoid farmers' road blockade at Pipli

2
Nation

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

3
Nation

Canada says will provide 'appropriate remedy' for Indian students facing deportation

4
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

5
Punjab

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

6
J & K

Tremors in parts of north India as magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Doda in J-K

7
Haryana

MSP demand: Farmers end protest in Haryana's Pipli after talks with district administration

8
Nation

2 Air India pilots grounded for allowing female friend inside cockpit

9
Nation

Government forced Twitter to block Rahul Gandhi's account: Congress

10
Nation

Cyclone Biparjoy: 21,000 people from coastal districts shifted to temporary shelters; ICG evacuates 50 personnel from oil rig

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Political storm erupts over Dorsey’s charge | Congress deman...

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

India, Nigeria, Turkiye have independent foreign policy

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn


Cities

View All

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Now, contractors to lose security deposit for defects in dev works

At crossroads of history, film on Attari Junction may witness I-Day release

Health Dept employees not paid salaries for six months

Better medical services my priority, says new SMO

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Chandigarh government schools draw 18,000 applications for Class XI

Showers bring relief, more on cards

Hoarding falls on cab in Zirakpur

10 of gang held for duping scores of crores

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Nuh police bust gang of drug smugglers, 6 held

NMRC to restart free e-rickshaw

Man wanted for twin murders lands in Delhi Police net

Sarafa Bazar shuts to protest Moga robbery-murder incident

Sarafa Bazar shuts to protest Moga robbery-murder incident

Newly wed couple attacked outside police station in Adampur; cops mute spectators

LPG supplier robbed of Rss 45K at gunpoint

Jalandhar MC repairs caved-in road

Tiff over stage in park takes turn for the worse

61-year-old man killed; body stuffed in bed box, set on fire

61-year-old man killed; body stuffed in bed box, set on fire

Interstate arms supply gang busted, 1 arrested

PPCB imposes Rs 75L environmental compensation on PDA Focal Point

Tremors felt in city

Jagraon SDM seeks report into Swaddi Kalan village incident

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Powercom staff to start work-to-rule from today

Patiala: Legal awareness meet organised

Farmers stage protest over hike in VAT on fuel

Rs 28.20-cr works approved for Fatehgarh Sahib