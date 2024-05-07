India a welcoming country

With reference to the editorial ‘Raking up xenophobia’; India is far from being a racist country. In fact, it is one of the most welcoming nations in the world. And it can be said without a doubt that India is on the cusp of major transformation. The day is not far when it will become the third largest economy in the world. US President Joe Biden’s remarks calling countries like India and Japan ‘xenophobic’ are uncalled for. Since the US presidential election is around the corner, it seems like Biden is trying to appeal to his vote bank. Or perhaps he is not happy to see India grow.

Bal Govind, Noida

Biden’s remarks ill-timed

Refer to ‘Raking up xenophobia’; President Joe Biden’s observation about the ‘faltering economies’ of the countries that he has accused of being ‘xenophobic’ is misconceived and ill-timed. India is a fast-growing economy, and it has always been welcoming of immigrants. Biden’s remark may be a political move to boost the chances of his re-election in November. However, such statements have the potential to hit America’s ties with its allies and undermine the Quad alliance. The American leadership should refrain from using anti-India rhetoric or tarring the image of its allies.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Ensure proper disposal of waste

Apropos of the editorial ‘Toxic waste disposal’; the situation in towns and villages along the Haryana-Rajasthan border is distressing. Despite all the talk of saving the environment, such incidents bring to the fore the grim ground reality. Instead of getting into spats, both states should focus on fixing the issue and ensuring proper disposal of the hazardous chemicals so as to prevent any further harm to the ecology and human health. Concerted efforts by the Centre, the states and the National Green Tribunal are a must to tackle the menace. Ensuring strict enforcement of the regulations for the safe disposal of toxic matter is advisable. Sustainable waste management is necessary to alleviate the suffering of the local residents.

Priyanka, by mail

Don’t stifle dissent on campus

Refer to the article ‘Taking on mighty Jewish lobby in US’; the crackdown on students by US universities for voicing their solidarity with Palestine is an assault on free speech and academic freedom. The students’ demand that the universities withdraw investments from companies involved with Israel is legitimate. It shows that they are concerned about human rights violations. The authorities must not justify their heavy-handedness by accusing the protesters of spreading hatred against Jews. Instead of suppressing dissent on campus, the US must stop Israel from inflicting harm on the innocent people of Gaza.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

No respite for middle class

The article ‘Middle class facing a massive squeeze’ is on point. The middle class, the bedrock of our economy, faces an unprecedented squeeze. Progress made over decades has stalled, leaving aspirations unfulfilled. The stark reality is that the living standards of this vital demographic have either stagnated or worsened, while the cost of living has been soaring. Meanwhile, white-collar job vacancies have been dwindling. The middle class, our society’s backbone, is being hollowed out. The contribution of this segment remains undervalued, and its significance is often overlooked. There is a need to address this imbalance and restore the dignity of the middle class. The future of our nation depends on it.

Sargunpreet Kaur, Mohali

Govt must address vax side effects

Soon after British firm AstraZeneca admitted that its Covid-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India, causes thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome in some cases, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a study of the side effects of the jab. It shows that the public has lost faith in the government. It is high time that the authorities concerned took steps to address the concerns of the vaccine recipients. The Centre used to boast about the massive coverage of the immunisation drive in India. But inaction on the part of the government is showing. A judicial intervention must not be required in the matter. The government should act on its own.

Jagdish Chander, by mail

