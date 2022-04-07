Inciting hatred

Apropos of ‘Spouting hatred’, the observation of the court that any speech given during elections, it is a different time. But if you are giving a speech in ordinary times, ‘you are instigating something’ needs to be debated and examined to come out with solutions to check such divisive speeches. It certainly is more serious when lawmakers indulge in such utterings and give political shelter to hate-mongers who escape the clutches of the law. The observation has given a free hand to power-hungry politicians to be uninhibited during elections to divide voters on communal lines. The ordinary citizens who do not understand the clever games of politicians fall prey to their nefarious designs. Such speeches impact the social fabric, and at times, encourage communal tension. The government and the judiciary should take appropriate steps. All citizens are equal, irrespective of their political affiliation.

GS MANN, NAYA NANGAL

Selective inaction

It is clear that Yati Narsinghanand violated bail conditions and should have been arrested immediately. Unfortunately, the administration holds a soft corner for ‘Hindutvavadis’. Till now, no action has been taken against him. The concern expressed by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw must be taken seriously. Otherwise India may well be on its way to becoming a mirror state of our neighbour. The woman has shown some spine, unlike many others who prefer to keep quiet when it is imperative to speak out, for fear of reprisal.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, Mumbai

US bullying India

Refer to ‘Not in India’s interest to up Russian imports: US’; it was intriguing to learn that the US is trying to influence India’s foreign/defence policies by imposing its own whims and choices, even in respect of such key matters. What else could explain the fact that the US not only wants India to completely cut off dependence on Russia for its crude oil needs, but also Pentagon has urged India not to purchase the S-400 or any other defence hardware from it? The ‘dos and don’ts’ prescription came less than a week before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are scheduled to meet their US counterparts in Washington. It may be aimed more at selling their own oil and defence equipment. Since India could hardly afford to toe its dictated lines, let India do some plain speaking when its two senior ministers visit Washington.

Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

No victory for Russia

Refer to ‘Fighting a losing battle’; Russia can claim to have won the Ukraine battle in military terms or having overpowered Ukraine in war, but in its real sense it has lost on all fronts, be it political or economic. What it will gain is ravaged, destroyed and abandoned Ukraine cities and frightened people. It can never have sympathy from people of that country, whatever it may do for them now. Sanctions on Russia have added to the woes of other countries that are not able to import commodities from Russia. With stoppage of oil supply, many countries are facing added inflation. All this could have been averted had both countries acted sanely. These countries have still not learnt the lesson from the recent pandemic that not even ‘a microorganism can be won over by missiles’, leave aside the people. All should work collectively to mitigate distress in the world and not add to it.

Surinder Kumar Mahna, Karnal

Let Chandigarh be

The AAP government in Punjab is unnecessarily creating controversies by raising the issue of inclusion of Chandigarh in Punjab. Chandigarh has its own culture and it will be ruined, whether it goes to Punjab or Haryana. The best remedy lies in retaining Chandigarh as a union territory. Punjab can make Mohali or Amritsar its capital, while Haryana can make Panchkula or Rohtak its capital city.

SANJAY CHAWLA, AMRITSAR

Sonia wakes up

Apropos of ‘Road ahead for Cong more challenging than ever, says Sonia’, it is heartening that she has realised the gravity of the prevailing situation and seems to be inclined to sort out the issue to arrive at an amicable solution. She must play an effective role and shed a partisan attitude. She would have to ensure that no office-bearer exceeds his/her limits and acts according to the rules framed by the party. She should provide leverage to veteran loyalists and ensure that turncoats behave themselves and do not enjoy extraordinary privileges. She must rein in Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to set an example of the no-nonsense attitude adopted by the party high command.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

