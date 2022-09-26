Apropos of ‘Draft telecom Bill’, it must be kept in mind that if the OTT services are asked to obtain licences, just as telecoms have to, India’s attraction as a global digital hub may suffer. As for regulating the apps, there are enough laws to deal with them. As such, licensing is not desirable, not because these apps deserve special treatment, but because allowing an Internet ecosystem to flourish is in India’s economic interest. If the draft says that state agencies will have wide powers to intercept messages for national security, will these be different from those already in place? If so, what will happen to personal privacy and what are the guardrails?

MS KHOKHAR, by mail

Khalistan issue dead

Reference to ‘India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum’; if Sikhs in Canada do not support it, why haven’t they come out against it? This issue erupts every now and then in Canada and the UK. Some areas in those countries have large Sikh presence. Why don’t they demand Khalistan there if they want one? The Khalistan issue in Punjab is long dead and it is pointless raising it. Sikhs hold a place of pride in India. They have held many top positions, like the President of India and IAF Chief. Punjab is a border state with an unfriendly neighbour. If by any quirk of fate, Khalistan does become a reality, it will be run over by Pakistan the very next day. Also, Canada’s attitude on anti-India activities is dismal. It should curb such activities swiftly. At the same time, India seems to have overreacted by issuing an advisory to those travelling to Canada.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Hate crime in Canada

The report ‘Canada unable to check hate crime, says miffed MEA’ is disturbing. It is unfortunate that both countries could not effectively use their diplomatic channels to defuse the situation. Canada’s lukewarm response to India’s legitimate concerns is suspicious and India’s move to issue an advisory appears to be taken in undue haste. Immediate steps are required to be taken by both countries to salvage the situation from deteriorating further.

JAGDISH CHANDER, CALIFORNIA

Water harvesting

Refer to ‘Widespread rain disrupts life in Karnal, Faridabad’; the situation is the worst in Gurugram. But it is not torrential rain and so the drainage system can deal with it, provided the drains were cleaned before the onset of monsoon. The MC has spent Rs 100 crore over three years for cleaning drains and sewer lines and still the problem remains. With this amount, several cleaning machines could have been purchased that would have cleaned drains in one go every year before the rainy season. The best way out is to ensure water harvesting structures in all residential, non-residential buildings, open spaces and parks. This is not difficult. The government only has to pass an order and implement it strictly. All towns will continue to have drainage problems till this happens.

RN Malik, Gurugram

Reckless MLAs

Apropos of ‘Two Jalandhar MLAs court controversy, apologise later’, AAP MLAs Raman Arora and Sheetal Angural are just doing what Arvind Kejriwal did during his initial stunt in politics, facing a number of defamation cases. They must understand that all officers possess degrees and have cleared tests and interviews before joining government service. The Bhagwant Mann government has committed a blunder by transferring DCP Naresh Dogra without a probe.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Understanding, not pact

Refer to ‘approval of Sikh body must’; the SGPC chief refers to the Nehru-Tara Singh pact inked in April 1959, but it was just a meeting between the two, and an understanding that the Akali Dal will look after religion and the Congress politics, because the Akali Dal’s political wing was merged with the Congress in 1956. There was no written agreement. Now when the Supreme Court has decided, the SAD or the SGPC cannot do anything except make public noise.

Baldev Singh, Kapurthala

Food wastage

Recently, my family and I visited Jaipur, where we went to a popular restaurant. A number of items from the local cuisine were served in a thali. Most people are unable to eat all items, resulting in a huge wastage of food. The government should do something about it. We are talking of not wasting even a single grain, but tonnes of cooked food is wasted daily at such eateries.

Rajesh Goyal, by mail

