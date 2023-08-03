Inflammatory content by media

Refer to ‘Hate crime on train’; the constant dissemination of hateful and inflammatory content by the electronic media can have tragic consequences for individuals, communities and society at large. The media has a powerful influence on public opinion. When this influence is used to promote hate, it leads to several negative outcomes. The RPF constable who shot four people on board a train appears to have been influenced by endless communal debates. The government is yet to denounce the incident. There seems to be a tacit support for this kind of violence. The authorities’ explanation that the constable was mentally unstable is mindless. How can somebody like that be given a rifle?

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Hate speech

Hate speech has become a growing problem in many societies. Its pervasive nature is troubling as it can have harmful consequences. It perpetuates divisions within society by promoting animosity and distrust among various groups. The rise in minority-bashing and hate speech on social media platforms, including WhatsApp groups, is alarming. It reflects a lack of empathy, understanding and respect for the rights and dignity of minority communities. Even individuals who do not actively engage in hate speech may still feel compelled or reminded of their majority status, which can lead to complacency or a sense of entitlement to make disparaging remarks about minority groups.

Manish Shukla, Kota

Film piracy

Refer to ‘Curbing film piracy’; it is a welcome move by the government and an important step for protecting the rights of content creators and the entertainment industry as a whole. Piracy has been a long-standing issue for the film industry and has become even more widespread with the advancement of technology. It is a clear violation of copyright laws and raises ethical concerns regarding the protection of intellectual property rights. The illegal distribution of the latest films and OTT content on social media is a significant challenge that the entertainment industry faces today.

Bal Govind, Noida

Bank frauds

Apropos of ‘Bank frauds decline sharply over 10 years’; kudos to the Reserve Bank of India for the drop in fraud cases. Mergers and amalgamation of smaller banks with larger entities have improved fiscal supervision and operational efficiency. Large banks have more resources to invest in sophisticated fraud detection and prevention technologies. Cooperative banks have also played a significant role in safeguarding public money from being loaned to unsecured or risky business houses. Besides, government policies and regulatory measures hold the key to shaping the banking sector and protecting public money.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

Indigenous chip technology

Refer to ‘Chip fillip’; at the recent Semicon India conference, the Foxconn Chairman not only reaffirmed his company’s commitment to India, but also pitched Taiwan as a trusted partner. Foxconn says it plans to build semiconductor manufacturing plants in India. If Foxconn’s India plans materialise, it will be a huge boost to the country’s quest of becoming a chip-making hub. Mastering semiconductor chip technology is crucial for India’s technological self-sufficiency and overall development. Global players such as Micron Technology are rooting for India. Therefore, India should stay the course, irrespective of the challenges.

LJ Singh, by mail

Safety of pedestrians

The increasing number of pedestrian accidents makes it even more imperative to prioritise the safety of vulnerable sections of society, including children, the elderly and marginalised communities. Promoting the use of zebra crossings, underpasses and foot overbridges and improving pedestrian infrastructure can significantly contribute to reducing pedestrian accidents. These measures can create safer road environments, encourage responsible road behaviour and enhance safety of walkers. By focusing on instilling in each child respect for human life, we can build a more compassionate and empathetic society.

Rahul Sharma, Ludhiana

