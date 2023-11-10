Intentional under-reporting

Refer to ‘Glaring mismatch’; farm fires are intentionally being under-reported. Even the directives of the Supreme Court have been disregarded, resulting in minimal reporting of stubble fires. While data can be manipulated, the poor air quality after stubble burning cannot be ignored. Farmers have resorted to the easiest way of disposing of residual waste and preparing their field for the next crop. The pollution caused by farm fires has endangered the lives of asthma and heart patients. Fatal accidents on the roads have increased due to smog and smoke. Farmers must consider the well-being of other citizens, including their own family members, before resorting to stubble burning.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Stubble burning menace

It is unfortunate that despite the Supreme Court issuing strict orders to ban stubble burning, this menace continues unabated, and farm fire incidents are increasing exponentially. It is regrettable that the apex court has to intervene in matters that should ideally be resolved by the states at their own level. Courts are already burdened with significant responsibilities and judicial tasks. The polluted air is a consequence of government inefficiency and convoluted policies of the political leadership. As the saying goes, a stitch in time saves nine. If an adequate number of machines and manpower had been available in the fields, this unhealthy situation might have been prevented.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Deepfake videos

Deepfake videos featuring actors Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif have underscored our vulnerability as unwitting targets of artificial intelligence manipulation. It is alarming to witness the misuse of technology. Even celebrities are not immune, which raises concern about the potential impact on ordinary individuals. The cyber agencies should adopt a more proactive stance, and cybercrime policies need to be more stringent. Social media platforms should implement stricter content filtering to prevent these threats from posing a danger to people, businesses and governments.

Karan Singh, Chennai

Misuse of artificial intelligence

The viral deepfake video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna has again raised concerns about the potential misuse of artificial intelligence. The clip garnered numerous reactions and prompted the IT Ministry to write to social media firms, reminding them of deepfake regulations. However, much like ChatGPT, deepfake technology has positive applications in various fields, including education, art and healthcare. What tech companies need to do is closely monitor the content generated using deepfake technology and help distinguish between real and manipulated videos. The authorities should also emphasise the importance of consent and ensure legal action against those who use deepfakes to harm others.

Aamaan Alam Khan, Jammu

Bihar CM’s birth control remark

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s explicit and blatantly disrespectful remark on birth control is not only absurd but also unbecoming of his position. The obscene comment has transgressed all boundaries of political decorum. While Nitish has issued an apology for his regrettable statement, the shamefulness of his remark remains unforgivable. It may be that repentance and redemption can only be achieved by stepping down from the prestigious and constitutional post of Chief Minister.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Enjoy every moment

Refer to ‘Never miss the little moments of joy’; life is a gift from the Almighty. It all depends on individuals to lead their lives with meaning and purpose. Enjoying every moment and every small act or activity should be the right approach to move forward in life. Happiness is not a commodity that can be bought from the market or acquired with money. One has to discover it within oneself. Just as for a child, birthday gifts bring immense joy and exhilaration, for both the young and the elderly, pursuing their goals with sincerity and dedication can bring them many happy moments. Happiness is essentially a state of mind and is not connected to poverty or wealth.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

