 India-UK ties : The Tribune India

India-UK ties



It is a very serious matter that the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, was prevented from entering a gurdwara in Scotland. These incidents can harm relations between the two countries. Ties between India and Canada are currently at an all-time low and there appears to be no prospect of an improvement in the near future. The UK should bear in mind that its relationship with other countries, even those that are its allies, should not negatively impact its ties with India. It should enhance security for Indian diplomats in the UK and ensure that they do not encounter security lapses.

Rupesh Yadav, Gurugram

Impart moral education

Refer to ‘Age of consent’; the POCSO Act was enacted with the noble intention of safeguarding children from sexual exploitation by making a provision for stringent punishment. However, some loopholes have been observed during the Act’s implementation. What to do if both the accused and the victim are minors? Who should be protected from whom? There is also the issue concerning consensual sex involving individuals below the age of 18 years. One school of thought is that the Act should be made more stringent, while the other advocates for decriminalising consensual sexual activity among adolescents by lowering the age from 18 to 16. Providing moral education to children can contribute to reducing the incidence of such offences.

KR Bharti, Shimla

Pay heed to young India

Refer to ‘Haryana’s Ror youth give up land for dollar dream’; India is witnessing an unfortunate trend, not only within the Haryana Ror community but also in other communities across the nation. The potential nation-builders are going abroad and indiscriminately selling their ancestral land to pursue their dreams. The scarcity of promising career opportunities and the low per capita income are the most prominent reasons pushing Indian youth out of their native land. The government should address the issues faced by the young, unemployed and ambitious individuals who are not willing to settle for meagre opportunities. Neglecting their genuine problems may result in a shortage of young and hardworking talent in India in the near future.

Rupinder Kaur, Ambala Cantt

Nation shining in sports

India’s march in sports is gaining momentum, going by the rich haul of medals in the ongoing Asian Games. Avinash Sable ran a one-horse race to win the gold medal in men’s 3000m steeplechase. Our athletes have been putting in tremendous efforts to win medals. The youngsters are earning accolades for both themselves and the nation. This is encouraging for young Indians, inspiring them to pursue sports with hard work and dedication.

Rukma Sharma, Jalandhar

Empower women

Apropos of ‘Gandhi’s vision for women’ (Spectrum); it was nice to read the article on Gandhi’s perspectives and approaches to empowering women. The most effective approach to empowering women is to assist them in breaking free from the regressive constraints of patriarchal traditions in a dignified manner, while gradually embracing modernity. For this transformation, women must take proactive steps on their own. The Gandhian thought is universal, inclusive and capable of bringing about positive change. Eliminating inequality in society requires addressing and overcoming unequal socio-economic conditions.

Sudesh Kumar Sharma, Kapurthala

Need for legal reforms

Refer to ‘Not a country for girls’; how can India be a country for girls when a prominent politician, accused of sexual harassment, couldn’t be arrested, despite protests from our athletes who have brought honour to the country? While some people still mourn for Nirbhaya, unfortunately, incidents of molestation and rape have been rising. It takes years to settle cases, and even after a verdict, some may apply for mercy. Besides, some individuals, despite their heinous crimes, are shielded by virtue of being classified as juveniles. This highlights the need for comprehensive legal reforms to ensure justice for all.

Saroj Banyal, Hamirpur

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Canada

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

2
Diaspora

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

3
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple, offers sewa

4
Punjab

Migrant couple poisons 3 minor daughters to death in Jalandhar, blames poverty

5
Delhi

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

6
Sports

Virat Kohli to join Indian team soon after flying to Mumbai due to personal emergency: Report

7
Himachal

Manali-Leh road blocked after fresh snowfall

8
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at India House in London

9
World

'Shameful'; Justin Trudeau trying to crush free speech in Canada, says Elon Musk

10
India

Bihar’s caste survey out; OBCs, EBCs nearly two-thirds of population

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Fight against drugs, not any party: Kejri in Punjab

Fight against drugs, not any party: Kejri in Punjab


Cities

View All

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala

Annual parliamentary debate competition held at RGNUL