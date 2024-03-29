 Invest in education : The Tribune India

Invest in education



Apropos of the editorial ‘India’s job crisis’; the finding that the youth account for a staggering 83 per cent of jobless Indians is not merely a statistic but a dire call to action. The alarming surge in unemployment among educated youth having at least secondary education, soaring from 35.2 per cent in 2000 to a daunting 65.7 per cent in 2022, unveils a bleak reality. Behind these numbers lie shattered dreams, unrealised potential and a nation at risk of squandering its demographic dividend. The narrative of progress is marred by high dropout rates, skill deficits and widening gender disparities in the labour market. As the nation grapples with this crisis, it is imperative for policymakers to prioritise investment in education, vocational training and job creation initiatives.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Rights of inmates

With reference to the editorial ‘Bail & electioneering’; the SC is right to uphold a politician’s right to engage in political activities. Bail should be the norm, and jail only an exception. Restraining an individual not only from electioneering but also from exercising his right to vote is an onslaught on a citizen’s basic rights. An inmate, whether under trial or convicted, does not cease to be a citizen. The democratic exercise of political engagement must not be curbed through the imposition of restrictive conditions as a prerequisite for the grant of bail.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Bail, not jail

Refer to ‘Bail & electioneering’; the Supreme Court ruling striking down bail conditions that restrain individuals from participating in political activities is welcome. It will go a long way toward protecting the democratic principles of our country. However, the reluctance of courts to grant bail to prominent political leaders is telling. It is ironic that the same courts that believe in the principle of ‘bail, not jail’ often do not grant such relief to jailed politicians. Further, it is imperative that the apex court lay down some uniform guidelines for the grant of bail. 

Lt Col GS Bedi (retd), Mohali

US should mind its words

Apropos of the news report ‘Unwarranted: MEA summons US envoy’; India rightly summoned US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena on Wednesday and took exception to a US State Department spokesperson’s unsolicited remarks in Washington on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. India expects the US to respect its sovereignty and not interfere in its internal affairs. Such remarks set a dangerous precedent and create bitterness in the bilateral relations between two friendly countries. India never expressed its objection to the trial of former US President Donald Trump. Why is the US interfering in our domestic affairs?

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Kejri’s arrest an internal matter

At least two countries — Germany and the US — have called into question the integrity of the legal process in our country by commenting on a sub judice matter. It is worth noting that other AAP leaders, such as Kejriwal’s former deputy, Manish Sisodia, have also been behind bars. Even the Supreme Court refused to grant bail to Sisodia, who is facing corruption and money laundering charges. Berlin and Washington must not raise a finger at the Indian judicial system. Their remarks on India’s domestic affairs are unwarranted and condemnable. India must make it clear to other nations that they have no business interfering in internal matters. Otherwise, it may have a chilling effect on New Delhi’s diplomatic relations with them.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Stem the rot

Refer to the report ‘Guava orchard case returns to haunt high-profile officials’; the guava orchard scam in Punjab is not just a case of corruption. It is a blatant mockery of justice and a stain on the integrity of our institutions. The orchestrated deception, involving revenue and horticulture officials, is a disgrace. The perpetrators conspired to exploit loopholes and forge documents to make money. The fact that a staggering Rs 137 crore was claimed wrongfully as compensation points to the deep rot in the system. It calls for swift action and severe punishment for all culprits.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

