India-UK ties

It is a very serious matter that the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, was prevented from entering a gurdwara in Scotland. These incidents can harm relations between the two countries. Ties between India and Canada are currently at an all-time low and there appears to be no prospect of an improvement in the near future. The UK should bear in mind that its relationship with other countries, even those that are its allies, should not negatively impact its ties with India. It should enhance security for Indian diplomats in the UK and ensure that they do not encounter security lapses.

Rupesh Yadav, Gurugram

Impart moral education

Refer to ‘Age of consent’; the POCSO Act was enacted with the noble intention of safeguarding children from sexual exploitation by making a provision for stringent punishment. However, some loopholes have been observed during the Act’s implementation. What to do if both the accused and the victim are minors? Who should be protected from whom? There is also the issue concerning consensual sex involving individuals below the age of 18 years. One school of thought is that the Act should be made more stringent, while the other advocates for decriminalising consensual sexual activity among adolescents by lowering the age from 18 to 16. Providing moral education to children can contribute to reducing the incidence of such offences.

KR Bharti, Shimla

Pay heed to young India

Refer to ‘Haryana’s Ror youth give up land for dollar dream’; India is witnessing an unfortunate trend, not only within the Haryana Ror community but also in other communities across the nation. The potential nation-builders are going abroad and indiscriminately selling their ancestral land to pursue their dreams. The scarcity of promising career opportunities and the low per capita income are the most prominent reasons pushing Indian youth out of their native land. The government should address the issues faced by the young, unemployed and ambitious individuals who are not willing to settle for meagre opportunities. Neglecting their genuine problems may result in a shortage of young and hardworking talent in India in the near future.

Rupinder Kaur, Ambala Cantt

Nation shining in sports

India’s march in sports is gaining momentum, going by the rich haul of medals in the ongoing Asian Games. Avinash Sable ran a one-horse race to win the gold medal in men’s 3000m steeplechase. Our athletes have been putting in tremendous efforts to win medals. The youngsters are earning accolades for both themselves and the nation. This is encouraging for young Indians, inspiring them to pursue sports with hard work and dedication.

Rukma Sharma, Jalandhar

Empower women

Apropos of ‘Gandhi’s vision for women’ (Spectrum); it was nice to read the article on Gandhi’s perspectives and approaches to empowering women. The most effective approach to empowering women is to assist them in breaking free from the regressive constraints of patriarchal traditions in a dignified manner, while gradually embracing modernity. For this transformation, women must take proactive steps on their own. The Gandhian thought is universal, inclusive and capable of bringing about positive change. Eliminating inequality in society requires addressing and overcoming unequal socio-economic conditions.

Sudesh Kumar Sharma, Kapurthala

Need for legal reforms

Refer to ‘Not a country for girls’; how can India be a country for girls when a prominent politician, accused of sexual harassment, couldn’t be arrested, despite protests from our athletes who have brought honour to the country? While some people still mourn for Nirbhaya, unfortunately, incidents of molestation and rape have been rising. It takes years to settle cases, and even after a verdict, some may apply for mercy. Besides, some individuals, despite their heinous crimes, are shielded by virtue of being classified as juveniles. This highlights the need for comprehensive legal reforms to ensure justice for all.

Saroj Banyal, Hamirpur

