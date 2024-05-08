 India, China should hold talks : The Tribune India

  • Letters
  • India, China should hold talks

India, China should hold talks



Refer to the editorial ‘LAC standoff’; China’s policy of expansionism and aggressive conduct in the region has hurt its relations with almost all its neighbours, except for Russia and North Korea. Even the people of Pakistan are not happy with the actions of the Dragon. In his recent visit to China, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken failed to stabilise the bilateral ties. He made it clear that Beijing’s aggressive behaviour would not be tolerated. Though India has held several talks with the Chinese, tensions remain high along the LAC. Leaders of both countries should proactively engage in dialogue to amicably resolve the prolonged standoff. Once the border dispute ends, the two nations will progress faster and prosper in a healthy, mutually beneficial economic environment. 

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Don’t allow miscarriage of justice

Apropos of the editorial ‘Criminal trials’; the SC has flagged a very valid concern with regard to the integrity of the judicial process. The public does not see the criminal justice delivery system as fair or transparent. It is disconcerting that a lot of times, there is no proper cross-examination of the witnesses who turn hostile. This miscarriage of justice must not be allowed. The role of a public prosecutor in the criminal justice system is indispensable. The criteria for the appointment of public prosecutors must be stringent. And they must have an impeccable record. Further, the court has rightly underscored the significance of an effective cross-examination of hostile witnesses to extract the truth and uncover the inconsistencies in witness testimony.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Clouds of uncertainty over Gaza

Refer to the news report ‘Hamas accepts truce offer after Israel evacuates Rafah’; the current state of uncertainty surrounding the Gaza ceasefire is a reflection of the suffering of the innocent civilians stuck there. As Hamas tentatively agrees to a ceasefire proposal, Israel’s refusal to accept the terms prolongs the agony of countless Palestinians, including women and children. The relentless strikes on Rafah, coupled with the displacement of over a million Palestinians, paint a grim picture of human tragedy unfolding before our eyes. While diplomatic efforts push for peace, the harsh reality on the ground speaks of shattered homes, lost lives and an uncertain future. As the world watches, it is imperative to demand swift action to end this cycle of violence.

Gurdev Singh, by mail

Campus cheerleaders for Hamas

Apropos of the article ‘An overreaction to student protests’; the author has failed to understand that the purpose of higher education is education, not activism. The writer has wrongly claimed that public opinion is manipulated by the Jewish lobby in the US. At Yale, a female Jewish student was recently stabbed in the eye with a Palestinian flagpole during an anti-Israel protest. The pro-Palestine students have been chanting, ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’, which effectively means the eradication of the Jewish state and the expulsion or killing of its inhabitants. The protesters have become cheerleaders for the Hamas, a terror group whose operatives raped, tortured, killed and mutilated several Israeli civilians on October 7. Further, the writer’s observation that the scale of destruction unleashed on Gaza has been disproportionate is flawed. Any response to a terrorist attack must be crippling.

Ajay Tyagi, Mumbai

Canadian Khalistanis at it again

With reference to the report ‘Canada again, floats target Indian leadership at pro-Khalistan rally’; it is concerning that PM Justin Trudeau is allowing extremism, separatism and violence to flourish on Canadian soil. Khalistani extremists have been raising separatist slogans and delivering inflammatory speeches at rallies. Pro-Khalistan protesters often also target PM Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders. They keep pushing for greater participation in a referendum on the matter. They must understand that Khalistan can be created only in a country whose citizens want it.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

