 India must push for ceasefire : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

India must push for ceasefire



With reference to ‘Gaza tragedy’; the world sees India as an empathic country. New Delhi rushes to the rescue of any country reeling under a humanitarian crisis. A case in point is the extension of a credit line by India to crisis-hit Sri Lanka. India always stands up for human rights. Its lack of action against Israel’s excesses in Gaza will hit its global standing. The war is destroying countless lives, tearing families apart and rendering people homeless. The UN probe into the matter is welcome. While India should not get drawn into the Israel-Hamas war, it must at least take a firm stand on it. The death of the UN staffer is yet another reason for India to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Asha Rani, Yamunanagar

Protection of civil liberties

Apropos of ‘Rule of law prevails’; the protection of civil liberties and ensuring justice are of utmost importance in a democratic country. Even though the Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasised that bail should be the norm and jail an exception, citizens often bear the brunt of misuse of anti-terror laws and a lack of adherence to arrest procedures by investigation agencies. Loopholes and procedural lapses are quite common in police investigations and arrests. The conviction rate in India in such cases remains very low. However, every case is different. And in some cases, an accused has to be kept behind bars to send out a strong message. The public must not lose faith in the Indian justice delivery system.

Nishant Prashar, Kangra

Mere release not enough

Refer to the editorial ‘Rule of law prevails’; the mere release of NewsClick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and human rights activist Gautam Navlakha is not enough. There has to be a provision in place for compensation to an accused in case he is kept in wrongful confinement for a certain amount of time. The two cases have once again raised questions about the functioning of the police and the failure of the lower judiciary to defend civil liberties. Besides, the apex court rightly stressed in Purkayastha’s case the need to inform an accused about the grounds of his arrest.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Negligence costs lives

A massive hoarding collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area amid a dust storm and unseasonal rainfall. The billboard had reportedly been put up without the permission of the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). It is a matter of serious concern that at least 16 lives were snuffed out in the incident. Gross negligence on the part of the authorities concerned and a blatant disregard for safety regulations are to blame for the mishap. Officials of Mumbai’s civic body should be held accountable for letting ad agencies set up oversized hoardings in the city without any clearance from it.

Devendra Khurana, Bhopal

Residents’ safety gone to the dogs

Dog bite incidents have become increasingly common across the country. Packs of stray dogs can be seen roaming around residential areas, posing a threat to the safety of the residents, especially children and the elderly. Besides, street dogs, which often search for food in dustbins, can spread diseases. It is imperative that the local authorities concerned take prompt action to check the menace by stepping up vaccination drives and creating shelters for strays. Joint efforts from the government and the residents are needed to tackle the problem and ensure the wellbeing of the people.

Sahil Garg, Rampura Phul

Double standards of BJP

The BJP workers’ protest against the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal by an aide of Arvind Kejriwal and the quick action taken by the Delhi Police in the matter reflect the double standards of the saffron party. Where were they when female wrestlers were holding protests against party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment? Why did these BJP workers not express any concern when the grapplers were manhandled by police personnel? It is unfortunate that government authorities, right from those at the top to the ones at the bottom, remained silent spectators throughout the episode.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza #Sri Lanka


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Prices of 41 medicines, including antacids, multivitamins, antibiotics, slashed

2
India

ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court

3
India

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

4
Delhi

FIR filed against Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

5
Himachal

Manali-Leh highway closed for heavy vehicles, 200 trucks stuck near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti

6
Himachal

Woman's body found stuffed in bag outside hotel in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali

7
Punjab

Expelled Akali Dal leader Ravikaran Kahlon joins BJP

8
Business

SBI raises fixed deposit rate on select short-term maturity up to 75 bps

9
India

Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi

10
India

Former NIA Director-General Dinkar Gupta gets ‘Z-plus’ security

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert

India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert

The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court

Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

‘Agniveer crucial for Haryana, worried over drop in aspirants’

Agniveer crucial for Haryana, worried over drop in aspirants: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Parched in Nuh, villagers ready to trade votes for free water tankers

Parched in Haryana's Nuh, villagers ready to trade votes for free water tankers


Cities

View All

Kejriwal, Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Kejriwal, Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Undaunted by disruptions, Sandhu carries on campaign

Poll observers warn of action if expenditure exceeds limit

BJP leader defaming farmers, says KMSC

DEO warns candidates against seeking votes in name of religion

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

AAP slams BJP over inaction on Masih

BJP did nothing for city, I’ll bring in law for relief to CHB homeowners

BJP-led Central Govt muzzled voice of people: Chaudhary

After Chandigarh, where will Tewari go in 2029? asks Tandon

Top court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA VC over tree felling

Top court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA VC over tree felling

Haryana-based sharpshooter involved in Delhi car showroom firing killed in encounter

Excitement across refugee camp as 5 of family get Indian citizenship

BJP: ‘Anti-women’ face of AAP stands exposed

INDIA VOTES 2024: Women in Capital say security their utmost concern, want meaningful change

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Verka’s presence at Channi's rallies strengthens campaign

Social media dominates as candidates vie for digital supremacy

Four miscreants try to rob brother-sister duo

Bike mechanic ends life

No let-up in farm fires, city turns most polluted in state

No let-up in farm fires, city turns most polluted in state

Residents can visit my home any time for issues, says AAP’s Parashar

Congress candidate Warring calls for united front against BJP

SAD candidate Dhillon campaigns in Jagraon segment

Civic body officials face heat for dilly-dallying MP Bittu’s NDC plea

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Farm fires triggering respiratory issues among children, elderly in rural areas

Woman killed, son hurt as truck hits motorcycle

Aerobins installed at girls’ hostel

Punjab pensioners up in arms over anomalies