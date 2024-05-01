 India-Canada ties sour : The Tribune India

India-Canada ties sour



Refer to the news report ‘Delhi summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at Trudeau event’; India rightly summoned Canadian Deputy High Commissioner Stewart Wheeler on Monday to convey its concern and express its objection to the pro-Khalistan slogans raised at an event addressed by PM Justin Trudeau. Notably, Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre was also present on the occasion. Such incidents not only impact relations between India and Canada but also hurt the interests of Canadian citizens. Trudeau may not see a problem with the Khalistani supporters yet, but he would be left wringing his hands when these extremists show their true colours.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Misuse of free speech in Canada

The event in Toronto, where slogans for a Sikh separatist state were raised, has stirred a diplomatic maelstrom. India’s summoning of the Canadian envoy underscores the gravity of the situation. The bilateral strain, exacerbated by the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and subsequent allegations, demands a delicate balance between freedom of expression and respect for a state’s sovereignty. While Canada’s commitment to safeguarding rights is commendable, it is imperative that such freedom is not misused to fuel separatist sentiments. It is a matter of international concern that requires a nuanced approach.

Sewa Singh, Amritsar

Reduce the trade deficit

Refer to the editorial ‘China’s trade edge’; the vast difference between India’s $16-billion exports to China and its $101-billion imports from the Dragon is a matter of concern. Such a huge trade imbalance certainly affects India’s economic health and vulnerability. It is imperative to improve the situation by strengthening ‘Make in India’ projects and boosting exports. Those connected with commerce and trade can contribute heavily to reducing the trade deficit. An increase in the export of textiles, pharma products, handicrafts, processed food, etc, can significantly narrow the trade gap.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Failure of society

With reference to the article ‘The abominable stigma of failure’; while advertisements of coaching classes carrying photos of toppers adorn public walls, the ‘failures’ are nowhere to be seen, as if they have been erased from public memory. Unfortunately, this stigma is prevalent in families too. Students who do not achieve academic success are regarded as a disgrace to the family. The higher the social and financial standing of a family, the greater is the burden on its children to succeed. It gets worse when children from a humble background crack an exam. For every success story, there are thousands of tales of failure. The inability of society to accept failures is a shame. 

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Coaching culture is toxic

Apropos of ‘The abominable stigma of failure’; it is a timely and comprehensive analysis acknowledging the intensity of intellectual damage caused by coaching enterprises. The rise of such enterprises has corresponded with the slow and steady death of classroom teaching. The writer has rightly stated that the hyper-competitive ethos of social Darwinism is altering the self-perception of even schoolchildren and ruining the creative rebelliousness of youngsters. It is also causing them to have grave mental health issues. The traditional classroom teaching was far more meaningful and less stressful. The coaching culture, on the other hand, is all about cut-throat competition, pushing the young generation into the rat race.

Vitull K Gupta, by mail

Scourge of coaching culture

Refer to the article ‘The abominable stigma of failure’; the arguments made by the author are on point. He has aptly dissected the burgeoning racket of coaching. The proliferation of private coaching institutions starkly highlights the shortcomings of the government education system, which fails to deliver what these profit-driven academies promise. Many of these private establishments lack basic safety infrastructure and appear to operate hand in glove with public educational authorities. The piece should serve as an eye-opener for all.

Balvinder, by mail

1
Punjab

Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

2
Delhi

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

3
Sports

India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain

4
India

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

5
Chandigarh

4-year-old daughter of Punjab IPS couple dies after choking on milk

6
Haryana

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

7
India

Raghav Chadha underwent major eye surgery, will join poll campaign once better: Saurabh Bharadwaj

8
Diaspora

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

9
Punjab

Former Punjab ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Congress

10
India

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

SC asks ED to explain timing of Kejri’s arrest

Supreme Court asks ED to explain timing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

JD(S) suspends Prajwal over sexual abuse row

JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row

BJP counter-attacks Congress over ‘delayed’ action

India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report

India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report

MEA terms US media account of RAW hand in Gurpatwant Pannun ...

Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca

Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca

It was manufactured and supplied under name Covishield by Se...

Congress fields Babbar from Gurgaon, Anand Kangra, Raizada Hamirpur

Congress fields Raj Babbar from Gurgaon, Anand Sharma Kangra, Satpal Raizada Hamirpur


Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Two members of extortion gang held, weapon recovered

Amritpal Singh’s campaign for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

Passenger footfall crosses 30 lakh at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport

PSEB Class VIII results: Gurleen Kaur bags second rank in Punjab

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

In Bathinda, poll fever rises as candidates’ kin join canvassing

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari dares BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to debate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon reaches out to Muslims, says BJP for inclusive development

Manish Tewari promises to make Chandigarh more greener, cleaner

Kirron Kher did not fulfill her promises: AAP

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

NDMC deploys 8 anti-smog guns to combat air pollution

Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim president of Delhi unit

BJP: Congress a ‘sinking ship’

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Rana Gurjeet Singh’s hopes of getting ticket dashed

Shahkot: Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Ludhiana district excels in voter awareness, literacy in Punjab, bags 2nd spot in SVEEP

People fed up with traditional parties: Ashok Parashar Pappi

Questions arose as Ludhiana MC auctions NHAI’s Elevated Road pillars for ads sans nod

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in in Patiala district

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in Patiala district

Punjabi University celebrates 63rd foundation day

Patiala: Jail inmates learn computer programming

Nabha residents put up hoardings with posers to campaigning LS candidates

Khalsa College holds lecture on placement