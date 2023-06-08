 India-US cooperation : The Tribune India

India-US cooperation



Apropos of ‘Indo-US defence ties’; defence cooperation has been a critical element of India-US friendship as they have shared strategic and economic interests. India and the US have finalised an ambitious roadmap for defence industrial cooperation to fast-track technology tie-ups. Nevertheless, a deeper relationship is needed between the two countries to counter the ever-aggressive China. A significant contribution to the ‘Make in India’ programme can play a crucial role in strengthening bilateral cooperation. To forge a stronger partnership, India and the US need to prioritise reliability in their manufacturing processes.

Krishan Kant Sood, nangal

Defence ties

The finalisation of a plan for defence industrial cooperation between India and the US will boost India’s military might. The defence ties between the two have witnessed significant growth. While the formal defence relationship between the two countries may not be very old, several key agreements have played a crucial role in strengthening these ties. Increasing arms supply to India, ensuring easy transfer of technology and boosting indigenous production capacity of India can go a long way in forging strategic defence ties between the two countries.

CS Mann, una

Prioritise customer satisfaction

Refer to ‘Easier banking’; imposing penalties and enforcing regulations can help financial institutions improve their customer support services. This is a significant step towards safeguarding consumer rights. Robust regulations ensure that financial institutions prioritise customer satisfaction and transparency. Transparent communication is vital to ensure that customers have a complete understanding of various financial products and services. Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) is an example of a customer-support initiative introduced by the government. We must tap its potential with regard to ease of doing business.

Kushagar Bansal, by mail

Give psychological help

Refer to ‘Rescuers facing loss of appetite, hallucinations’; the rescue staff must get proper psychological help and counselling from experts. National Disaster Response Force personnel must undergo mental stability courses as the Odisha train tragedy has affected them adversely. Such courses can help build psychological resilience, enabling them to better cope with the demands of their work and bounce back from difficult experiences. The mental well-being of these personnel is crucial as they are the ones who have been relentlessly working and saving the lives of many people.

Aayushi Chopra, Faridkot

Just concern, no action

Refer to ‘Farm suicides’; losses caused by climate change have led to a rise in the number of suicides among agricultural workers. The increase in the count indicates that despite widespread concern, both society and the government have failed to address this critical issue effectively. Farmers face numerous challenges, including the absence of a stable and substantial income. Additionally, they often have to contend with crop diseases, droughts, floods and financial burden imposed by banks and money lenders. Ironically, political parties often portray themselves as champions of farmers’ rights while in the Opposition, but fail to take significant action when they assume power. It is disheartening to observe that even rich states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka are among the worst affected.

K Kumar, panchkula

Bureaucratic choices

Refer to ‘Bright spot in the bureaucracy’; all bureaucrats are professionally trained in efficient governance, administration and management of projects for the welfare of the people. Thereafter, during field postings, they reveal their true colours. Some officers become subservient to their political bosses for their vested interests, while others serve the public with honesty. The well-being of citizens should be the primary focus and top priority of bureaucrats.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41

2
Nation

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

3
Nation

College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks

4
Delhi

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur; WFI elections to be held by June 30

5
Himachal

Himachal roadways woman bus driver Seema Thakur breaks barriers!

6
Punjab

Bomb shell found in fields in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

7
Punjab

Sunny Deol's absence from Gurdaspur constituency may hit BJP hard in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

8
Nation

Major train accident averted in Jharkhand

9
Nation

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia meet sports minister Anurag Thakur

10
Nation

Legendary DD anchor, compere Gitanjali Aiyar passes away at 76

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll

Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll

Bajrang, Sakshi meet Sports Minister | Get assurance on all ...

Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines

Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines

Global leader TKMS to offer tech, Mazagon Dock to manufactur...

Ahead of PM’s visit, India & US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas

Ahead of PM's visit, India & US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas

Cabinet approves Rs 143 hike in paddy MSP

Paddy MSP up by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183/quintal for 2023-24; Kharif crops' MSP sees up to 10.35 per cent hike

The highest increase is in moong MSP, which will be Rs 8,558...

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting Sports Minister, say movement not over yet

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur; WFI elections to be held by June 30

Delhi Police to withdraw FIRs filed against wrestlers on May...


Cities

View All

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada