India stood its ground

Apropos of the editorial ‘Russian oil’; India’s stance on importing discounted oil from Russia amid Western sanctions has proven to be both economically and diplomatically wise. By resisting Western pressure, India safeguarded its national interests, securing significant savings on its crude import bill, which fell to $132.40 billion in 2023-24. The recent statements by American officials, including US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, indicate a reluctant acknowledgement of New Delhi’s independent foreign policy. This pragmatic approach not only strengthened India’s economic position but also reinforced its standing as a sovereign nation capable of balancing global relationships. India has sent a clear message to the West — it will not be coerced into compromising its strategic autonomy.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Playing fast & loose with health

With reference to the editorial ‘Decoding food labels’; the set of guidelines issued by the ICMR once again turns the spotlight on the poor standards of packaged food products in India. It is a well-known fact that firms use all means of advertising, fair or unfair, to lure people into buying their products. And consumers are often taken in by the tall claims published on the labels. Only a tiny number of people actually bother to read the contents of foodstuffs and study how consuming them could affect their health. It is imperative for people to wake up to the threat and not be misled by labels. The medical body is right to flag the issue. There is a need for the authorities concerned to check the menace of misleading advertising or labelling urgently.

Virender Sharma, Shimla

Vax recipients deserve answers

Refer to the article ‘Pandemic response and the dilemma of vaccination’; UK-based pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has started the global withdrawal of its Covid-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India. The move comes months after the drug giant admitted in court that the jab caused thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome in some cases. The government has failed to address the safety concerns. Moreover, amid the ongoing polls, the photo of PM Narendra Modi has been removed from the vaccine certificates, and it has added to the controversy. It is high time that the Ministry of Health took steps to allay the fears of vaccine recipients.

Deepak TAAK, Panchkula

A triumph for democracy

Apropos of ‘In first LS poll after Art 370 abrogation, Srinagar sees highest vote since 1996’; it is a moment of joy not only for the people of Srinagar or Kashmir but for the whole country. By turning out to exercise their franchise in large numbers, the constituents reversed a trend of low polling figures. The fact that the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat recorded its highest voter percentage since 1996 is inspiring. It does not matter which party or candidate wins the election. It is a triumph for the region and Indian democracy.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Safety of journalists covering polls

Refer to the news report ‘Ensure journalists’ safety: Editors Guild’; the letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asking him to ensure the safety of journalists covering the Lok Sabha elections has flagged vital issues. A smooth dissemination of information is a sine qua non of democracy. It is also important for ensuring free and fair elections. The letter brings to light the lax attitude of the authorities. The future of democracy hinges on stringent enforcement of the law of the land. The ECI must take the letter seriously and do the needful.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Equal pay is the way forward

Apropos of the news report ‘Cong will end financial distress of women: Sonia’; political leaders are not leaving any stone unturned to fetch votes in the General Election. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi says the grand old party has come up with a ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme to ensure justice for women. However, such schemes are just stopgap measures that will not benefit women in the long run. The only way that those in power can uplift women is by ensuring gender equality in education and equal pay at work.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

