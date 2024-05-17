India must push for ceasefire

With reference to ‘Gaza tragedy’; the world sees India as an empathic country. New Delhi rushes to the rescue of any country reeling under a humanitarian crisis. A case in point is the extension of a credit line by India to crisis-hit Sri Lanka. India always stands up for human rights. Its lack of action against Israel’s excesses in Gaza will hit its global standing. The war is destroying countless lives, tearing families apart and rendering people homeless. The UN probe into the matter is welcome. While India should not get drawn into the Israel-Hamas war, it must at least take a firm stand on it. The death of the UN staffer is yet another reason for India to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Asha Rani, Yamunanagar

Protection of civil liberties

Apropos of ‘Rule of law prevails’; the protection of civil liberties and ensuring justice are of utmost importance in a democratic country. Even though the Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasised that bail should be the norm and jail an exception, citizens often bear the brunt of misuse of anti-terror laws and a lack of adherence to arrest procedures by investigation agencies. Loopholes and procedural lapses are quite common in police investigations and arrests. The conviction rate in India in such cases remains very low. However, every case is different. And in some cases, an accused has to be kept behind bars to send out a strong message. The public must not lose faith in the Indian justice delivery system.

Nishant Prashar, Kangra

Mere release not enough

Refer to the editorial ‘Rule of law prevails’; the mere release of NewsClick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and human rights activist Gautam Navlakha is not enough. There has to be a provision in place for compensation to an accused in case he is kept in wrongful confinement for a certain amount of time. The two cases have once again raised questions about the functioning of the police and the failure of the lower judiciary to defend civil liberties. Besides, the apex court rightly stressed in Purkayastha’s case the need to inform an accused about the grounds of his arrest.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Negligence costs lives

A massive hoarding collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area amid a dust storm and unseasonal rainfall. The billboard had reportedly been put up without the permission of the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). It is a matter of serious concern that at least 16 lives were snuffed out in the incident. Gross negligence on the part of the authorities concerned and a blatant disregard for safety regulations are to blame for the mishap. Officials of Mumbai’s civic body should be held accountable for letting ad agencies set up oversized hoardings in the city without any clearance from it.

Devendra Khurana, Bhopal

Residents’ safety gone to the dogs

Dog bite incidents have become increasingly common across the country. Packs of stray dogs can be seen roaming around residential areas, posing a threat to the safety of the residents, especially children and the elderly. Besides, street dogs, which often search for food in dustbins, can spread diseases. It is imperative that the local authorities concerned take prompt action to check the menace by stepping up vaccination drives and creating shelters for strays. Joint efforts from the government and the residents are needed to tackle the problem and ensure the wellbeing of the people.

Sahil Garg, Rampura Phul

Double standards of BJP

The BJP workers’ protest against the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal by an aide of Arvind Kejriwal and the quick action taken by the Delhi Police in the matter reflect the double standards of the saffron party. Where were they when female wrestlers were holding protests against party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment? Why did these BJP workers not express any concern when the grapplers were manhandled by police personnel? It is unfortunate that government authorities, right from those at the top to the ones at the bottom, remained silent spectators throughout the episode.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

