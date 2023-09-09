 India or Bharat? : The Tribune India

India or Bharat?



The Modi government has triggered a controversy over the country’s name. As soon as the Opposition named its alliance INDIA, the BJP started demeaning the name ‘India’. Isn’t the BJP using the word ‘Bharat’ in its name? If the BJP uses the country’s name, it is okay, but if the Opposition does it, it’s a problem. In the past over nine years, the BJP had never insisted on preferring ‘Bharat’ to ‘India’. The government needs to be reminded of this Supreme Court remark in 2016 when it dismissed a public interest litigation which sought a direction that India be called Bharat for all purposes: ‘Bharat or India? You want to call it Bharat, go right ahead. Someone wants to call it India, let him call it India.’

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad

Avoidable controversy

Apropos of ‘India, that is Bharat’; this controversy could have been avoided. The present dispensation keeps criticising the decisions taken by its predecessors. Generally, the Opposition create controversies and the government tries to counter them. But nowadays, it is the other way around, which is unfortunate for the country. There is a set of procedures and principles that governments typically follow when they want to undertake significant changes. It is the government’s duty to convince all political parties and work towards a consensus, but the ruling party doesn’t seem to be working this way.

Satender Singh Yadav, Kurukshetra

Leaders must exercise caution

Refer to ‘DMK provokes again; it’s ‘Hinduphobia: BJP’; the DMK has again hurt the religious sentiments of many people. Why are these people spreading hate in the name of religion? Such remarks incite mistrust, intolerance and violence among religious or social groups. Is there no check in the Constitution on such inflammatory, provocative and derogatory statements? Is this not hate speech? Why is no action being taken against the leaders? It is important for political leaders to exercise caution and engage in respectful and inclusive dialogue when discussing matters related to religion.

Ashok Kumar, by mail

Leaders must show maturity

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark on Sanatan Dharma is deplorable and deserves condemnation. However, PM Modi’s guidelines to his party workers to give a befitting reply to the remark are also not in good taste. This will lead to a cycle of comments and counter-comments, thereby wasting the nation’s time. Besides, enmity between various castes will deepen and that may lead to serious law and order problems. In India’s diverse and pluralistic society, it is crucial for political leaders to exercise restraint while giving public statements.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

INDIA to challenge NDA

Refer to ‘Opposition gears up for 2024 battle’; the commitment by Opposition parties to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together is a significant development. However, the caveat ‘as far as possible’ suggests that while there is an intention to form a united front, there may be practical challenges or differences among Opposition parties that could impact their cooperation. Though the alliance has taken a step forward, internal contradictions and rivalries can make nationwide seat-sharing arrangements difficult to achieve. However, there are signs that the Opposition alliance is serious about mounting a challenge to the NDA. The alliance needs to outline what it stands for and not just who it stands against.

LJ Singh, by mail

Improve educational institutions

Let the people decide whether ‘one nation, one election’ is necessary or ‘one nation, one education’ is. There is no dearth of private schools and colleges around us. But to get admission in these institutions, one has to spend a lot of money. Government schools are in a bad shape, but the poor are forced to send their children to these schools. When education is compulsory for children up to 14 years of age, why is there no good provision for it? The Delhi Government has shouldered this responsibility to some extent and tried to improve government schools. There is a need to raise the standard of educational institutions in other states too and for this, we should implement a ‘one nation, one education’ policy.

N Mateeni, Mumbai

