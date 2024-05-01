India-Canada ties sour

Refer to the news report ‘Delhi summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at Trudeau event’; India rightly summoned Canadian Deputy High Commissioner Stewart Wheeler on Monday to convey its concern and express its objection to the pro-Khalistan slogans raised at an event addressed by PM Justin Trudeau. Notably, Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre was also present on the occasion. Such incidents not only impact relations between India and Canada but also hurt the interests of Canadian citizens. Trudeau may not see a problem with the Khalistani supporters yet, but he would be left wringing his hands when these extremists show their true colours.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Misuse of free speech in Canada

The event in Toronto, where slogans for a Sikh separatist state were raised, has stirred a diplomatic maelstrom. India’s summoning of the Canadian envoy underscores the gravity of the situation. The bilateral strain, exacerbated by the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and subsequent allegations, demands a delicate balance between freedom of expression and respect for a state’s sovereignty. While Canada’s commitment to safeguarding rights is commendable, it is imperative that such freedom is not misused to fuel separatist sentiments. It is a matter of international concern that requires a nuanced approach.

Sewa Singh, Amritsar

Reduce the trade deficit

Refer to the editorial ‘China’s trade edge’; the vast difference between India’s $16-billion exports to China and its $101-billion imports from the Dragon is a matter of concern. Such a huge trade imbalance certainly affects India’s economic health and vulnerability. It is imperative to improve the situation by strengthening ‘Make in India’ projects and boosting exports. Those connected with commerce and trade can contribute heavily to reducing the trade deficit. An increase in the export of textiles, pharma products, handicrafts, processed food, etc, can significantly narrow the trade gap.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Failure of society

With reference to the article ‘The abominable stigma of failure’; while advertisements of coaching classes carrying photos of toppers adorn public walls, the ‘failures’ are nowhere to be seen, as if they have been erased from public memory. Unfortunately, this stigma is prevalent in families too. Students who do not achieve academic success are regarded as a disgrace to the family. The higher the social and financial standing of a family, the greater is the burden on its children to succeed. It gets worse when children from a humble background crack an exam. For every success story, there are thousands of tales of failure. The inability of society to accept failures is a shame.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Coaching culture is toxic

Apropos of ‘The abominable stigma of failure’; it is a timely and comprehensive analysis acknowledging the intensity of intellectual damage caused by coaching enterprises. The rise of such enterprises has corresponded with the slow and steady death of classroom teaching. The writer has rightly stated that the hyper-competitive ethos of social Darwinism is altering the self-perception of even schoolchildren and ruining the creative rebelliousness of youngsters. It is also causing them to have grave mental health issues. The traditional classroom teaching was far more meaningful and less stressful. The coaching culture, on the other hand, is all about cut-throat competition, pushing the young generation into the rat race.

Vitull K Gupta, by mail

Scourge of coaching culture

Refer to the article ‘The abominable stigma of failure’; the arguments made by the author are on point. He has aptly dissected the burgeoning racket of coaching. The proliferation of private coaching institutions starkly highlights the shortcomings of the government education system, which fails to deliver what these profit-driven academies promise. Many of these private establishments lack basic safety infrastructure and appear to operate hand in glove with public educational authorities. The piece should serve as an eye-opener for all.

Balvinder, by mail

