India's nightingale

Apropos of ‘National icon’, the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar has left a void in the music world that is difficult to fill. The younger generation may only know of her phenomenal success, but not of her hard work and sacrifices. Perhaps a compliment paid by ghazal king Mehdi Hassan from across the border will resonate with every Lata fan, besides proving the adage that music has no boundaries: ‘When I met Lata Mangeshkar for the first time in Toronto in 1975, I had the urge to kiss her neck as a tribute to her voice, but restrained myself. Her voice only seems to get better with passing time!’ That was Lataji — the nightingale of India. When will another come?

V Jayaraman, Chennai

When queen sang

I once had the privilege of enjoying Lataji’s stage performance at the prestigious JFK Center of Performing Arts in Washington DC. The entire hall was booked in advance. The happiness on the faces of NRIs was clearly visible. They had come from far-flung states like California and Florida, and even from adjoining Canada. All hotels in the area were full. Such was the impact on her fans wherever she performed. She was indeed an incredible singer.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Simply unforgettable

Lataji was widely considered one of the greatest and most influential singers in India. She recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages, and sung over 30,000 songs. Probably few know that while she was singing ‘Aye mere watan ke logon’, the then PM Nehru was sitting on the dais and tears rolled down his cheeks. I pay a tearful homage to the unforgettable didi, Lataji.

OP GARG, PATIALA

Legend lives on

Apropos of ‘National icon’, who can be one that will not die, after death, like gods — and, that is Lata, the heartthrob of millions. The one who loved one and all with equal intensity personified. A childlike expression of innocence, that was Lata. The legend will live on in our hearts.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

Election game

Punjab, where Channi is the Congress’ CM candidate, will see the most interesting elections among the five poll-bound states. The Congress has high stakes in Punjab, given how small its national footprint is. Rahul Gandhi took a politically bold step by choosing Channi, considering Punjab’s 31% Dalit voters as a major factor. However, Punjab’s Dalits too are also not always one block, the Ramdasia-Ravidasia divide being the most critical. AAP may be more strong in urban areas than in rural areas, where the Congress and the Akalis see their chances. But the SSM wooing farmers may complicate the matter. Also, votes gained by the Amarinder-BJP combine will be at the cost of the Congress. That’s why the Congress depends on Channi’s ability to pull Dalit votes. If a clear verdict is not delivered in Punjab, post-poll politics will be even more interesting than the election itself.

SANJAY CHOPRA, MOHALI

Digital currency

Refer to ‘Digital rupee’; introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency would opportune India to manifest the dominance of digital rupee as a superior currency for business with its strategic partners across the globe. Its introduction would reduce the cost of printing, storage and transportation of paper currency. Trust in the digital world could be fostered by enhancing transparency and security. There would be many challenges, privacy concerns, criminal connections with illegal mining, etc. There would be need for a strict regulatory authority, encryption at each stage of transaction and a mechanism for multi-model parental control and child safety online. Not to forget a robust grievance redress mechanism through e-courts to prevent trickery.

Tina Gajwani, Chandigarh

Helpline for the elderly

The UT Adviser deserves appreciation for having inaugurated the toll-free helpline, ‘Elderline 14567’. It has come as a big relief to senior citizens in the UT. The helpline will operate from 8 am to 8 pm on all days. The elderly people have to face a lot of problems in the absence of their children who are staying away from them. A similar gesture is required in Mohali. The social welfare department should introduce a similar helpline for the senior citizens in Mohali. The earlier it is done the better.

Prin S Chaudhary, Mohali

Glorifying drug use

A group of people in Amritsar protested on Sunday against Punjabi songs seen to be promoting drugs. There are plenty of popular songs in which drugs and alcohol are portrayed and eulogised. The youth is definitely being influenced by such songs and it is one of the major reasons behind increasing drug use in Punjab and other parts of our country. It is a great initiative that people are protesting for the future of our youth and taking this matter seriously.

Anhad S Chawla, Amritsar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com