 India shines at Cannes : The Tribune India

India shines at Cannes



With reference to the editorial ‘Cannes acclaim’; it has been a glorious week for Indian cinema, with Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light securing the prestigious Grand Prix at the 77th edition of the festival. The global reception of the film shows that there is a market for innovative storytelling that is not inhibited by the goal of profit-making. The grand event reinforced cinema as a unifying global force. Indian filmmakers and artistes deserve kudos for scripting history at the festival. Sustained support for our films and the promotion of works of Indian artistes are essential to expanding India’s presence on the global stage.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

PM must address burning issues

Refer to PM Narendra Modi’s interview ‘Current Punjab leadership mirrors ideology of urban Naxals...’; the Prime Minister has been giving one interview after another in print and electronic media amid the General Election. But there are certain burning issues that the PM has yet not been pressed on. His BJP has had a hand in the toppling of state governments led by rival parties. Besides, it has been observed that the crimes of all tainted Opposition leaders who cross over to the saffron party are forgiven. These are some of the many issues — including the electoral bond scheme and the Opposition’s accusations of a quid pro quo between donors and recipients — that Modi should be confronted with in his interviews. 

Arun Hastir, Gurdaspur

Criminalisation of politics

Apropos of the news report ‘No govt job for kin of terrorists, stone-throwers in J&K: Shah’; this is a welcome proposal. But this should be implemented throughout the country, not just in the state-turned-UT. Besides, such conditions should also apply to politicians. A leader with a criminal background must not be allowed into the political arena. That is the most effective way to clean up the political ecosystem in the country. Corruption runs deep in the system, and it won’t be uprooted until and unless every citizen shows zero tolerance to graft.

Col RS Narula (retd), Patiala

Children need parents’ support

With reference to the article ‘Let’s assure our children they are not commodities’; parents must stop imposing their decisions on their children. All students must have the freedom to pursue a career in a field of their choice. Now, more than ever before, youngsters are facing intense pressure to succeed. From doing well in board exams to landing a high-paying job, it is common for parents to have high expectations from their kids. But when a youngster fails to live up to the unreasonable demands of his family members, it causes them agony. Parents need to understand that our children need our support to grow in life.

Harkawaljeet Kaur, Mohali

Rein in dummy admissions

Apropos of ‘Let’s assure our children they are not commodities’; the author has rightly highlighted the challenges being faced by students these days. It is common for parents to compare their kids to other children in order to push them to do better. But it can cause them to develop mental health issues. Besides, the growing trend of dummy admissions needs to be checked. Students are being enrolled at schools where they don’t need to attend most classes so that they can devote most of their time to preparing for competitive exams. The significance of regular classroom teaching for the overall learning and physical and mental wellbeing of children cannot be emphasised enough.

Krishan Bhatia, Hansi

Caught in the rat race

Refer to the article ‘Let’s assure our children they are not commodities’; in this age of cut-throat competition, well-meaning parents often push their children into the rat race, hoping that they would end up with well-paying jobs. But youngsters, who often fail to bear the burden of expectations, instead fall into a state of depression. Many of them, who can’t find a way out, feel compelled to take the extreme step. It is high time that parents started valuing their children for who they are. Every individual is born with some sort of skill or talent. Parents, who are duty-bound to support their children, must understand this.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

1
Sports

‘While they seemed to have nothing, they also had everything’: Justin Langer after visiting Lucknow Super Giants masseur's 1-room dwelling in Mumbai’s Dharavi

2
Comment

Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

3
India

Haryana’s Sirsa sizzles at 50.3 degrees Celsius as searing heat grips region

4
India

Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999

5
Punjab

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

6
Chandigarh

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

7
India

Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case, says ‘prima facie’ sufficient evidence against her

8
Punjab

No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

9
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

10
Delhi

Delhi hospital fire: ‘Criminal neglect’, says L-G; orders ACB probe into registration of nursing homes; police to question owner's wife, staff

Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

2 killed in road accident involving BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy in UP’s Gonda

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...

Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for extension of interim bail

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...

Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich to Bengaluru, likely to reach on Friday midnight

Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight

The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...

Punjab: ED raids mining locations in Bhola drugs case related probe

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...

PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected

PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected

Journalist faints in PM's Odisha rally, he rushes his own do...


Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

Amritsar: Mallikarjun Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu faces protests by farmers

Pathankot: Clash between AAP, BJP workers averted

Amritsar: Congress leader, wife escape unhurt in gun attack; two youths booked

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits trio on bike in Zirakpur, 1 dead

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

Sanjay Tandon toh bahana hai, Modiji ko lana hai: Union Minister Smriti Irani tells Chandigarh voters

BJP score card 0/56, Manish Tewari equates unfulfilled vows with ‘56-inch chest’

Punjabis didn’t bow to invader Nadir Shah, who’s Amit Shah: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

Delhi government imposes fine of Rs 2,000 for water wastage

Why is Kejriwal campaigning in Punjab if he has serious health issues, asks BJP

L-G orders investigation into nursing homes’ registration

After Vivek Vihar fire, hospital shuts down West Delhi branch

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi, refrains from mentioning Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Ravneet Bittu’s names at Ludhiana rally

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

A first: DC reaches out to frail electors at their doorsteps in Ludhiana district

Congress will win Ludhiana, it’s party that matters: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

After Priyanka, Rahul to campaign in Patiala

After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD’s NK Sharma releases ‘Vision Document’ for Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Nabha, Preneet Kaur in royal city Patiala

Patiala: Candidates turn Good Samaritans