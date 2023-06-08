India-US cooperation

Apropos of ‘Indo-US defence ties’; defence cooperation has been a critical element of India-US friendship as they have shared strategic and economic interests. India and the US have finalised an ambitious roadmap for defence industrial cooperation to fast-track technology tie-ups. Nevertheless, a deeper relationship is needed between the two countries to counter the ever-aggressive China. A significant contribution to the ‘Make in India’ programme can play a crucial role in strengthening bilateral cooperation. To forge a stronger partnership, India and the US need to prioritise reliability in their manufacturing processes.

Krishan Kant Sood, nangal

Defence ties

The finalisation of a plan for defence industrial cooperation between India and the US will boost India’s military might. The defence ties between the two have witnessed significant growth. While the formal defence relationship between the two countries may not be very old, several key agreements have played a crucial role in strengthening these ties. Increasing arms supply to India, ensuring easy transfer of technology and boosting indigenous production capacity of India can go a long way in forging strategic defence ties between the two countries.

CS Mann, una

Prioritise customer satisfaction

Refer to ‘Easier banking’; imposing penalties and enforcing regulations can help financial institutions improve their customer support services. This is a significant step towards safeguarding consumer rights. Robust regulations ensure that financial institutions prioritise customer satisfaction and transparency. Transparent communication is vital to ensure that customers have a complete understanding of various financial products and services. Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) is an example of a customer-support initiative introduced by the government. We must tap its potential with regard to ease of doing business.

Kushagar Bansal, by mail

Give psychological help

Refer to ‘Rescuers facing loss of appetite, hallucinations’; the rescue staff must get proper psychological help and counselling from experts. National Disaster Response Force personnel must undergo mental stability courses as the Odisha train tragedy has affected them adversely. Such courses can help build psychological resilience, enabling them to better cope with the demands of their work and bounce back from difficult experiences. The mental well-being of these personnel is crucial as they are the ones who have been relentlessly working and saving the lives of many people.

Aayushi Chopra, Faridkot

Just concern, no action

Refer to ‘Farm suicides’; losses caused by climate change have led to a rise in the number of suicides among agricultural workers. The increase in the count indicates that despite widespread concern, both society and the government have failed to address this critical issue effectively. Farmers face numerous challenges, including the absence of a stable and substantial income. Additionally, they often have to contend with crop diseases, droughts, floods and financial burden imposed by banks and money lenders. Ironically, political parties often portray themselves as champions of farmers’ rights while in the Opposition, but fail to take significant action when they assume power. It is disheartening to observe that even rich states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka are among the worst affected.

K Kumar, panchkula

Bureaucratic choices

Refer to ‘Bright spot in the bureaucracy’; all bureaucrats are professionally trained in efficient governance, administration and management of projects for the welfare of the people. Thereafter, during field postings, they reveal their true colours. Some officers become subservient to their political bosses for their vested interests, while others serve the public with honesty. The well-being of citizens should be the primary focus and top priority of bureaucrats.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

