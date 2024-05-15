 India stood its ground : The Tribune India

India stood its ground



Apropos of the editorial ‘Russian oil’; India’s stance on importing discounted oil from Russia amid Western sanctions has proven to be both economically and diplomatically wise. By resisting Western pressure, India safeguarded its national interests, securing significant savings on its crude import bill, which fell to $132.40 billion in 2023-24. The recent statements by American officials, including US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, indicate a reluctant acknowledgement of New Delhi’s independent foreign policy. This pragmatic approach not only strengthened India’s economic position but also reinforced its standing as a sovereign nation capable of balancing global relationships. India has sent a clear message to the West — it will not be coerced into compromising its strategic autonomy.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Playing fast & loose with health

With reference to the editorial ‘Decoding food labels’; the set of guidelines issued by the ICMR once again turns the spotlight on the poor standards of packaged food products in India. It is a well-known fact that firms use all means of advertising, fair or unfair, to lure people into buying their products. And consumers are often taken in by the tall claims published on the labels. Only a tiny number of people actually bother to read the contents of foodstuffs and study how consuming them could affect their health. It is imperative for people to wake up to the threat and not be misled by labels. The medical body is right to flag the issue. There is a need for the authorities concerned to check the menace of misleading advertising or labelling urgently.

Virender Sharma, Shimla

Vax recipients deserve answers

Refer to the article ‘Pandemic response and the dilemma of vaccination’; UK-based pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has started the global withdrawal of its Covid-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India. The move comes months after the drug giant admitted in court that the jab caused thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome in some cases. The government has failed to address the safety concerns. Moreover, amid the ongoing polls, the photo of PM Narendra Modi has been removed from the vaccine certificates, and it has added to the controversy. It is high time that the Ministry of Health took steps to allay the fears of vaccine recipients.

Deepak TAAK, Panchkula

A triumph for democracy

Apropos of ‘In first LS poll after Art 370 abrogation, Srinagar sees highest vote since 1996’; it is a moment of joy not only for the people of Srinagar or Kashmir but for the whole country. By turning out to exercise their franchise in large numbers, the constituents reversed a trend of low polling figures. The fact that the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat recorded its highest voter percentage since 1996 is inspiring. It does not matter which party or candidate wins the election. It is a triumph for the region and Indian democracy.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Safety of journalists covering polls

Refer to the news report ‘Ensure journalists’ safety: Editors Guild’; the letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asking him to ensure the safety of journalists covering the Lok Sabha elections has flagged vital issues. A smooth dissemination of information is a sine qua non of democracy. It is also important for ensuring free and fair elections. The letter brings to light the lax attitude of the authorities. The future of democracy hinges on stringent enforcement of the law of the land. The ECI must take the letter seriously and do the needful.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Equal pay is the way forward

Apropos of the news report ‘Cong will end financial distress of women: Sonia’; political leaders are not leaving any stone unturned to fetch votes in the General Election. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi says the grand old party has come up with a ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme to ensure justice for women. However, such schemes are just stopgap measures that will not benefit women in the long run. The only way that those in power can uplift women is by ensuring gender equality in education and equal pay at work.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

#Russia


1
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

2
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut adds a touch of glamour to filing of nomination from Mandi; drives in an open jeep; sings paeans to PM Modi

3
India

‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

5
Diaspora

Former Indian Army officer working with UN killed in Gaza, first international casualty since Israel-Hamas conflict

6
Diaspora

Indian national pleads guilty to attacking White House with rented truck

7
Delhi

Excise 'scam': AAP will be made co-accused in money laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

8
India

With Yogi by his side, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency

9
Punjab

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

10
India

Lawyers can’t be sued by clients for ‘deficiency in service’ under Consumer Protection Act, rules SC

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother's identity

Deceased Haryana girl's parents donate her organs

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region's top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter's wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab's beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur

AAP to be made co-accused in excise policy scam, ED tells Delhi High Court

Verdict reserved on Sisodia’s bail pleas in money laundering...

Retired Indian Colonel on UN duty killed near Rafah

AAP admits Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar ‘assaulted’ Swati Maliwal, says will face strict action

Can’t sue lawyers for service deficiency: Supreme Court

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana Ranaut stars in new role


Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Pharmaceutical companies in Amritsar demand transit route from Attari for export to Central Asia

31 candidates in election fray as nine more file papers in Amritsar

BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundari calls on Dera Beas head

Family members, kin of Lok Sabha candidates carry out door-to-door campaigning in holy city

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda, Delhi

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

A chance to serve my birthplace: Tewari

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 file nominations for Chandigarh parliamentary seat

Congress, party candidate get Election Commission notice

Sanjay Tandon appeals for 90% voter turnout

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

BJP questions AAP’s response to ‘incident’

Excise policy case: K Kavitha’s custody extended till May 20

1 dead, 7 hurt in fire at I-T office

Ex-AAP, Congress leaders join saffron party

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Jalandhar: Pawan Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Phagwara: Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

Jalandhar MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

BCM Arya students shine in CBSE Class X, 4 bag top spot

Ludhiana hotelier gets Rs 2 crore extortion call

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring files nomination for Ludhiana parliamentary seat

Ludhiana: AAP’s Ashok Parashar Pappi opts for no roadshow

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Teachers set ablaze Education Minister’s effigy in Patiala