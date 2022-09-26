 Internet ecosystem : The Tribune India

Internet ecosystem

Apropos of ‘Draft telecom Bill’, it must be kept in mind that if the OTT services are asked to obtain licences, just as telecoms have to, India’s attraction as a global digital hub may suffer. As for regulating the apps, there are enough laws to deal with them. As such, licensing is not desirable, not because these apps deserve special treatment, but because allowing an Internet ecosystem to flourish is in India’s economic interest. If the draft says that state agencies will have wide powers to intercept messages for national security, will these be different from those already in place? If so, what will happen to personal privacy and what are the guardrails?

MS KHOKHAR, by mail

Khalistan issue dead

Reference to ‘India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum’; if Sikhs in Canada do not support it, why haven’t they come out against it? This issue erupts every now and then in Canada and the UK. Some areas in those countries have large Sikh presence. Why don’t they demand Khalistan there if they want one? The Khalistan issue in Punjab is long dead and it is pointless raising it. Sikhs hold a place of pride in India. They have held many top positions, like the President of India and IAF Chief. Punjab is a border state with an unfriendly neighbour. If by any quirk of fate, Khalistan does become a reality, it will be run over by Pakistan the very next day. Also, Canada’s attitude on anti-India activities is dismal. It should curb such activities swiftly. At the same time, India seems to have overreacted by issuing an advisory to those travelling to Canada.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Hate crime in Canada

The report ‘Canada unable to check hate crime, says miffed MEA’ is disturbing. It is unfortunate that both countries could not effectively use their diplomatic channels to defuse the situation. Canada’s lukewarm response to India’s legitimate concerns is suspicious and India’s move to issue an advisory appears to be taken in undue haste. Immediate steps are required to be taken by both countries to salvage the situation from deteriorating further.

JAGDISH CHANDER, CALIFORNIA

Water harvesting

Refer to ‘Widespread rain disrupts life in Karnal, Faridabad’; the situation is the worst in Gurugram. But it is not torrential rain and so the drainage system can deal with it, provided the drains were cleaned before the onset of monsoon. The MC has spent Rs 100 crore over three years for cleaning drains and sewer lines and still the problem remains. With this amount, several cleaning machines could have been purchased that would have cleaned drains in one go every year before the rainy season. The best way out is to ensure water harvesting structures in all residential, non-residential buildings, open spaces and parks. This is not difficult. The government only has to pass an order and implement it strictly. All towns will continue to have drainage problems till this happens.

RN Malik, Gurugram

Reckless MLAs

Apropos of ‘Two Jalandhar MLAs court controversy, apologise later’, AAP MLAs Raman Arora and Sheetal Angural are just doing what Arvind Kejriwal did during his initial stunt in politics, facing a number of defamation cases. They must understand that all officers possess degrees and have cleared tests and interviews before joining government service. The Bhagwant Mann government has committed a blunder by transferring DCP Naresh Dogra without a probe.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Understanding, not pact

Refer to ‘approval of Sikh body must’; the SGPC chief refers to the Nehru-Tara Singh pact inked in April 1959, but it was just a meeting between the two, and an understanding that the Akali Dal will look after religion and the Congress politics, because the Akali Dal’s political wing was merged with the Congress in 1956. There was no written agreement. Now when the Supreme Court has decided, the SAD or the SGPC cannot do anything except make public noise.

Baldev Singh, Kapurthala

Food wastage

Recently, my family and I visited Jaipur, where we went to a popular restaurant. A number of items from the local cuisine were served in a thali. Most people are unable to eat all items, resulting in a huge wastage of food. The government should do something about it. We are talking of not wasting even a single grain, but tonnes of cooked food is wasted daily at such eateries.

Rajesh Goyal, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Analysts puncture coup rumours against Chinese President Xi Jinping

'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

Chakki bridge connecting Punjab and Himachal closed again after pillar protection crates washed away

‘Mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi’: Falguni Pathak reacts to Neha Kakkar’s version of ‘Maine payal hai chhankai’, latter responds with cryptic post

Mercury drops as heavy rain lashes parts of Punjab and Haryana; farmers wary

Rajasthan Congress crisis: More than 80 Gehlot-loyalist MLAs threaten to resign

6 IAF officers charged with murder after trainee cadet found hanging in Bengaluru

Kerala Onam lottery winner regrets winning Rs 25-crore top prize; here is why

Putin's mobilization, referendum decision influenced by Xi Jinping, says ex Russian advisor Andrei Illarionov

5 tourists dead, 11 injured in Kullu road accident

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

7 tourists dead, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...

Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar

The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...

Row over Assam Chief Minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...

Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200 crore money-laundering case

Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...

Jaishankar takes dig at American media for ‘biased’ India coverage

The External Affairs Minister slams the mainstream American ...


Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Industrialists suffer losses as Rupee hits all-time low

Three arrested for attempt to murder

Smugglers’ gang with links to Pak busted, 1 held

Langoor Mela begins today, over 5,000 children expected

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

2 injured as truck-car collide on Mohali’s Airport Road

Trees fall, roads cave in as rain records tumble in Chandigarh

Mohali residents brave flooding, power outage

PM Narendra Modi: Mohali International airport will be named after martyr Bhagat Singh

Unique feast in offing at Zirakpur as 32 women set to stage Ramlila

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Arvind Kejriwal to host sanitation worker from Gujarat for lunch at home on Monday

Minor boy physically assaulted, sodomised by 3 friends in Delhi locality; DCW issues notice to police

Bollywood celebrities perform full dress rehearsals for Lav Kush Ramlila at New Delhi’s Red Fort

South Delhi club brawl: Woman alleges bouncers thrashed her, ‘tore off’ her clothes

Housing schemes not complete yet, JIT told to pay ~17L to two allottees

At 95.6 mm, Nawanshahr logs maximum rainfall in Doaba

Rain brings stones, silt on road in Talwara, traffic hit

North American Punjabi Association concerned over student's detention in US over kirpan

Ahead of Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary, Khatkar Kalan residents seek stadium

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

Excise Department unearths major tax evasion racket in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district records 113 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Now, road portion caves in near Saggu Chowk in Ludhiana

Potholed Dhandari flyover in Ludhiana poses threat

Incessant rain throws life out of gear

Patiala MC fails to recover dues from PSPCL in 4 years

BECC to host cricket tourney in Patiala