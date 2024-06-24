India’s balancing act

Apropos of ‘Why Delhi is shaken and stirred’ (The Great Game); the article has underlined the intricate geopolitical balance India is trying to strike following the recent Lok Sabha elections. Critical discussions with the US emphasise the importance of technology transfer and defence cooperation. However, lingering historical tensions and the controversy surrounding the alleged plot to kill a pro-Khalistan activist highlight the complexities of these alliances. India’s engagement with Russia and other BRICS members underscores its multi-alignment strategy. Besides, resolving border disputes with China remains a formidable challenge. As India asserts its role as a stabilising power, it must adroitly steer these multifaceted relationships to maintain its global standing while addressing domestic political challenges effectively.

Amarjeet Mann, Una

Shifting dynamics of global power

Delhi is shaken and stirred not just by the recent election results but also by the shifting dynamics of global power. PM Narendra Modi’s political clout faces a serious test, and the Parliament session beginning today will reveal much about India’s political trajectory. Amid all this, India’s role as a stabilising force is under scrutiny. With Chinese troops at the LAC and tensions high, Modi’s reluctance to engage in pleasantries is understandable. The meetings between NSA Ajit Doval and his US counterpart highlight the critical need for strategic alliances, especially in technology transfer. Yet, controversies like the alleged plot against Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun cast a shadow over bilateral ties. As India navigates its relationships with the US, Russia and China, every move is critical. Delhi must balance hard power and diplomatic finesse to maintain its position on the global stage.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Welcome move to replace NTA chief

Apropos of the news report ‘NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET irregularities’; the Centre has rightly removed National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Kumar Singh and entrusted the probe into alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG to the CBI. The appointment of former Union Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola as the NTA chief is welcome. Laxity in the conduct of the NEET-UG examination has caused much embarrassment to the Central Government and left lakhs of aspirants in limbo.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Credibility of tests at stake

With reference to the story ‘NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET irregularities’; these entrance exams are make-or-break events for lakhs of aspirants. Upholding the integrity of the exam and the credibility of the testing agency are the key to maintaining public confidence in the system. The use of AI-based proctoring or monitoring methods can help ensure fairness in competitive exams. Meting out stringent punishment to the miscreants who resorted to the use of unfair means in the tests can help set a strong precedent.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Another hooch tragedy

The hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district has claimed around 50 lives and left more than 100 others hospitalised. The incident once again throws the spotlight on the sale of illicit liquor, which continues unabated. The bootleggers often lace the illicit liquor with poisonous methanol or some other lethal substance. The case points to a flourishing illegal alcohol trade that probably also involves politicians and law enforcement officials. The recurrence of such tragedies necessitates urgent measures to dismantle the networks of operatives. Ensuring public safety and bringing the culprits to justice are the need of the hour.

Vijaykumar HK, Raichur

Expenditure tax the way forward

Apropos of ‘GST council meets, tweaks tax rates’; the public would remain indebted to the panel for exempting services provided by the Railways to the public, such as the sale of platform tickets, the facility of retiring rooms/waiting rooms and battery-operated car services, from the GST. Almost all items of daily use are subject to the GST. Since the masses are currently paying both direct and indirect taxes, like excise duty and VAT, bringing in an expenditure tax would be a step in the right direction.

SK Gupta, New Delhi

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha